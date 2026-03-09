Image created using Google Gemini

I ran into Natalie in the WeWork coffee room a few weeks ago. We don’t work for the same clients, but we’ve got that thing, you know? That coworker bond you only earn after a few battles over the last chocolate chip cookie.

This time, though, something was wrong. Her eyes were red-rimmed, her usual brightness dimmed to something hollow.

“Everything okay?” I asked, already knowing it wasn’t.

She hesitated, then it all came spilling out.

Her daughter’s school had an “incident.” That’s what the principal called it. A word designed to make something smaller than it is.

A group of boys discovered an AI app and started generating deepfake porn. Just girls’ faces they found randomly on the internet. Maybe real photos. Maybe not. Natalie wasn’t even sure.

Her daughter hadn’t slept or eaten in two days because she was concerned that her images could eventually be used in the same way.

The school sent an email about “digital citizenship” and “age-appropriate technology use.” Bureaucratic language that somehow avoided the actual problem. They confiscated phones. The boys got detention. Three days. The same punishment for skipping class.

Natalie was talking to lawyer friends, trying to understand. But no one could tell her what law had been broken.

Was it child pornography if no actual child was photographed?

Was it harassment?

The Legal Fustercluck

Everyone was confused. And here’s why.

Our laws were written for a world where pornography required photographing an actual human being. Nearly every state has revenge porn laws now, but those were drafted when the harm came from distributing real photographs. Not synthetic images created by code.

Some states tried to patch it. Virginia in 2019. California in 2020. Texas in 2023. But it’s still a mess.

And at the federal level, Congress passed the Take It Down Act in 2025. A good step. Not a magic bullet.

The system collecting reports of child abuse material got 36.2 million reports in 2023. Only a fraction went to the police.

Really think about that number for a minute, okay? 36.2 million.

Platforms hide behind Section 230’s immunity. Reddit banned deepfake communities years ago, but Terms of Service takedowns are fragile. Uneven.

Have you ever tried reporting something on LinkedIn?

In January 2024, an account started harassing a fellow creator and me.

I reported it. I got friends to report it.

The reshare stayed live for eight hours.

LinkedIn initially said it didn’t violate its guidelines.

To be clear, THIS here did not violate their terms of service, which is exactly the assinine response you get from a platform where robots control everything.

A shout-out to David ☕ & my friend Derrick Swain for helping me that Sunday evening!

Without them, this would have never been resolved.

The EU’s a bit ahead of us (thank goodness for someone being ahead). The Digital Services Act went into effect in 2024. So did the EU AI Act. But here in America? We’re drowning in state-by-state patchwork and legal theories that haven’t caught up to the technology.

Which is what I couldn’t explain to Natalie that morning. I mumbled something about a call I had to take.

I sat at my desk for twenty minutes, staring at my laptop without seeing it. Trying to figure out what century I was living in. Trying to reconcile the gleaming tech campus visible from my window with what it was enabling in high school cafeterias.

Trying to understand how we’d arrived at a point where children could weaponize AI against each other before they were old enough to vote.

I cannot even begin to imagine the terror of raising children in 2026. The impossible task of protecting them from threats that didn’t exist when the parenting books were written.

But the truth is?

This was always going to happen.

VHS, Streaming, and the Algorithm in the Room

Porn and technology have always been frenemies. VHS killed the porno magazine. Streaming killed VHS. And now AI has politely elbowed its way into the room. What used to require performers, sets, and cameras can now be conjured in minutes.

Exactly the way you imagined it. Down to the tiniest, dirtiest detail.

If you build it, they will come. And buy “it,” I mean literally any technology ever invented.

It’s not that I’m a prude. I grew up in the eighties, when porn meant finding a random magazine under your parents’ mattress. Curiosity got the better of me. A glance and I was done!

But AI porn didn’t emerge from some Stanford PhD thesis on computer vision and the ethical implications of synthetic media. Of course not.

This started back in 2017 on Reddit and 4chan, which, if you’re unfamiliar, are the internet’s equivalent of a gas station bathroom. Some clever young men figured out how to swap faces in pornographic videos using artificial intelligence.

The subreddit had ninety thousand subscribers before Reddit shut it down, which tells you everything you need to know about human nature.

We can’t get ninety thousand people to agree on climate policy, but show them how to put Scarlett Johansson’s face on someone else’s body, and suddenly we’re the Manhattan Project.

By 2023, the tools went from “you need to know Python” to “here’s a website, upload a photo.” Easy peasy lemon squeezy!

Companies released models that could generate photorealistic images from text prompts. And yes, people immediately started generating pornography.

A lot of it.

Where Sam Altman Stopped Avoiding and Started Selling

A study from Sensity AI found that 96% of deepfake videos online are pornographic, and 99% of those feature women who never consented to appear in them. We’re not talking about a few thousand videos. By mid-2023, there were over 85,000 deepfake porn videos detected online, a 550% increase from 2019. The number is likely much higher now.

The tech industry’s response has been to shrug and mutter something about “guardrails.” But guardrails are worthless when the code is open-source, and the models can be run on a decent gaming PC.

OpenAI’s CEO has given approximately 10,000 interviews about artificial general intelligence, existential risk, and the future of work. For years, Sam avoided talking about the fact that AI technology was being used to generate pornography of real people without their consent.

Then, in October 2025, Altman stopped avoiding the topic and decided to lean into it.

In a social media post, he announced that ChatGPT would soon begin allowing “erotica for verified adults.” The justification - “Treating adult users like adults.”

The timing was remarkable. The announcement came a few days after California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed AB 1064, a bill specifically designed to protect kids from AI companion chatbots, citing the legal language as too broad. And it came on around the same time that OpenAI announced the formation of an eight-member expert council on mental health and AI — a council that had existed for approximately twelve hours when Altman declared the mental health problems solved and announced it was time to add erotica.

Altman’s reasoning was that OpenAI had initially kept ChatGPT “pretty restrictive” to avoid mental health issues for vulnerable users, but now claimed they’d “been able to mitigate the serious mental health issues” and felt ready to “experiment more.”

No evidence was provided for this miraculous mitigation. Just a declaration that the problems were handled, so let’s move on to the revenue opportunities, shall we?

Worth noting: Elon Musk’s xAI had already launched sexually explicit chatbot companions on Grok before this announcement. OpenAI wasn’t leading here. It was following the market, which makes the “treating adults like adults” framing feel less like a principled stance and more like a business rationale wearing an ethical costume.

The announcement came just months after multiple documented cases of users developing unhealthy attachments to ChatGPT, weeks after the FTC launched an inquiry into OpenAI over risks to children and teenagers, and while a California family was actively suing OpenAI, alleging ChatGPT contributed to their 16-year-old son’s suicide. But sure, the mental health concerns are solved.

Trust us, you silly peasants.

The backlash was swift enough that by November 4th, Altman publicly called the tweet “one of my dumbest mistakes of the year” at an event in San Francisco — saying he wished he’d communicated the policy changes differently.

Note that he didn’t say the policy was wrong. Just the communication. The erotica plans proceeded. A backend policy change began rolling out in December 2025, with a full user-facing adult mode expected sometime in Q1 2026, pending OpenAI’s satisfaction that its age-verification systems are robust enough.

When Altman testified before Congress in May 2023 about AI regulation, the questions focused on misinformation and job displacement. Not one senator asked him about deepfake pornography, even though it was already a documented crisis affecting thousands of women.

Now, instead of addressing that crisis, OpenAI has decided to monetize adjacent territory.

But please, let’s keep talking about how AI is going to improve healthcare.

What Happens When Nothing Is Scarce Anymore?

The problematic part for me is that we’re creating a generation of users who will grow up assuming that intimate images of anyone can be generated on demand. That consent is optional, and the line between real and synthetic doesn’t matter.

That’s not a technology problem that can be solved with better filters or smarter moderation. That’s a culture problem. And we’re just... accepting this as normal.

There are no referendums, no debate, no collective decision-making. Just a handful of tech companies deciding that this is fine, this is progress, and anyone who objects is a Luddite who doesn’t understand innovation.

Everyone keeps asking, “How do we stop this?” But that’s the wrong question. You can’t stop it. The tools exist. The code is out there. No one is in charge.

The better question is: what happens to human intimacy when it can be infinitely simulated?

Throughout history, scarcity created value. Art mattered because skilled artists were rare. Music mattered because talented musicians were rare. Intimate imagery had value (economic value, at least) because access to real people was limited.

AI removes scarcity. And when you remove scarcity, you don’t just change economics. You change the meaning.

What does authentic connection mean when the simulation is indistinguishable from reality

What does desire mean when it can be generated on command?

What does consent mean when you don’t need it?

I don’t have a tidy conclusion, because there isn’t one. We’re in the middle of a fustercluck, and the exits aren’t marked. What I know is this: every major platform will eventually face this reckoning. Every celebrity will be deepfaked. Every person with a social media presence will have to decide how they feel about their images becoming raw material for someone else’s fantasy. Every parent will explain to their kids why pornographic images of them exist that they never posed for.

And the Sam Altmans of the world will keep giving interviews about the distant, hypothetical future of AI while carefully avoiding the mess they’ve made in the present. They’ll talk about alignment, safety, and responsible development while the technology they built burns through the fabric of consent and dignity.

The future isn’t coming. It’s already here. It’s just not evenly distributed yet, and thank god for that, because when it is, we’re going to look back on 2026 as the year we could have done something but chose not to.

Whoopee doo for all of us.

