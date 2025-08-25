Join Code Like a Girl on Substack

Code Like a Girl is a community-powered space for stories from women and non-binary folks in tech, and the people who support them.

If you’ve ever felt like the tech world wasn’t built with you in mind, you’re not alone. You belong here.

This space is also for allies. If you want to show up, listen, and do better, you’re in the right place.

Whether you’re just starting, well into your career, raising a future coder, or learning how to be a more thoughtful ally, there’s something here for you.

We publish 2–3 times a week, bringing you:

Technical deep-dives and tutorials from women and non-binary technologists

Personal stories of resilience, bias, breakthroughs, and growth in tech

Actionable insights on leadership, equity, and the future of work

Since 2016, Code Like a Girl has amplified over 1,000 writers and built a thriving global community of readers. What makes this space different is that you’re not just reading stories, you’re joining a community of women in tech who are navigating the same challenges, asking the same questions, and celebrating the same wins.

Subscribe for free to get our stories, or become a paid subscriber to directly support this work and help us continue amplifying the voices of women and nonbinary folks in tech.

Writers Wanted

If you’re a writer, we’d love to hear from you. If you’re already writing on Substack, send us a direct message and let’s explore how your work might fit in.

Benefits of writing with Code Like A Girl