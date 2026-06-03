TL;DR: Companies cutting institutional knowledge to capture AI efficiency gains are paying what this piece calls the Reorg Tax, a cost deferred today and collected with interest when disruption hits. A 2026 Careerminds survey found that two in three employers that cut jobs for AI are already rehiring, with 31% spending more than they saved. AI doesn't fix broken processes; it automates dysfunction at scale.

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Every major restructuring announcement follows the same script.

Streamlining operations.

Optimizing for efficiency.

Returning value to shareholders.

The stock ticks up. The press release gets filed. And somewhere in the middle of the organization, the person who knew why the system was built the way it was gets a 30-minute calendar invite from HR.

That’s not efficiency. That’s the Reorg Tax:

a cost you defer today and pay with interest when the next disruption hits.

It is also one of the fastest ways to hollow out the resilience companies and global supply chains depend on.

What Actually Gets Cut

Here’s what actually gets cut in a reorg: institutional knowledge, process memory, and the people whose value was never legible on an org chart. Their job was connecting things that weren’t supposed to connect and generating value no model could see.

The polymaths. The operational translators. The ones who knew that the supplier in Malaysia had a six-week lead-time caveat, buried in a 2019 amendment that never made it into the contract system.

They knew because they were there. Now they’re not.

AI was supposed to fill that gap. The business case made sense on paper.

The AI Business Case Is Already Breaking

According to a July 2025 MIT NANDA report, 95% of enterprise AI pilots showed no measurable P&L impact despite an estimated $37 billion in enterprise AI spending in 2025.

The spending was real. The measurable bottom-line return usually was not.

The failure mode is consistent: AI deployed into a structurally broken process doesn’t fix the process. It automates the dysfunction, scales it, and delivers the output with confidence.

That’s the part nobody puts in the business case.

The market is already correcting.

According to a February 2026 Careerminds survey of 600 HR professionals, two in three employers that cut jobs due to AI are already rehiring laid-off workers, often within months of the original layoffs. More than half were rehired within six months. HR leaders describe the experience as “instant regret.”

The financial case has collapsed with it; nearly 31% said rehiring cost more than they saved, and another 42% said the costs roughly canceled out.

Only one in four organizations came out financially ahead.

Nearly one-third said their organizations lost critical skills and expertise after the cuts.

A further 28% said the remaining workforce lacked the capabilities to fill those knowledge gaps.

Only 8.4% said their restructuring delivered exactly what was promised and would repeat it unchanged.

Tacit Knowledge Is Not in the Model

The knowledge that actually prevents catastrophic failure is tacit. It lives in judgment calls, in pattern recognition built over years, and the ability to look at a number and know it’s wrong before you can articulate why. That doesn’t transfer to a model. It walks out the door with the severance package.

Then comes the workforce problem nobody is measuring correctly.

Gallup data released this week shows global employee engagement fell to 20% in 2025, its lowest level since 2020, costing the global economy an estimated $10 trillion in lost productivity.

That’s not an HR talking point. That’s an operational risk variable.

A disengaged workforce doesn’t just underperform. It stops catching errors. And in a high-automation environment, an uncaught error doesn’t create a problem. It creates a cascading failure before anyone realizes something went wrong.

When Process Replaces Judgment

In 1944, the Office of Strategic Services, the wartime intelligence agency that preceded the CIA, published a field manual on how to destroy an organization from the inside without detection: Simple Sabotage Field Manual.

The tactics included excessive approvals, full committee sign-off, rigid process adherence, and irrelevant objections that slowed progress.

It was designed as a wartime sabotage strategy, but it reads like a post-restructuring org chart. The point is not that anyone is deliberately sabotaging the business. It is that organizational failure does not require saboteurs. It only requires enough people and enough systems to stop going beyond what is formally required.

AI does not correct for that condition. It can intensify it.

AI is not malicious, but it is literal. In a brittle organization, that literalism can function a lot like malicious compliance at scale.

The Reorg Tax Made Structural

In early April, a worker at a Kimberly-Clark distribution center in Ontario, California, allegedly burned down a 1.2-million-square-foot facility and filmed himself doing it.

In the video, he can be heard saying:

The suspect, allegedly employed by NFI Industries, a third-party logistics contractor operating the warehouse on Kimberly-Clark’s behalf, said workers were not being paid enough to live on.

The contractor model used to reduce workforce operating costs is the Reorg Tax made structural: labor costs become less visible, while risk moves into a layer the org chart obscures, and management systems only partially capture.

The act was destructive, illegal, and self-defeating. But the structural aftermath is the more instructive story.

Kimberly-Clark stated its supply chain “is designed for continuity during disruptions” and confirmed insurance policies are in place.

The night-shift workers earning hourly contractor wages have no such buffer. Nobody has said what happens to them.

The person who lit the match faces felony charges.

The institution faces an insurance claim.

Everyone pays somewhere in the chain, but not equally and not at the same level of protection.

That asymmetry, where the human cost and the financial cost land on entirely different parties, is not an edge case. It is the architecture of a pressure cooker that executives are currently pretending doesn’t exist.

What Survives the Next Five Years

There’s a counterargument worth addressing because it surfaces in every restructuring conversation.

We can find someone to replace them.

Technically true. Operationally expensive.

SHRM documented a case where a single high performer was replaced by three new hires — and the organization still felt the gap. Replacing an experienced employee costs between 50% and 200% of their annual salary, according to SHRM, once you account for recruiting, productivity loss during ramp-up, and the time it takes a new hire to reach the capability level of the person they replaced.

You can fill the seat on day one. You cannot fill what the previous person knew on day one. Often, you cannot fill it at all.

The organizations that navigate the next five years won’t be distinguished by the sophistication of their AI stack. They’ll be distinguished by whether they still have people in the building who understand the system deeply enough to improvise when everything changes at once. People who were invested in, trusted with real decisions, and given a reason to stay, or care.

Some already know this. Most will not fully understand the cost until the system is under stress.

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