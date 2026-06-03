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Sovereign Insight Strategies's avatar
Sovereign Insight Strategies
11h

Thank you for amplifying this piece. Companies are deploying AI before their processes are mature enough to absorb it, then cutting the workforce to manufacture the ROI the technology cannot yet produce on its own.

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Jen Benford's avatar
Jen Benford
10h

This is a great piece!

AI is the button orgs are leaning into for their RIFs, and it comes with perhaps the highest cost it ever has.

Both operationally and from an employer branding lens. The whole world is watching now.

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