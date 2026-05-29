TL;DR: Every major automation wave follows the same pattern: painful skills get engineered away, atrophy, and get sold back as luxuries. Physical labor became a $120 billion gym industry. Now AI is automating thinking, and the pattern will repeat. The Cognitive Gym is coming.

I need you to imagine something ridiculous.

It’s 2100. Your great-grandchild wakes up. They stretch, eat breakfast (prepared by a kitchen that already knows what their body needs today), and then, voluntarily and enthusiastically, they walk into a building where they pay money to... solve problems.

Hard ones. With their brain. For hours. No AI assistance allowed.

It’s called a “Cognitive Gym.”

If this sounds insane, I need you to remember something: in 1820, a farmer working 14-hour days in the sun would have thought you were insane for paying $100/month to run on a machine that goes nowhere, lift heavy things, and put them back down, and then drive home in a car. You recreated the hard labor he spent his entire life trying to escape. And you call it self-care.

Are gyms reverse farms?

So the uncomfortable thesis of this post is that:

The things we automate away don’t disappear. They become luxuries.

Almost every major wave of automation in history has followed the same bizarre pattern:

Humans automate away something painful The skill atrophies Humans realize they actually need it An entire industry emerges to sell it back to them at a premium

Physical labor → Gyms.

Cooking → Expensive classes marketed as “experiences.”

Walking → Step counters and treadmills.

Socializing → Friendship apps. (Yes, including Circles that I’m building. I see the irony. I’m building the irony.)

The first commercial gym opened in Brussels in the 1840s, barely a century after the Industrial Revolution began. People literally paid money to simulate the physical exertion they’d just spent generations engineering away. Physical strength used to be a survival requirement. Now it’s an aesthetic goal with a $120 billion global market.

So if AI is about to automate away thinking... what comes next?

The circle of human progress...

Welcome to 2100: A Day In The Life

Let me paint you a picture. And yes, I’m going to have way too much fun with this.

The Morning

You wake up. You didn’t set an alarm. You don’t even know what an alarm is anymore. Your home’s AI already calculated the optimal wake time based on your sleep cycle, today’s schedule, and the fact that your cortisol levels have been trending weird this week. It gently adjusts the room lighting over 15 minutes.

Your clothes are ready. Not because you picked them out - a fabric printer produced today’s outfit overnight based on the weather, your calendar, and what the social consensus algorithm says is “on trend” this week. (Fashion designers still exist, but they design templates, not garments. It’s like being a Spotify playlist curator but for pants.)

Breakfast is made. Your kitchen tracked your nutritional data, noticed you’re low on magnesium, and adjusted accordingly. You didn’t ask for this. You don’t even know what magnesium is or does. Neither does anyone else. The AI handles it. You just eat the pancakes.

The Cognitive Gym

Your autonomous vehicle (you don’t own it - nobody owns vehicles anymore, that’s like owning a taxi) takes you to the Cognitive Gym. This is what happens when thinking becomes optional.

People come here to solve problems manually. No AI. No assistance. Just raw brainpower, maybe?

There are sections to exercise different parts of your brain.

The Math Floor

People solving equations by hand. Some of them are sweating. A trainer walks around encouraging people. “Three more derivatives! You got this!” Someone in the corner is crying over a partial differential equation (probably me). There’s a leaderboard.

The Memory Lane

People memorizing things. Poems. Phone numbers. Historical dates. Skills that have been completely unnecessary for decades. But studies showed that when humans stopped exercising their memory, they got... weird. Foggy. Disconnected. So now people pay to memorize the periodic table on weekends. It’s the new CrossFit.

The Debate Arena

People argue about things. Not online. In person. Face to face. With rules. You have to construct your own arguments without asking an AI to generate talking points first. Most people are terrible at it. They love it anyway.

The Creative Studio

This one’s premium-tier only. Costs an extra $50. People sit in a room with blank canvases, instruments, and writing tools. No AI-generated starting points or algorithmic suggestions. Just them and the terrifying void of original creation. It’s wildly popular and universally dreaded. They call it “going analog.”

The Jobs That Don’t Exist Yet (But Might)

Based on the pattern of “we automate X, then create jobs around the absence of X,” here are jobs I think will exist in some form in 50-100 years. Some sound absurd. That’s the point. A “social media manager” sounded absurd in 1995.

Cognitive Fitness Trainer

Just like we have personal trainers for the body, we’ll have them for the mind. Not therapists - trainers. People who push you to think harder, remember more, and solve problems without AI assistance. We’re already seeing early versions - focus coaches, digital detox retreats, attention training programs. Scale that forward 50 years, and it’s a whole new industry.

Friction Architect

Right now, we’re obsessed with removing friction. Everything should be seamless, instant, and zero-effort. But we’re already discovering that frictionless isn’t always good. (See: my entire blog post about cheap dopamine, but please come back.)

Friction Architects will deliberately introduce difficulty into systems and daily life. “We noticed your decision-making muscles have atrophied. We’re adding a 10-minute mandatory reflection period before your AI assistant can execute any purchase over $50.”

They’re basically UX designers who work in reverse.

Analog Luxury Curator

Everything will be digital, automated, and optimized. Which means analog experiences will become the new luxury.

Handwritten letters.

Physical books.

Restaurants where a human chef cooks without AI optimization (and the food is slightly imperfect, and you pay triple for it).

Stores where you browse actual shelves instead of getting algorithmically perfect recommendations.

This already exists in tiny pockets. Vinyl records outsold CDs. Instant film cameras are having a moment. People pay $40 for a hand-poured ceramic mug. Extend this 100 years, and it’s an economic sector.

Boredom Specialist

This sounds like a joke. It’s not.

If cheap dopamine is already a crisis now, imagine a world where AI can generate infinite personalized entertainment on demand.



Every song tailored to your exact mood.

Every show written for you specifically.

Every game adapting in real time to your attention patterns.

Nobody will ever be bored again. And that might be catastrophic.

Because boredom is where creativity comes from. It’s where introspection happens. It’s the discomfort that pushes you to actually do things rather than consume things.

Boredom Specialists will prescribe mandatory periods of understimulation. Their waiting rooms will have no magazines, no screens, no music. Just chairs and silence. They’ll be fully booked.

Purpose Consultant

When survival needs are met, comfort is automated, and entertainment is infinite, the question that remains is: Why am I here?

Purpose Consultants won’t be life coaches with motivational quotes. They’ll be part philosopher, part therapist, part project manager - helping people find and pursue goals that give them genuine satisfaction in a world optimized to eliminate all discomfort.

The cruelest irony of automation might be this: removing all the hard parts of life doesn’t make people happy. It makes them lost.

The Exciting Part (Yes, There Is One)

I’ve been painting a rather dystopian picture, so let me balance it out.

Today, most people work because they have to. But in a world where AI handles most productive output and where basic needs are covered, what you choose to do becomes the most interesting question of your life.

And historically, when humans don’t have to work... they don’t sit around doing nothing. They create. They explore. They compete. They make elaborate things for no reason other than the joy of making them. The Renaissance happened when a concentration of wealth freed a generation of artists and thinkers from survival work. What happens when that freedom scales to everyone?

Physical labor might become prestigious. When robots handle construction and farming, choosing to work with your hands will be a lifestyle choice. Carpenters, blacksmiths, and weavers would be the new artists. Their work would be valued not for efficiency but for the human effort embedded in every piece.

“What do you do?” won’t mean “what is your job?”

It’ll mean “what are you building, learning, exploring, making?”

The Uncomfortable In-Between (AKA Right Now)

Here’s the part I’m a bit cautious about: the transition.

We’re in a weird place. AI can do some things really well, but not everything. Jobs are being displaced and created, but not at the same rate or for the same people. That gap is uncomfortable. And it could last decades.

The Industrial Revolution took 60-80 years to fully play out, and the transition included child labor, 16-hour workdays, and entire communities being decimated before things got better. We don’t exactly have a great track record with graceful transitions.

Some numbers: an estimated 300 million full-time jobs could be affected by AI automation globally. The World Economic Forum predicts a net gain of 78 million jobs by 2030 - but that “net” hides the fact that 92 million get displaced while 170 million new ones emerge. New jobs, new people. Not always the same people.

But I’m cautiously optimistic. Not because the transition will be easy. But because the skills that will matter most aren’t the ones AI can’t do yet - they’re the ones AI can’t do ever.

AI can generate code. It can’t feel the satisfaction of finally getting it to work.

AI can produce art. It can’t experience the vulnerability of showing someone something you created from nothing.

AI can optimize your life. It can’t sit with you in the silence when you’re trying to figure out what you actually want.

The struggle, the discomfort, the creative friction - those aren’t bugs to be optimized away. They’re features. They always were.

Your great-grandkids are going to pay good money to experience them deliberately.

Maybe start experiencing them for free while you still can.

If This Resonated With You

We’re so grateful to Kriti Agarwal for allowing us to share her story here on Code Like a Girl. If this resonated, don’t just read it. Follow her work. Writers like this deserve readers who show up.

This post was first published on her publication here.

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