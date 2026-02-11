Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Girl meets AI world's avatar
Girl meets AI world
1h

I stood and clapped. Thank you Apoorvaa, I have always felt that for me to succeed in the tech space, I have to give up things that make me, me. I dont! My interest in many things is my super power!❤️Thank you so much

Reply
Share
Hannah Ji's avatar
Hannah Ji
2h

Thank you so much for sharing Apoorvaa! Your journey is so inspiring, and this piece resonated with me deeply. I’ve definitely felt that pressure to prove I belong by hiding the parts of me that didn't fit the standard mold of what is thought of as a software engineer.

Lesson #12 really stuck with me. I'm about to graduate and start my first full-time role, and I want to build a life where my career supports my happiness, not the other way around.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Code Like A Girl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture