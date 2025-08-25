Code Like A Girl

Code Like a Girl is a community-powered space for stories from women and non-binary folks in tech, and the people who support them.

If you’ve ever felt like the tech world wasn’t built with you in mind, you’re not alone. You belong here.

This space is also for allies. If you want to show up, listen, and do better, you’re in the right place.

Whether you’re just starting, well into your career, raising a future coder, or learning how to be a more thoughtful ally, there’s something here for you.

We publish 2–3 times a week, bringing you:

  • Technical deep-dives and tutorials from women and non-binary technologists

  • Personal stories of resilience, bias, breakthroughs, and growth in tech

  • Actionable insights on leadership, equity, and the future of work

Since 2016, Code Like a Girl has amplified over 1,000 writers and built a thriving global community of readers. What makes this space different is that you’re not just reading stories, you’re joining a community of women in tech who are navigating the same challenges, asking the same questions, and celebrating the same wins.

Subscribe for free to get our stories, or become a paid subscriber to directly support this work and help us continue amplifying the voices of women and nonbinary folks in tech.

Writers Wanted

If you’re a writer, we’d love to hear from you. If you’re already writing on Substack, send us a direct message and let’s explore how your work might fit in.

Benefits of writing with Code Like A Girl

  1. We will recommend your publication, driving subscribers to your publication.

  2. We will promote your stories on Substack through notes.

  3. We will promote your stories on our LinkedIn and BlueSky Accounts.

  4. We are happy to include linkbacks to any of your pubs and websites in the story.

  5. You will be listed as a writer on this about page.

  6. You will be listed as a byline writer on the story when it is published.

People

Dinah

@dinahbeingme
Dinah's avatar
Retired tech exec. Storyteller. Burnout survivor. Joy-seeker. Founder of Code Like a Girl. Subscribe for reflections on resilience, tech, and the small joys that make life brighter.

Nicolle Weeks

@nicolleweeks
Nicolle Weeks's avatar
Nicolle is a journalist and storyteller. She's written for The Globe and Mail, Chatelaine, Today’s Parent, Channel 4, the CBC, and more. In Human+AI, she writes about how AI affects society.

Elizabeth Eagle-Simbeye

@eaglesimbeye
Elizabeth Eagle-Simbeye's avatar
Principal Design Consultant writing about the messy, human side of digital work. I explore the intersection of AI, leadership, and design practice, where speed, systems, and strategy collide with care, clarity, and culture.

Karen Smiley

@karensmiley
Karen Smiley's avatar
AI leader, innovator, ethicist, data strategist, author of Everyday Ethical AI. Curates @SheWritesAI. Hosts "AI, Software, & Wetware". Advocate for #EthicalAI #DiversityInTech #DataPrivacy. 100% #WrittenByHuman. Unaffiliated 🇺🇸. Bsky & MN. She/they.

Jenny Ouyang

@jennyouyang
Jenny Ouyang's avatar
I'm an AI builder who've shipped 7+ profitable products with hundreds of paying customers. I teach non-technical people how to vibe code complete products and launch successfully.

Karen Spinner

@karenspinner1
Karen Spinner's avatar
Writer, agency owner, and casual developer with mixed feelings about AI. Sharing the results of my experiments with AI. Creator of StackDigest.

Elena Calvillo

@elenacalvillo
Elena Calvillo's avatar
Product manager turned AI advocate helping PMs and leaders succeed within the tech industry chaos. 3+ years of weekly insights, templates, and frameworks for the modern product leader.

Code Like A Girl

@codelikeagirl
Code Like A Girl's avatar
Code Like a Girl amplifies the voices of women and non-binary folks in tech. We’re a community sharing real stories, technical insights, and lived experiences that help shape a more inclusive future in technology.

Neela 🌶️

@workmanshit
Neela 🌶️'s avatar
(I am away until Oct 17th) - Join a community of humans trying to make sense of a world where work is life, life is work, and both are full of shit.

Karo (Product with Attitude) 

@karozieminski
Karo (Product with Attitude)'s avatar
I’m an AI Product Manager who builds great tools for creators of all kinds, from writers to founders. I connect you with a community of builders, boost your discoverability on StackShelf and show you how to build with AI.

Claudia Ng

@claudiang1
Claudia Ng's avatar
I build, break, and teach weekend AI projects | Data Scientist (6 yrs in Silicon Valley) | TDS Contributor | Polyglot (9 languages) | Harvard alum

Emanuela B

@emanuelab
Emanuela B's avatar
Long-term expat & polyglot | Woman in tech | Explorer | Storyteller | A Cultural Bridge 🚀🌎 - Your life doesn’t have to fit in one box. Let’s make space for all your versions and build something unique from them!

Feminist Science

@feministscientist
Feminist Science's avatar
PHD in engineering, spilling the tea about STEM.

Ivyna Koh

@equinoxexplores
Ivyna Koh's avatar
I read to understand the world. I write to understand myself.
