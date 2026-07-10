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Code Like A Girl

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Jade The Hooman's avatar
Jade The Hooman
2d

This was a great piece, and I couldn’t agree more. AI acts as an amplifier. It doesn’t create these patterns from nowhere. It learns from the world we’ve already built, then reflects it back faster, cleaner and with more authority. I think that’s what makes the idea of the ‘neutral’ machine so dangerous. It can make old bias feel harder to challenge because it arrives through a system that looks objective. Thank you for sharing the data. As a WOC, none of this is surprising, but I think the data is really important to share with those who do challenge it.

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Kien Nguyen's avatar
Kien Nguyen
2d

“AI learned our bias” is less surprising than people acting shocked it had teachers

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