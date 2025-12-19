We came into 2025 believing momentum would carry us.

2024 was our best year yet with over one million story views!

Then January 2025 hit, and that assumption collapsed.

Not because the work changed, or the writers did. But because the systems that decide what gets seen did.

What this year made unmistakably clear is that outstanding work no longer finds its audience on its own. Visibility isn’t a byproduct of quality anymore.

That realization forced us to stop relying on momentum and start paying attention to the systems underneath it and how we could better build visibility for our authors.

What Changed

Year over year, the drop in engagement on Medium is impossible to ignore. Views and reads fell by more than a third. At the same time, the gap between boosted and non-boosted stories widened dramatically.

Stories that receive a Boost typically reach 1,000–3,000 reads.

Stories that don’t often land between 10 and 50.

With 155 stories boosted in 2024 and only 62 in 2025, that gap matters.

It means talented writers are spending hours researching, writing, and editing work that barely gets seen. Watching that happen again and again and knowing the quality of the work has been genuinely demoralizing.

After nearly a decade on Medium, it’s been hard to watch the platform change in ways that no longer serve the writers who helped build it.

It breaks my heart.

Expanding to Substack

That heartbreak is precisely why we launched Code Like a Girl on Substack.

In just four months, we’ve gained over 550 subscribers, 1000 followers, and built a community that shows up. They read, share, and support one another’s work, and it's beautiful to watch happen.

So far on Substack in 2025:

50 stories published

Average views per story: 281

No story has under 100 views .

Recent posts are consistently over 300 views.

Yes, Medium shows 58,000 followers accumulated over ten years. But if followers never see the work, the number doesn’t mean much. Visibility matters more than vanity metrics.

On Substack, when someone subscribes, they actually see the writing.

That changes everything.

We’re not abandoning Medium. We’ll continue to publish and support writers there.

But Substack has become the place where the work is consistently read, shared, and sustained.

The Pattern We Can’t Ignore Anymore

As Code Like a Girl has grown on Substack, another pattern has become impossible to unsee.

Women remain largely invisible on the platform’s technology leaderboards.

As of December 8:

13 women appeared on the Rising Technology list

10 women appeared on the Technology Bestsellers list

Each list contains 100 publications.

That imbalance isn’t a reflection of who’s writing about tech, AI, and robotics.

We know this because we read the work. We edit it. We publish it.

We’re subscribed to 230+ women writing in these spaces. The ideas are sharp. The reporting is strong. The lived experience is invaluable. Talent is not what’s missing.

What’s missing is visibility.

Discovery on Substack isn’t neutral.

It’s shaped by networks, by who is already being surfaced, followed, and shared.

Over time, that creates a familiar feedback loop: the same voices get louder, while others remain just out of frame.

This isn’t about bad actors or intentional exclusion. It’s about defaults.

And defaults quietly shape outcomes.

Why Recommendations Matter

On Substack, recommendations are one of the primary ways new readers discover writing they didn’t already know existed.

When someone subscribes to a publication, Substack shows them recommendations selected from that publication’s list. Those recommendations influence who gets followed next, who gets surfaced more often, and who eventually appears on the Rising and Bestseller lists.

Right now, in roughly one-third of the recommendation lists we see, no women appear at all.

That’s rarely deliberate.

People recommend who they already see, and who they already see is shaped by existing visibility.

That feedback loop is exactly what keeps the leaderboards looking the way they do.

Our Focus for 2026

This is where we’re putting our energy next year.

If we want more women visible in tech, AI, and robotics on Substack, we can’t rely on the idea that great work will magically rise on its own. We have to understand the system and choose to intervene.

One of the most direct ways to do that is simple: recommend the work you already value.

For example, Sam Illingworth, has been on substack about 4 months, and with 103 substack recommending him, he has gained about half of all his subs from recommendations.

In our case, with 41 substacks recommending us, we have gained 68 of our 575 subscribers through recommendations.

One of the perks of writing for us is that we also recommend their pubs. In total, we have sent 140 subscribers to our writers since the end of August.

So, if you’re on Substack, consider recommending:

A woman

A non-binary writer

Someone whose work you already read and respect

Even recommending three women can meaningfully change who gets surfaced to the next wave of readers.

If you’re not sure where to start, Code Like a Girl writers are already doing standout work across AI, business, and technology on Substack. You can find them listed on our about page.

If you don’t know how to recommend someone, you can find the instructions here.

This isn’t about gaming the system. It’s about refusing to let great work disappear quietly.

In 2026, we’ll be tracking women’s representation on Substack’s technology leaderboards and sharing what we learn along the way.

We will leave you with some holiday reading with the top three stories on Code Like A Girl from each platform in 2025.

Top 3 Stories on Medium in 2025

Micro-Retirement: A New Way To Live by Sivan Hermon

After losing her mother at 76, Sivan reflects on a lifetime of “almosts” — almost enough money, health, and freedom to enjoy retirement. Watching her mom’s retirement slip away cemented her belief that waiting to live is a gamble.

The story introduces the idea of micro-retirements. Taking intentional breaks throughout a career instead of deferring life to the end. Drawing on personal experience, it argues that fulfillment comes from balancing health, wealth, and time. Life, she reminds us, is too uncertain to postpone.

9 Lessons from a Principal Engineer That Made Me a Better Developer by Nidhi Jain

This story distills nine hard-earned lessons from senior engineers that go far beyond writing code. It argues that impact comes from solving the right problems, communicating clearly, earning trust, and enabling others — not just closing tickets.

Growth requires unlearning outdated habits, staying calm under failure, and owning your career intentionally. Great engineers don’t chase perfection or visibility alone; they focus on influence, responsibility, and real-world impact.

How to Combat a Culture of False Urgency at Work by Vinita

This story examines how a constant state of “urgency” at work creates stress, burnout, and shallow productivity rather than real impact.

It argues that leadership behavior, unclear priorities, and careless language often drive false urgency. The author outlines how leaders can shift from reactive chaos to intentional work by clarifying priorities, empowering teams, and addressing root causes. Actual progress comes from rewarding impact and deep work, not busyness or firefighting.

Top 3 Stories on Substack in 2025

From Analyst to ML Engineer Without Going Back to School Claudia Ng · Sep 17 Seven years ago, Claudia Ng couldn’t write a line of Python. Today, she’s an ML engineer who won $10 K in her first machine-learning competition. Her story reframes what it means to be “technical” in the age of AI. Showing us how business insight, curiosity, and problem-solving can matter more than degrees or fancy algorithms.

Claudia’s journey is proof that domain expertise is a superpower and that the most valuable skill in tech is learning how to bridge what’s possible with what’s useful. Read full story

How I Made AI My Unfair Career Advantage Jenny Ouyang · Nov 19 Jenny shares how small, curious AI experiments turned her from a “reliable but invisible” engineer into the person leadership calls for every strategic AI conversation.

By building practical tools, like autonomous research agents, UI testing, and a natural-language SQL MCP, she quietly shifted her company’s priorities and showed what was actually possible.

Her core message: you don’t need to be an AI expert to gain an unfair career advantage, you just need to start solving real friction points while everyone else waits for a strategy. Read full story

Happy Holiday’s

As we wrap up the year, we want to wish you a very happy holiday season from all of us at Code Like a Girl.

Thank You, Readers

Thank you to everyone who has read, shared, commented on, and recommended our stories and notes this year. Every bit of engagement helps amplify the voices of women and non-binary writers in tech, and we don’t take that support lightly.

Thank You, Writers

We also want to offer an extra special thank you to our writers. You bring the ideas, the lived experience, and the generosity that make this community what it is. Code Like a Girl exists because of your work, your trust, and your willingness to share your stories.

Thank you to: Neela 🌶️ , Jenny Ouyang, Elizabeth Eagle-Simbeye, Ivyna Koh, Karo (Product with Attitude), Claudia Ng, Nicolle Weeks, Karen Smiley, Emanuela B, Feminist Science, Nidhi Gahlawat, Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱, Elena Calvillo at Product, Stefania Barabas, Blessing Okpala, PhD, Colette Molteni, Katrina Watson, Michelle Redfern, Kim Doyal, Eliza, Andra Keay, Karen Spinner, Daria's Tech Musings, The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾‍🎓, Esha Pathak, Ciara Wearen, Rebecca Mbaya, Christine Miao, Courtney Hart, Anuja Gaunekar, Maxine Meurer, Aniko, and Anna Levitt.

Thank You, Paid Supporters and Founding Members

We also want to extend a sincere thank you to our paid supporters and founding members.

Your subscriptions help cover the overhead that keeps Code Like a Girl running. Things like platform costs, editorial tools, and the time it takes to curate, edit, and sustain this publication.

Each paid subscription also moves us closer to becoming a Substack Bestseller, which directly increases our visibility and helps us amplify even more women and non-binary voices in tech.

So thank you Ciara Wearen, Denise Stafford, Apoorvaa Deshpande, Shellie, Courtney Hart, Blanche Boyd and Colin Lynch.

We’re deeply grateful for your support and belief in this work.

Holiday Break

We’ll be taking a short holiday break on Medium and Substack from December 20 to January 4. It’s a little time to rest, recharge, and spend time with the people and places that matter most.

Fun with Nano Banana

Before we go, we wanted to leave you with something fun we discovered by Karo (Product with Attitude).

It’s a lighthearted post on how to create beautiful Christmas photo designs using Nano Banana. It’s perfect if you’re feeling creative over the holidays.

Wishing you warmth, rest, and a joyful end to the year. We’ll see you in 2026 💙

