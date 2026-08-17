Our AI Policy

Image Source: Generated by ChatGPT

Code Like a Girl has published the work of more than 80 women and counting. Every contributor has her own voice, lived experience, and writing process. We respect that.

We do not require our writers to disclose whether they use AI, and we do not track or police their use of writing tools.

Why? Because we do not believe the value of a story can be measured by whether AI played a role in creating it.

What matters to us is the experience of the reader:

Did the story make you feel something?

Did you learn something?

Did it offer a perspective that felt personal and distinct?

Did it feel grounded in a real person’s perspective, lived experience, and reason for telling the story?

Those are the standards we care about.

Our Writers’ Work

The stories published by Code Like a Girl have real people behind them. Our contributors bring their own ideas, experiences, expertise, and perspectives to their work. How they get those ideas onto the page is up to them.

Some writers may never use AI. Others may use it to brainstorm, organize their thoughts, improve clarity, receive editorial feedback, or find a stronger way to express an idea. We trust our writers to choose the process that works for them and to stand behind the work they publish.

We will not subject our contributors to AI-detection tools or invite speculation about how individual sentences were produced. These tools are inaccurate, and we do not believe they measure anything meaningful about the quality, originality, or humanity of a story. For that reason, we have disabled Pangram across our entire account.

We used a tool by Carey Lening to build the letter to request that Substack disable Pangram on our account. You can find it here if you want to do the same.

We also ask readers not to use accusations about AI as a way to dismiss, interrogate, or harass our writers. Engage with the substance of their work: their ideas, arguments, experiences, and craft.

How we create Code Like a Girl Notes

We often use AI to help draft Code Like a Girl Notes.

The ideas behind every Note originate with us or with a story a contributor has published through Code Like a Girl. When a Note is based on a contributor’s work, we credit that contributor.

Every Note is reviewed, edited, and approved by our team before it is published. AI may assist with the drafting process, but responsibility for what we publish remains with us.

A note from our Founder Dinah

I want to be transparent about how I write my own stories for Code Like a Girl.

My process usually looks like this:

I dictate my initial ideas for the post into an AI tool. I ask the AI to interview me about the topic, then dictate my answers so I can explore the subject more deeply. I ask it to assemble a draft, sometimes including a version shaped more explicitly around the reader’s needs. I spend approximately 10 to 20 hours editing. I may ask AI for editorial feedback, make extensive changes myself, and occasionally use a phrase it suggests.

By the time I finish, the story is mine. It reflects my ideas, experiences, judgment, voice, and editorial decisions. I have considered and approved every word that appears in the final piece, but I did not personally compose every word without assistance.

The principle behind this policy

AI is changing how people write, just as other technologies have changed how people research, edit, collaborate, and publish. We know readers will have different feelings about that. This page lays out where we stand so you can decide for yourself how you feel about the work we publish.

Our position is simple: authorship is not a forensic test of who typed each word.

It is the act of bringing something worth saying into the world, making deliberate choices about how to say it, and taking responsibility for the result.

We choose to evaluate stories by what they offer the reader, not by trying to reconstruct every tool involved in creating them.