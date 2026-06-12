Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

TL;DR: Most AI product teams treat evaluation as a final QA step, and that's the root cause of false confidence at launch. The core discipline of AI product management is evaluation design: defining what good output looks like before a single prompt is written. That means building acceptance criteria, constructing a golden test set, and running multi-layer offline evals before real users absorb the cost of mistakes. Without that foundation, you're not managing an AI product. You're reacting to one.

The most dangerous moment in an AI product cycle is the demo that goes well.

The answers sound smart. The flow feels smooth. The team starts talking about launch timing. Somebody says the model is “pretty good.” That phrase hangs in the air like it means something.

It usually means nobody has defined quality yet.

This is the core discipline of AI product management. Not prompt writing. Not model shopping. Not feature packaging. Evaluation design.

If one cannot define what good output looks like before launch, they are not managing an AI product. They are reacting to one.

Most teams spend weeks on the experience, the workflow, the orchestration, the retrieval layer, the prompt stack, then treat evaluation as a last-mile QA task. A few people test a few prompts. They get a feel for the outputs. They polish what looks rough. They launch.

That approach works just well enough to create false confidence.

Traditional software trained us to think in terms of exact behavior.

A button click should do one thing.

A calculation should return one answer.

A test should pass or fail.

AI systems break that rhythm. The same input can produce different outputs. Some answers can vary in wording and still be great. Some can sound polished and still be wrong in the one way that matters. The shape of the work changes.

The PM has to define acceptable behavior, not one perfect response.

Evaluations belong inside system design from day one. They are not the audit at the end. They are the spec.

Generated using GPT-5.5 c Lessons from the Trenches @ankitachatrath.substack.com.

What Does Good Look Like for Single-Step Probabilistic Systems?

The first question on any AI use case is brutally simple: what would make this output good enough to trust?

Not “good enough to impress.”

Not “good enough in a demo.”

Good enough to use in a real workflow where the answer affects a customer, an employee, a decision, or a task someone cares about.

A customer support copilot is a useful place to work this through. A requirement that says “the assistant drafts helpful responses” sounds fine and tells nobody how to judge the system. A definition that survives contact with reality looks different. A good support draft should:

reflect actual policy,

pull in the right facts from the case,

ask a clarifying question when key information is missing,

keep a professional tone,

avoid invented promises, and

know when to hand the case to a human.

That list is already more valuable than a generic product requirement because it names the behaviors that matter. Write it down, and you can evaluate the system. Without it, you’re left with taste, instinct, and post-hoc rationalization.

This is where many AI enablers get stuck.

They inherited a mindset from deterministic software, so they look for the AI version of a unit test. They want a clean binary. Pass or fail. Correct or incorrect. Shipped or not shipped.

Production AI systems demand a scorecard, not a single test: a rubric that captures the range between excellent, acceptable, shaky, and unsafe. Two outputs can differ in wording, and both can be correct. The only measure is whether the system behaves within bounds you would accept in production.

Write acceptance criteria around outcomes and failure limits: define thresholds, name categories, and be explicit about which errors are annoying, which are expensive, and which are unacceptable.

In plain language, readiness for a support copilot looks like this:

In routine cases, the assistant should apply the policy correctly almost every time.

In cases with missing facts, it should ask a clarifying question rather than bluff.

On high-risk cases, it should escalate every time.

The draft can vary in wording, but it has to be accurate, useful, and safe to send after review. That is what “good enough” looks like on paper: not poetic, but useful.

Building a Golden Test Set

The next challenge: how do you evaluate before you have production data?

Build a golden test set, the closest thing an AI product team has to a pre-launch reality check. A curated set of examples that represents the work the system will face when real users arrive.

Let’s extend our support use case. For this one, to build a golden test set, you can pull from historical tickets, policy documents, edge-case scenarios, adversarial requests, and hard examples that expose weak judgment.

For internal search, build cases where the right answer lives in the docs, cases requiring synthesis, and cases where the right answer is “I don’t know from the available material.”

The word “golden” can make it sound pristine, but it starts rough. The point is coverage, not perfection.

Include the boring common cases, because that’s where volume lives. Include messy, ambiguous, and adversarial cases, because that’s where trust gets lost. Include policy traps and examples that look straightforward until the model takes a shortcut and invents an answer.

If you skip this step, you will test the cases you remember, the prompts you wrote, the scenarios that flatter the system. Then you will launch into the unknown and act surprised when production behaves like production.

The golden test set has a second job after launch. When the underlying model updates on a provider’s schedule, run it as a regression suite. If results shift meaningfully against the thresholds you set at launch, that is a product incident, not a curiosity. Build that expectation into the team’s operating rhythm from the start.

Generated using GPT-5.5. c Lessons from the Trenches @ankitachatrath.substack.com

Avoid forcing every test case into one “perfect” answer unless the task truly has one exact right output.

A support reply can vary in phrasing and still solve the problem well.

A content summary can differ in structure and still capture the core idea.

A retrieval answer can cite different passages and still land on the right conclusion.

Rubrics work better than exact-match grading here. For each example, define what matters: accuracy, completeness, judgment, clarity, tone, escalation choice, and grounding in source material. Score against that rubric.

Now you have a way to evaluate probabilistic output without pretending it should behave like a calculator.

Run Offline evals in Three Layers

Once you have a golden test set and evaluation criteria laid out, the next step is to run offline evaluations. Offline evals let you test the system before users absorb the cost of mistakes. Each layer catches something the others miss.

Check Hard Constraints

Did the system return a valid structure?

Did it use the required source?

Did it follow the format?

Did it make a forbidden claim?

Did it call the right tool?

These checks are mechanical, and they catch more than most teams expect.

Score Quality

Did the output answer the question?

Did it use the right facts?

Did it handle ambiguity well?

Did it stay within policy?

You can automate some of this; the rest needs human judgment. Automated graders help you move quickly, but treat them as assistants, not judges.

Examine Failures

This is where the real product work lives.

Does the system over-answer when it should ask for more detail?

Does it sound certain when the evidence is weak?

Does it collapse on edge cases?

Does it drift into generic filler when the task calls for specifics?

Does it retrieve the right source and still draw the wrong conclusion?

The average score is a poor guide. The real work begins when you identify the error patterns: where the system breaks, how consistently, and why.

Evaluation Design for Multi-Step Systems

You’ve probably seen this. Each individual output looks fine. The end state is still wrong.

The three-layer framework applies cleanly to a single output. When the use case is multi-step, with an agent that gathers context, decides an action, calls a tool, and produces a result, the unit of evaluation changes.

In a multi-step workflow, failure often doesn’t happen inside any individual output. It happens at the handoff between steps.

Each step can pass its own output-level rubric while the end state is still wrong. The compounding math is unforgiving: if each step operates at 95% reliability across 20 steps, the workflow succeeds roughly 36% of the time.

There is also the loop problem: agents that repeatedly retry failed operations, or continue processing tasks already completed, without any single output triggering a rubric failure.

A workflow-level rubric asks different questions:

Is the end state correct?

Did the agent choose the right path at each decision point?

Did it handle failure at each handoff gracefully?

If your use case involves agentic workflows, the evaluation design has to match. An output-level rubric alone will not catch what breaks.

How do you Know Something is Ready to Ship?

The answer is concrete. A system is ready when five things are true:

The job is defined clearly enough to score.

You can describe what the system must do in language a reviewer can use to score an output: a specific behavioral standard, not a vague requirement. The golden test set has enough range to expose weak spots.

It covers routine cases, edge cases, adversarial inputs, and high-risk scenarios. It was built to challenge the system, not flatter it. Offline results clear the thresholds set in advance.

Not “results look reasonable.” The numbers against criteria defined before testing began. Human review cases are identified.

You know which categories of output require a human in the loop before reaching a user, and you have a plan for managing that review. A pilot plan exists.

You know what you will monitor once real users arrive: which metrics, which failure patterns, which thresholds trigger action.

Ship readiness is an evaluation decision, a clearly set scorecard.

(Generated using GPT-5.5 c Lessons from the Trenches @ankitachatrath.substack.com)

In regulated environments, this checklist carries a second weight.

The golden test set, the threshold evidence, and the human review taxonomy are the artifacts a risk or compliance review asks for.

A well-run evaluation process gives the PM and the risk committee what they each need: the PM asks whether the product is ready, the risk committee asks whether the organization is covered.

For teams in financial services, healthcare, or any domain with formal model governance requirements, evaluation design is also the compliance record. Build it that way from the start. (Source: MIT Technology Review)

Pilot Discipline and HITL Principles:

Whether it is a one-step output or a multi-step workflow, the pilot stage is where weak teams lose discipline. They finally have live traffic, so they drop structure and start collecting anecdotes. One executive forwards a great answer. Another points out a bad one. The team bounces between excitement and panic depending on which screenshot arrived last.

Building a human review process turns the pilot into a learning loop, and that process is the discipline that the pilot stage demands.

For most serious use cases, start with a human in the loop for areas where trust still needs to be earned.

Make the review process concrete.

Reviewers need a rubric with clear categories: approve, edit, reject, and escalate. They need a place to tag why they intervened: wrong fact, missed nuance, bad judgment, weak tone, missing context, unsafe action, or invented policy.

The taxonomy matters because it tells you whether you have a prompt problem, a retrieval problem, a workflow problem, or a use-case problem.

Sometimes the pilot shows the model writes strong first drafts, but still needs a human to approve the final answer. That can still be a valuable product.

Sometimes the pilot shows the model handles routine cases well and only needs review on a narrow slice of risky work. Better still.

Sometimes the pilot shows the use case looks promising in theory, but breaks too often where it matters. Also, a win: you learn it before the launch.

Delayed shipment is a recoverable problem. Shipping without knowing which of those products you actually built is not.

From Launch to Production: Observability

This is where most teams lose the thread. The launch went well. Then production started behaving like production.

The evaluation set, along with a strong feedback loop that is built into the use case, sets you on the path to production. Once the system reaches production, however, the question changes completely.

Once in production, the value added by the workflow starts to take center stage. You stop asking only whether the model produced a good-looking answer and start asking whether it improved the workflow.

That requires a different evaluation mindset: one that tracks quality over time, monitors whether controls are holding, and reads user behavior for signs of genuine adoption versus polite tolerance.

A system with a high acceptance rate can still be failing if users accept outputs uncritically on low-stakes tasks and quietly abandon it where the stakes are real.

I’ve covered the full production monitoring framework in You Cannot Manage AI Trust Without Observability, organized around three dimensions: quality and reliability, risk and control health, and adoption behavior. If you’re moving from launch into production, that’s the operating view you need.

Offline evals and online evals play different roles.

Offline evals tell you whether the system clears the bar you set before launch.

Online evals tell you whether that bar mattered in the real workflow.

You need both, and they require different instruments.

That is the Job

Evaluations are part of business system design. They shape the prompt, the retrieval layer, the fallback logic, the escalation rules, the staffing model, and the launch decision. They define the operating boundaries of the product.

An AI team that cannot evaluate the system can’t really steer it. The team must watch outputs, react to anecdotes, and hold a meeting about quality. None of that is the same as control.

Control starts when you can say, before launch, what good looks like, how you will measure it, where you will use human review, and what evidence will convince you the system is ready.

Before your next sprint planning, write one sentence: What does good output look like? If you can’t write it, you are not ready to build it.

If This Resonated With You

We’re so grateful to Ankita Chatrath for allowing us to share her story here on Code Like a Girl. If this resonated, don’t just read it. Follow her work. Writers like this deserve readers who show up.

What you just read is what we do here.

Code Like a Girl exists for women and non-binary people in tech who are done waiting for the room to change. Three times a week, we publish writing from the people actually navigating it. Stories from women who are building things, breaking things, and refusing to pretend the path is equal.

If you’re not subscribed yet, that’s the place to start.

If you’re already here and you’ve hit that career ceiling yourself, the one where the work is good, the track record is solid, and it still isn’t moving in the direction you want it to, then Her Edge is written for you.

It’s a monthly column from our founder, Dinah. She spent twenty years in tech, hit that ceiling, and broke through it on her way to retiring at 43 as a VP.

Each month, she writes out the specific frameworks she used. Not inspiration. The actual thinking.

One post a month. The kind you read twice.

Summer Out of Office We’re taking two short breaks this summer: June 27 – July 7 and August 1 – 12.

Article Sources