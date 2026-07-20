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Shannon Daly's avatar
Shannon Daly
5h

I agree with this completely. People learn by making mistakes and seeing mistakes firsthand at "the table." However, I think we need to put a business value number on this for it to really land with a company leader. How can we rethink what junior employees do instead so that we can show that keeping them is a $ value to both the employee and the employer? I think this community can really put our heads together here. Maybe they are the ones identifying the new opportunities for automation or maybe they are the ones who can research new markets.

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