I sat in a calibration meeting and watched a director argue that a woman on his team meets expectations. She’d outperformed her peers on every measurable metric that quarter. Her projects were delivered before the due date, and client feedback was positive.

His language told a different story.

She’s good, but her communication style is too direct. She could work on her attitude. She rubs people the wrong way sometimes.

Nobody in that room asked the obvious question: why is someone performing above average being scored as average? Nobody asked what too direct actually meant, or whose comfort it was protecting. They just wrote it down, slotted her into the middle of the bell curve, and moved on to the next name.

I know that meeting well. Because I’ve been that woman. And I’ve also been the consultant who, years later, ran a batch of performance reviews through AI sentiment analysis and watched the whole system crack open.

What the AI saw that humans wouldn’t say

We fed real performance reviews into an AI model. One review gave someone a 3 out of 5, good on the official scale. Solid. Meets expectations. The kind of rating that’s supposed to mean you’re doing your job and we see you.

But the language in the comments told a different story. The AI read the actual words, ran the sentiment, and came back with 2.6.

The number said one thing. The language said another. And the AI caught a gap that employees have been feeling in their bodies for years, they just couldn’t prove it.

That’s not a tech glitch. That’s the invisible scale.

The scale nobody put on the form

Most of us treat rating scales as neutral. One to five. Terrible to excellent. Needs improvement to exceeds expectations. Clean. Objective. Fair.

They’re none of those things.

When someone chooses good instead of excellent, or writes not bad instead of great, listeners fill in what wasn’t said.

Good, but not excellent.

Not bad, but not great either.

Language carries a side channel of what you didn’t say, not just what you did.

Linguists call this scalar implicature, and it runs underneath every performance conversation you’ve ever had.

Then add the negativity bias. Our nervous systems are stickier for bad than good. The phrase needs development lands heavier than strong contributor ever lifts. Meets expectations was designed to be a positive baseline, the signal that someone is reliably doing their job. But in practice it gets heard as not exceeds, which translates to not good enough. The scale is doing more emotional work than the process ever acknowledges.

Now put that dynamic in a room where ratings decide compensation.

When a digit becomes code for money

On paper, a 3 out of 5 is respectable. In practice, it’s the zombie rating. The dreaded middle that quietly maps to a smaller raise and says, You’re fine, but you’re not special.

Several things converge to make this worse. Managers avoid extremes and cluster everyone in the middle.

Ratings get reverse-engineered to fit merit budgets: 3 means 2%, 5 means 5%.

A form that looks objective is actually running on rater bias, relationship dynamics, and perceptions of fairness that have nothing to do with the underlying work.

Employees decode this fast:

Tell me whatever you want, just get me the rating that pays the bills.

And the whole time, the language games underneath go unexamined. Whoever holds the pen controls the story. You write: I built the onboarding system from scratch and cut ramp-up time in half. Your manager writes: Played a key role in onboarding improvement.

Same work, but one version builds a career and the other one blends you into the wallpaper.

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The Strategic Linguistic, Rebecca, has written about this as narrative power structure in organizations.

Once someone gets narrated as high potential, everything they do gets read through that frame. And once someone gets narrated as too direct or needs to work on her attitude, same thing in reverse.

Portfolios as a structural counterweight

In that environment, arguing about whether you deserve a 3 or a 4 inside someone else’s head is a losing game. What starts to shift power is what you can show.

When someone walks into a review with quantified outcomes, before-and-after metrics, artifacts like decks, process docs, client emails, and evidence of scope expansion, the conversation has to wrestle with evidence, not just adjectives and vibes.

The rating might still land at 3. Budget constraints are real. But the person walks away with a more accurate story about their own value. A portable portfolio they can take to another leader or another company. A basis to challenge inconsistent narratives over time.

The scale doesn’t become less biased overnight. But the center of gravity shifts from pure relationship bias toward demonstrated outcomes.

Now layer AI agents on top of this mess

AI systems are already being wired into performance tools: generating goal drafts, summarizing feedback, highlighting patterns, suggesting ratings. They arrive not into a clean lab, but into our existing mess of fuzzy scales, politicized language, and unexamined bias.

There are two competing realities in the research.

AI as bias amplifier: models trained on human text can reflect and even magnify existing negativity, stereotyping, and framing effects. If we encode our fuzzy, politicized scales directly into prompts and schemas, we get faster, more scalable versions of the same problems.

AI as bias reducer: thoughtfully designed systems can actually reduce certain biases by focusing on behavioral data, patterns, and context rather than personalities or demographics, especially when they standardize criteria and surface discrepancies.

Both can be true. The hinge is what we feed the system and how we use it.

If we plug an AI agent into a performance process that’s still running on 3 = 2%, meets expectations = failure, and unexamined language like not a culture fit, we are not solving bias. We’re operationalizing it at scale.

If we pair the agent with clearer scales and richer portfolios, it can actually help make the floor fairer, even if the ceiling of power, politics, and budgets stays human.

How AI agents can make this workable

One fair critique of portfolios is operational: managers are already time-poor. Reviewing artifacts for a whole team is hard. That’s exactly where agents can help.

Here’s a practical pattern:

Define what counts as evidence for a given role. Metrics, artifacts, peer feedback, customer feedback, scope changes. That gives the agent a schema instead of chaos.

Let the agent build a first-draft portfolio by pulling from project tools, CRM, shared drives, and communications. When an employee claims reduced onboarding time by 20%, the agent can look for verifying data, or mark it as self-reported, needs human review rather than silently ignoring it.

Generate a dual-view summary. One view based purely on systems data, one based on self-portfolio plus data. Highlight where they align and where they diverge. That delta becomes the agenda for the 1:1, not a reason to mistrust either side.

Audit the agent itself. A calibrated panel periodically samples portfolios and summaries to see which kinds of work or which groups get under-represented, then adjusts. One set of eyes just moves the original bias one step sideways. Multiple reviewers together is how you catch the patterns any individual would protect.

The agent isn’t deciding who is good. It’s making the evidence visible so that when humans fall back to shorthand, they’re standing on something firmer than memory and proximity.

Leading AI agents looks a lot like leading humans

Here’s the quieter finding that matters. When researchers study how people lead teams of AI agents, they see the same skill patterns that predict good human leadership.

The leaders who get better results with AI agents ask clearer questions. Define good output more concretely. Set up feedback loops, not one-off commands. Coordinate multiple signals toward a shared objective.

If you can’t explain to an AI agent what good looks like for a goal, a project, or a quarter, there’s a decent chance your human team is also guessing.

The way you design instructions and scales for AI is a diagnostic of how you’re leading humans.

If your prompts to the agent are vague, give me performance insights instead of rate each goal 1 to 10 using these criteria, where 5 = fully acceptable for this role, and explain your rating in terms of specific evidence, you’re probably running similarly fuzzy scales with people.

This isn’t just about teaching people to prompt. It’s about using AI to diagnose the leadership gaps that were always there, and rebuilding trust in the scales people have to live inside.

Scale literacy: the skill nobody thinks they need

This is where it all connects.

Scale literacy is the ability to see that 3 out of 5 is not just a number, it’s a social signal with history in your culture. That meets expectations is not heard as neutral, especially if your promotion system only celebrates exceeds. That not bad and not good are not equivalent midpoints. That human judgment and AI judgment are not opposite poles, they’re a continuum of tools echoing the same design choices.

Practically, it looks like:

Making implicit scales explicit. For a team: On our 1 to 10, 5 means acceptable performance for this role, 7 means strong and reliable, 9 to 10 means role-model level. Then check: would you be proud to be rated a 5 here?

Pairing every rating with concrete evidence. I’m giving this a 3 of 5 for this cycle because you achieved X, Y, Z outcomes. To move to 4, here’s what would need to change in scope or impact.

Using AI prompts that enforce balance. Summarize top 3 strengths and top 3 risks for this person, grounded in observable behaviors. Avoid trait language like ‘emotional’ or ‘not a culture fit.’ Restate in behavioral terms.

Teaching people to build agent-readable portfolios. Tagging work, outcomes, and feedback so both humans and systems can see their contributions, instead of keeping impact invisible in side channels.

When pay decouples, the stakes get longer

There’s a growing movement to separate pay from performance ratings, using market adjustments and bands while keeping reviews for growth and alignment. That doesn’t make scale literacy less important. It moves the stakes.

When ratings don’t directly map to raises, the review becomes about reputation and trajectory. Vague positivity, you’re doing great, keep it up, can quietly stall someone’s career if it never transforms into you’re ready for the next scope. Understated labels like solid, reliable, steady get interpreted very differently across cultures and identities.

AI will increasingly map performance patterns to roles, identify successors, and suggest internal moves. If the underlying scales and language are fuzzy, those systems will quietly encode a new layer of invisible ceilings.

Scale literacy becomes a long-horizon stewardship skill.

Not just:

How do I rate fairly?

but:

How do my words and numbers shape who gets to grow, where, and with what story about themselves?

Not bad, not good, not neutral

So we come back to that small moment. Someone says it’s not bad, and someone else hears so it’s not good.

The same pattern runs when a manager gives meets expectations thinking reliable and solid while the employee hears mediocre and stuck. When an AI agent asked for top performers returns a list biased toward roles with easy-to-measure outputs. When a rating of 3 quietly decides who gets 2% versus 5%, or who gets their name in the succession conversation.

None of these choices look big on the surface. A word, a digit, a checkbox, a prompt tweak. But those tiny choices sit on top of very real constraints in language, biology, culture, and power, and they end up steering money, status, and opportunity.

In a human-only world, we could sometimes get away with pretending scales were neutral. In a human-plus-AI world, we can’t. Every ambiguity, every euphemism, every unexamined not bad is something we are about to teach to systems that will apply it consistently, and sometimes ruthlessly.

The job now isn’t to find the perfect scale. It’s to become fluent in the invisible ones we’re already using, and to redesign them, on purpose, for the humans and agents who have to live inside them.

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