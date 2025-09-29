Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
Toxic Algorithms: Neural Networks and the "Sexed Brain"
Why Neural Networks are popular in AI.
  
Feminist Science
1
Invisible in Plain Sight: The Emotional Cost for Women at Work
The unseen toll of being overlooked in rooms where decisions are made
  
Emanuela B
The Story of SheWritesAI: Building a Home for Women in AI
How a single message grew into a movement of 500+ voices
  
Karen Smiley
8
Why Your Strategy Is Worthless Without an Execution System?
The Decision Machine
  
Neela 🌶️
16
AI Needs Women: Why Your Voice Belongs in the Future of Tech
You don’t need to code to shape the future of AI, you just need to show up. This guide is your starting point.
  
Nicolle Weeks
5
From Analyst to ML Engineer Without Going Back to School
Tired of being told you're “not technical enough” for AI roles? Here's how I turned my business background into a competitive advantage.
  
Claudia Ng
22
I Broke Replit So You Don't Have To: Building StackShelf
Building in Public: The official patch notes, episode 1.
  
Karo (Product with Attitude)
5
I Built a Tool that Creates a Weekly Newsletter Digest
I spent several hours on a prototype. Did it work?
  
Karen Spinner
How Sexism Shaped My First Career Choice
A story of underestimation, resilience, and finding my own way to a career in tech.
  
Dinah
34
Beyond the Women Label
Learning to work with logic and emotion in a male-dominated field
  
Ivyna Koh
AI Won't Take Your Job. Bad Leadership Will.
In the AI era, leadership is the real differentiator between thriving teams and those quietly replaced.
  
Elizabeth Eagle-Simbeye
3
How to Make Vibe Coding Production-Ready (Without Losing Your Mind)
What I learned fixing security holes, cleaning up technical debt, and fighting off skill atrophy while shipping real apps with AI.
  
Jenny Ouyang
11
© 2025 Code Like A Girl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture