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Shilpa Mitra's avatar
Shilpa Mitra
3h

AI is pushing every one of us to be strategists and marketers.

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Finn Tropy's avatar
Finn Tropy
27m

Great article, Kessie.

Understanding customer behavior from the metrics is a big challenge in any company. Companies have means to collect so much data these days that just dealing with the data, extracting the signals and visualizing them is a full time job.

While AI can help to build new tools, it also can help to ask better questions and explore the patterns faster. In my previous 9-5 job I worked with a young, talented data scientist to explore a big dataset of time series metrics extracted from a large scale website that served 35 million customers.

Over a year, that that dataset became a data pipeline, and signals were turned into a KPI dashboard and eventually the source of truth for the organization because of the weekly conversations that we had about past week performance.

It was hard work that took time - not because of writing code but because building shared understanding and trust on the numbers and what they represent, and how they impacted customers.

Asking the right questions started on customer impact details. We made significant progress in this area, thanks to the new AI tools that became available before I retired.

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