Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Róisín's avatar
Róisín
4dEdited

Great article Anna. The portfolio piece is solid and practical advice. I have been thinking a lot about it myself recently. Portfolios often get relegated to the “I need to switch job” category but actually the internal portfolio is just as, if not more important.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Shirisha Nagendran (Siri)'s avatar
Shirisha Nagendran (Siri)
4d

I've been that woman too all my career. You've named something crucial: the gap between the metric and the story people tell about the metric. The direct communication by the woman is not the problem.

It is the fuzzy language used in the reviews that warps the reality of the performance. The hedge, the sitting on the fence language.

Getting AI to expose this and make it visible is the right move.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Code Like A Girl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture