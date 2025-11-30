Photo taken by author.

November reminded us what this community can do.

If you read even one Code Like A Girl story in November, you helped push women and non-binary voices further into the spotlight.

On Medium, we shared 43 stories, and readers contributed more than 17,000 reads, proof that this community keeps showing up for women and non-binary technologists.

On Substack, we published 12 stories from incredible writers in tech and AI. We also gained 100 new subscribers, nearly 200 new followers, and had over 5,000 views, an over 800-view improvement over October.

That did not happen by accident.

It happened because you read, shared, recommended, and rooted for their work.

This is what our mission looks like in action: helping talented people get seen in a space that doesn’t always make room for them.

From the beginning, we made a simple decision. We would recommend every one of our writers’ publications on Substack, and only our writers.

It’s our way of giving back for the stories, expertise, and lived experiences they share with this community. And it’s working: since we began this approach in August, those recommendations have already helped more than 118 people discover our writers’ work.

How exciting is that?!

Below are November’s top reads from Substack and Medium, along with one hidden gem from each platform that absolutely deserves your time.

Whether you’re here to learn, grow, or feel a little less alone in tech, you’ll find something that lands.

Substack — November’s Top Reads

How I Made AI My Unfair Career Advantage Jenny Ouyang · Nov 19 Jenny shares how small, curious AI experiments turned her from a “reliable but invisible” engineer into the person leadership calls for every strategic AI conversation.

By building practical tools, like autonomous research agents, UI testing, and a natural-language SQL MCP, she quietly shifted her company’s priorities and showed what was actually possible.

Her core message: you don’t need to be an AI expert to gain an unfair career advantage, you just need to start solving real friction points while everyone else waits for a strategy. Read full story

Why Women Are the Real Vibe Coders Now Christine Olukere · Nov 14 Christine argues that “vibe coding” isn’t dead at all, it’s just grown up. She traces how the hypey “build an app in minutes” fantasy faded, while a quieter reality emerged: women using AI as a force multiplier to prototype, learn, and access tech spaces that weren’t built for them. Vibe coding, she says, has split into a gateway for beginners and a powerful assistant for experts, and that’s precisely when it got good. Read full story

Substack — November’s Hidden Gem

The Messy Reality of AI Products After Launch Claudia Ng · Nov 7 Claudia shares what really happens after an AI product launch, when real users expose issues your laptop never warned you about. Her Cantonese conversation partner survived a big Reddit moment, but user traffic revealed memory bottlenecks, slow response times, speech-recognition gaps, and unexpected feature needs, each was solved through quick, practical product fixes rather than massive technical overhauls. Her message to builders is clear: early traction isn’t about big numbers, it’s about the small signals real users give you when they care enough to keep trying, keep testing, and even promote your tool on their own. Read full story

Thank You to Our November Substack Writers

This month’s stories would not exist without the brilliant women and non-binary technologists who shared their work.

In order of appearance:

Your voices shape this community. We are grateful for every story you share.

Medium — November’s Top Reads

Sneha explores how Lovable’s agentic mode reshapes the UX workflow. Instead of just following instructions, AI begins acting like a true collaborator. It reads intent. It applies design principles automatically. It keeps designers in flow.

Her voice-first campaign builder is a glimpse of what UX will look like when AI becomes a creative partner instead of a task executor.

Vinita lays out ten habits that matter far more than raw talent. Accountability over blame. Questions over assumptions. Feedback over flattery. Deep work over busyness.

These habits make you someone people trust, listen to, and promote. A powerful guide for anyone trying to grow their career with intention.

Aleena challenges the hype cycles of modern software. She argues that “new” tech is often just old ideas with new packaging, that frameworks like Spring are patchworks built around missing language features, that few people truly understand MVC, and that configuration works best as executable code.

It’s a fun, sharp reminder of how much of our industry is built on decades-old foundations.

Medium - November’s Hidden Gem

Amy revisits her early days in data, when coding was messy and joyful and debugging weekends felt like an adventure, not pressure.

As her career grew, the joy shifted into performance. Yet she reconnects with something true: data has always been a conversation. Human. Imperfect. Full of meaning.

Her reflection is tender, grounded, and shaped by the father who first taught her to love numbers.

A note from the Editor

I was interviewed by

about building inclusive teams and the work we are doing with Code Like a Girl. It was a meaningful conversation, and I am grateful for the chance to share our journey.

Thriving in Engineering

We hope our American friends had a wonderful Thanksgiving.

As we head into the holiday season, a small update: Code Like a Girl will be taking a break on both platforms from December 20 to January 4.

Thank you for being part of this community. We can’t wait to come back rested and ready for an incredible 2026.

Davis,

Founder of Code Like A Girl.

Since 2016, Code Like a Girl has amplified over 1,000 writers and built a thriving global community of readers.

