I’ll admit it: for a long time, my testing strategy was basically ‘click the button twice and pray to the internet gods.’ In the world of vibe coding, we like to talk about the magic and the speed, but we rarely talk about that sinking feeling in your stomach when a user tells you your ‘Submit’ button has been dead for three days.”

We’ve all been there, right?

One of the biggest myths about building fast with tools like Lovable, Replit or Bolt is that testing is an optional luxury. It’s not. It’s the only thing that keeps your momentum from turning into a mess.

Good vibe coders test constantly. We just don’t do it the old, painful, “write-100-lines-of-code-to-test-one-button” way.

Instead, we use Agentic Testing.

It’s like hiring a tiny robot version of a user to click around your app and tell you if you’ve broken something before your actual users do.

What Is Agentic Testing?

Agentic testing means using AI agents to act like a real user and automatically check whether your app still works.

Instead of writing hundreds of brittle test scripts that break the moment you move a pixel, you give the AI a goal:

“Sign up, create a project, and confirm the result appears on the dashboard.”

The AI then navigates the app, clicks buttons, and reads results, just like a real human would. For apps built quickly, this is incredibly powerful. Because the faster you build, the easier it is to break the foundations accidentally.

Building Your Safety Net

I used to think testing was a giant wall I had to build all at once. It’s not.

Think of it more like layers of protection for your “spaghetti version” of the app.

The Lego Check (Unit Tests): These check that the small stuff works individually, like making sure your “Dark Mode” toggle actually flips the colours, or that a “Welcome” message correctly grabs a user’s name instead of just saying “Hello, Undefined”. The Handshake (Integration Tests): This is where you make sure two parts of your app are talking to each other. Does the “Sign Up” button actually talk to the database? The Grand Tour (End-to-End Tests): This is the full walk-through, when you pretend to be a user. If you don’t get to the final goal, something in the chain is broken. The “Don’t Break the Magic” Check (Regression Tests): Here is my secret for shipping with zero anxiety: I run a Regression Prompt every single time I deploy. If an “End-to-End” test is a tour of a new room, a “Regression” test is checking that the rest of the house hasn’t caught fire while you were decorating. It’s a quick sweep to make sure your new, shiny feature hasn’t accidentally killed your most important existing ones. The Prompt I use is simple:

Run a regression test to make sure the main features (list of features) are still working.

AI Agent executing my regression test suite

👉 Start Here: The 60-Second Test Suite Setup

Building your first test suite should be about creating a “map” that the AI agent can follow. If you’re using a tool like Bolt, Lovable, v0, or Replit, the AI already has access to your code.

Here is exactly how I get started on a new project (and currently implementing it for my old projects, too 😉):

Step 1: The “Grand Map” Prompt

Don’t try to test everything. Start by asking the AI to define the “Success Path.” Paste this:

“I want to set up an agentic testing suite. Based on the app you’ve built, list the 3 most critical user journeys. Then generate testing scripts that an AI agent can run to verify these paths still work after every change. Save these scripts in the /tests folder.”

Step 2: Create a Dedicated “Testing Room”

I always ask the AI to create a folder called /tests . This is where all the “Robot User” scripts live. By keeping them in one place, you can tell the AI (whenever you’re about to deploy something big):

“Run everything in the /tests folder.”

Step 3: The “Always Watching” Instruction

This is the pro move. Add this to your project’s custom instructions or system prompt (it’s basically automated regression testing):

“Before every major feature update, run a quick agentic check on our core test suite. If the new feature breaks anything, stop and alert me before applying the changes.”

By setting this up early, you aren’t just coding; you’re building an app that knows how to look after itself.

Bolt.new creating a comprehensive Agent Testing strategy to implement for my app

The Real Goal of Testing

Testing isn’t about perfection. It’s about confidence.

When you know the important flows are protected, you can keep shipping features without constantly worrying that something broke. For vibe coders, that freedom is everything.

Speed without testing eventually becomes technical debt with extra steps. Agentic testing changes the equation. It lets the AI explore the edges of your app so you can do the fun part:

Building the next thing.

Now go build something your past self would have been too scared to break. The safety net is already waiting, so take the leap and see what happens!

👉 Small Win for Today: Go to your current project and ask the AI: “What are the 3 most likely things to break if I change the UI right now?” It’s a 10-second reality check.

Happy building 🚀.

If This Resonated With You

We’re so grateful to Aniko for allowing us to share her story here on Code Like a Girl. If this resonated, don’t just read it. Follow her work. Writers like this deserve readers who show up.

This story was originally published on I Was Gonna Do It.

This Is What We Do

What you just read? That’s what we do.

Since 2016, Code Like a Girl has been finding writers like Aniko, women and non-binary technologists doing serious, thoughtful work that deserves a much wider audience.

The women we feature are building products, leading teams, shaping AI, questioning systems, and redefining what leadership in tech looks like.

Three times a week, we publish their work.

Through Substack Notes and social media, we extend its reach.

We also publish two monthly newsletters.

Women Rising tracks gender representation on Substack's Technology lists and breaks down what actually helps women writing about tech get seen and build momentum.

Her Edge is a new paid column by our founder, for women navigating careers in tech, parents raising them, and allies who want to do more than cheer from the sidelines. Practical, hard-won lessons that actually work for $5 a month, or $50 a year. This also includes a paid subscriber chat where you can ask Dinah questions directly.

To celebrate the launch of Her Edge, we’re offering 75% off an annual subscription — forever — for anyone who subscribes in April. No discount code needed, just hit the subscribe button.

The future of technology is being built by women like Aniko .

If you want more voices like hers in your feed, you’re in the right place.