Toxic Algorithms: Neural Networks and the "Sexed Brain"
Why Neural Networks are popular in AI.
3 hrs ago
•
Feminist Science
Invisible in Plain Sight: The Emotional Cost for Women at Work
The unseen toll of being overlooked in rooms where decisions are made
Sep 26
•
Emanuela B
The Story of SheWritesAI: Building a Home for Women in AI
How a single message grew into a movement of 500+ voices
Sep 24
•
Karen Smiley
28
Why Your Strategy Is Worthless Without an Execution System?
The Decision Machine
Sep 22
•
Neela 🌶️
AI Needs Women: Why Your Voice Belongs in the Future of Tech
You don’t need to code to shape the future of AI, you just need to show up. This guide is your starting point.
Sep 19
•
Nicolle Weeks
25
From Analyst to ML Engineer Without Going Back to School
Tired of being told you're “not technical enough” for AI roles? Here's how I turned my business background into a competitive advantage.
Sep 17
•
Claudia Ng
43
I Broke Replit So You Don't Have To: Building StackShelf
Building in Public: The official patch notes, episode 1.
Sep 15
•
Karo (Product with Attitude)
17
I Built a Tool that Creates a Weekly Newsletter Digest
I spent several hours on a prototype. Did it work?
Sep 12
•
Karen Spinner
34
How Sexism Shaped My First Career Choice
A story of underestimation, resilience, and finding my own way to a career in tech.
Sep 10
•
Dinah
21
Beyond the Women Label
Learning to work with logic and emotion in a male-dominated field
Sep 8
•
Ivyna Koh
12
AI Won't Take Your Job. Bad Leadership Will.
In the AI era, leadership is the real differentiator between thriving teams and those quietly replaced.
Sep 3
•
Elizabeth Eagle-Simbeye
8
How to Make Vibe Coding Production-Ready (Without Losing Your Mind)
What I learned fixing security holes, cleaning up technical debt, and fighting off skill atrophy while shipping real apps with AI.
Sep 1
•
Jenny Ouyang
18
