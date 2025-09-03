Illustration create with ChatGBT

A few months ago, I sat on a call while a senior executive announced, “We’ll prepare for the future of work in the next five years.” I nearly laughed. The future was already here.

It was the designer two seats down, checking Slack while ChatGPT drafted their meeting notes.

It was in the product manager quietly testing a new AI feature during the “budget updates” agenda item.

And it was the developer at the end of the table, reviewing code written by an AI and trying to decide whether to refactor it or frame it as “experimental.”

There is no “future of work” moment anymore. We are already in it, and it’s wearing noise-cancelling headphones in a corner, trying to finish a sprint ticket before lunch.

By 2030, 40% of today’s skills will be outdated. Almost 60% of workers will need re-skilling, and one in five will not get it.

That’s not some distant problem. It’s happening quietly now while most teams are still deciding if “AI” deserves its own Jira label.

Stop Asking the Wrong AI Questions

Every conversation about AI in organizations seems to start with: “Which tools are we using?”

It’s an easy question because tools feel safe.

You can budget for them.

You can roll them out.

You can tick the box that says: We’re doing AI.

But an AI mindset has nothing to do with tools.

You can buy the most advanced platform on the market and still fail to shift the way your organization thinks, which is how you end up with expensive software nobody logs into after week three.

Last week, I joined the FIFTY panel remotely, a gathering of design, product, and tech leaders who compare notes on what’s actually working inside their organizations. Think less “keynote with inspirational stock photos” and more “group therapy for people trying to bring AI into complex systems without losing their minds.”

What came through loud and clear was this: the teams thriving right now are the ones with curiosity, critical thinking, and the confidence to lead without certainty.

And no, you can’t just add those to the training budget. They’re built over time, in how leaders set expectations, how teams are encouraged to question things, and whether they’re trusted to act when the answer isn’t obvious.

That’s where design leadership matters.

Because if AI can automate the craft … the pixel pushing, the production, the outputs … what’s left for design?

Problem framing (which AI will happily skip for “efficiency”)

Ethical thinking (still a human-only feature, for now)

Leading teams and organizations through complexity (without looking like you’re herding cats)

Designing value in context, not just filling the screen with something clickable

AI will not erase design. But it will strip away the surface and expose what really matters: how we make sense of complexity, shape outcomes, and create value in context.

Year 1: The Awkward Handshake

If the first half of this article was about how organizations think about AI, from the obsession with tools to the missing mindset and the real value of design, then the next couple of years will be where those ideas are tested in practice.

AI will continue to appear in workflows. It will not arrive as a hostile takeover, but more like a polite handshake. It will sit alongside us, ready to take on the heavy lifting, while we nod politely and double-check everything it produces.

In strategy, there will be a strong temptation to let AI run the research and surface patterns in minutes rather than days. However, the real work, and the part the FIFTY panel kept returning to, will be deciding which patterns matter and which are simply shiny noise. That choice requires curiosity and critical thinking, not just a bigger dataset.

In research, the time saved on synthesis will only be valuable if it is used to ask sharper, more insightful questions. AI can point out what is present in the data, but it cannot decide which findings are worth taking to your CEO or which ones will actually shape a better product.

Visual design will feel its first noticeable change. Instead of starting with a blank artboard, we will have three “perfectly fine” layouts ready instantly. The skill will be in refining them so they feel intentional, rooted in context, and not like the AI has just discovered Bauhaus on Pinterest and decided to make it a brand religion.

Content will probably be the first discipline to fully embrace AI assistance. It can create a workable draft in seconds and a legally questionable one in roughly the same amount of time, which is why human oversight will remain essential.

For leaders, this is the moment to set the tone. Curiosity should be encouraged, but AI must not be allowed to become the shiny distraction that pulls everyone away from delivering genuine value.

Year 3: The Unpredictable Teammate

By this stage, AI will have moved past its awkward introduction. It will feel more like a colleague: helpful most of the time, baffling at others, and occasionally suggesting something so strange that the whole room stops to look at it.

Strategy will move faster, but also become more chaotic. AI forecasts will change weekly, and the role of leadership will be to keep teams aligned without forcing them into constant, exhausting pivots. This is where the idea of “leading without certainty” from the FIFTY panel becomes real. Decisions will need to be made without having all the answers, and leaders will need to keep teams focused despite the ambiguity.

Research will shift toward “AI piloting.” The quality of the output will depend heavily on the quality of the input. Framing the problem in the right way will matter just as much as collecting data. Human researchers will still be needed to spot cultural nuance, emotional subtext, and behavioural patterns that algorithms misread or overlook entirely.

Visual design will involve working with systems that are capable of managing themselves, but “self-managing” will not always mean “self-aware.” Designers will need to know when to step in, ideally before the product quietly rebrands itself in a style trend nobody asked for.

Content will focus on maintaining brand voice and consistency at scale. The risk will be a slow drift toward bland, generic language that sounds like every other AI-generated copy in circulation.

Leaders will need to balance speed with substance. Delivering quickly will not impress anyone if the work ignores the context, ethical implications, or actual user needs.

Year 5: Two Very Different Movies

A decade from now, AI will be embedded into almost everything we do. At that point, we will either be talking about it as the best thing that has happened to design or explaining why creativity quietly left the building.

In the utopian version, AI takes on repetitive and time-consuming tasks so humans can focus on what is uniquely ours: ethics, creativity, and meaning. Strategy shapes organizations that are sustainable and adaptable. Research connects vast datasets while protecting fairness and privacy. Visual design becomes adaptive, expressive, and culturally fluent. Content shapes AI-human communication with empathy and clarity.

Leadership embeds design into the heart of decision-making and builds teams that thrive in complexity. The mindset the FIFTY panel spoke about, with curiosity, critical thinking, and the confidence to lead without certainty, becomes so normal that it no longer needs to be named.

In the dystopian version, efficiency is the only goal. Strategy reacts to machine predictions without vision. Research becomes a rubber stamp for biased outputs. Visual design is reduced to tweaking AI templates and fixing errors after launch. Content spends more time cleaning up AI mistakes than creating anything meaningful.

Leadership focuses on chasing metrics instead of shaping culture. Curiosity and critical thinking quietly disappear from job descriptions, and creativity walks out the door for a role in a coffee shop that still values human interaction.

Skills AI Cannot Fake

Yes, understanding AI tools will be important. However, the skills that will keep you relevant are the ones AI cannot convincingly imitate. These include seeing systems rather than just screens, making ethical trade-offs, helping teams adapt without losing their humanity, learning and unlearning continuously, and telling stories that make complex ideas resonate.

AI might be able to produce something that looks like good design. Deciding what matters, why it matters, and how it should live in the world will still be our responsibility.

Cultures that Grow Talent, not Just Buy it

The organizations that succeed will not simply hire for these skills. They will grow them. They will invest early, build cultures that adapt, and encourage teams to design with AI instead of resisting it.

I think about it like a garden. You can buy mature plants and place them in the soil, but if the environment is wrong, they will not thrive. You must care for the environment, feed the soil, water regularly, and adapt to the weather.

Teams are no different. No amount of AI skill will flourish in a culture that cannot support it.

The most future-proof professionals will be the ones who blend human strengths, such as judgement, empathy, and ethics, with AI capabilities. That combination takes time to grow and cannot be automated.

So here is my question for you. In your team or organisation, are you preparing people to work with AI, or are you simply waiting for them to figure it out on their own? Because the future is not a meeting in five years. It is happening now, in the work you are doing today.

