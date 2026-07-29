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Sumaiya Shrabony's avatar
Sumaiya Shrabony
3h

The part I still wrestle with is not the verifying. It is doing it visibly without getting labeled the bottleneck. Owning the outside-frontier call only compounds your career if the room sees you owning it. Say the quiet part out loud: "I am the check between this draft and the decision." That reframes thorough as accountable.

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