“I heard about you from your previous bosses. You may excel technically, but you need to be less hot-headed. Women are usually like this, but we can work on your social skills together.”

Jason, my new boss, bluntly stated that during a phone call in our first month together. The unfair judgment based on gender left me feeling frustrated and wondering where he got this opinion. He had not known me long enough to make such judgments. He was already labelling me before taking the time to get to know me.

My suspicion of Jason’s biases was reinforced during a recent convention. All the male software engineers presented confidently, then, when a woman took the stage, Jason said,

“Ivyna, she presents like you.”

Once would have been enough, but when another female engineer stepped in after to present, similarly, he said,

“Oh, you present like her.”

This was particularly frustrating as the two female presenters had vastly different styles, a fact that seemed to escape Jason’s notice. The first one hesitated excessively and struggled with an accent that was not local. The second presented well, but still fared worse than the male colleagues who presented before her.

I was not surprised when Tyler, a new hire, secured a lead position while I was awkwardly assigned to report to him. Jason told me,

“You will benefit from learning from Tyler’s leadership.”

However, in the subsequent weeks, I saw that Tyler’s leadership was practically nonexistent. He had carried the whole team’s work and could not manage the junior engineers.

Reflecting on these experiences, I realized that the stereotypes I confront as a female engineer are always present. These scenarios reveal a stark reality. They destroy my morale and leave me feeling gaslighted. So, in this article, I will dive deeper to understand the situation and what I can do about it.

Are we really as they said?

“This makes me emotional, and I’m expressing it. I have no difficulty holding both logic and feeling at the same time. And it does not diminish my powers. It expands them.” — Barbie (2023)

This is my favourite quote of all time. Barbie resonates with me. This quote emphasizes that being emotional does not equate to weakness. However, labels such as “impulsive,” “impatient,” and “unrealistic” still follow us, women, due to decades of outdated stereotypes.

Here’s a fresh perspective. Emotion is data. The ability to read a room, sense tension, and adjust one’s tone is valuable in the office. We women should recognize our emotions as signals rather than flaws.

Turning our feelings into a force multiplier

Let’s talk about Google’s Project Aristotle. The study found that psychological safety, created through small, empathetic exchanges, was the best predictor of high-performing squads.

When a sprint burndown chart suddenly trends upward, subtle cues like folded arms or clipped tones can indicate friction long before issues escalate in Jira. By identifying these signs early, you can rephrase your approach, suggest pair programming, or discuss efforts while they still involve minutes rather than hours.

I recently finished reading Kim Scott’s “Radical Candor.” Radical candor is a leadership philosophy that balances two key dimensions: caring personally while challenging directly. The opposite of this is obnoxious aggression, where feedback is given in a confrontational manner without consideration for the person’s feelings. Although the feedback may be correct in obnoxious aggression, this approach tends to shut people down rather than lift them.

As women, our nurturing instincts can help us recognize when feedback crosses into obnoxious aggression. We can care personally and still challenge directly, which prevents conflicts from escalating. So, the next time we sense tension rising during a sprint meeting, we can acknowledge the emotion in the room by saying, “It seems we’re all feeling frustrated. Let’s whiteboard the root causes.”

Treating feelings as metrics allows us to transform what might seem like a weakness into a strength.

We should still have guardrails.

Harnessing emotion as a tool does not exempt us from accountability; we still need boundaries. Daniel Goleman points out that true emotional intelligence couples self‑awareness with social awareness. We should all be able to recognise when our enthusiasm energises the room versus when it overwhelms others.

Here are three things you can do:

Observe

Observe whether your colleagues lean in or pull back after you express an argument. Their reactions indicate whether you need to adjust your tone or invite others to share their thoughts. You might say, “I’m excited about this approach; how does it resonate with you?”

Avoid dominating the conversation

Research on conversational turn-taking shows that teams where speakers take less than 35% of the speaking time tend to score higher on collective intelligence.

Address opposing opinions

In crucial conversations, Joseph Grenny states that using contrasting statements to convey respect while asserting one’s perspective is helpful. For example, “I care about your viewpoint, but I’m concerned about the timeline.”

Overcome the labels

Navigating unfair labels is not about pretending bias does not sting. It is about stopping the label from hijacking your mental bandwidth. Here are some strategies we can adopt:

Flip the response

Daniel Kahneman’s “Thinking, Fast and Slow” reminds us that our quick-thinking System 1 loves heuristics. When someone says, “Too dramatic,” it may feel true. However, activating System 2 requires us to bring specific evidence into the discussion.

Annie, a member of the Goodreads community, suggests that anyone facing subjective criticism, such as “too demanding” or “too emotional,” should ask, “Compared to whom?” and “How has this impacted my results?” This “compare/impact” double-question can slow the conversation and reveal double standards. A behaviour labelled as “aggressive” in a woman might be praised in a man as “ambitious” or “determined.”

Escalate when patterns persist

Maintain a detailed log of incidents. This record can be crucial for HR or legal action when criticism crosses into discrimination.

If comments become habitual or cross the line into harassment, refer to your logs. Use formal policy language when reporting (e.g., “sex-based harassment”). If you are confident that other colleagues are experiencing the same issues, demonstrate how this emotionally taxing environment has led to lower engagement and higher turnover, which are metrics leaders will notice. Lastly, consider that leaving the company may be more beneficial than harmful for your well-being.

Navigating challenging scenarios in the workplace can be overwhelming, and I understand how it feels. After similar experiences, it took me weeks to regain my composure. To cope, I turned to hobbies like crocheting. I focused on implementing micro-resets for the following workdays through techniques such as slow breathing and mindful exhaling, which significantly helped reduce my stress.

It is also important to recognize that you are not alone in this struggle. During my research, I discovered numerous forums and books that address workplace discrimination, reassuring me that many others are also fighting for change. Together, we can continue to advocate for a fair and inclusive work environment.

Hence, the next time you encounter a discriminatory situation, I encourage you to pause and ask a bias-busting question. Regardless of the response, document your feelings, and then move forward, delivering the results you know you are capable of. Remember, you ultimately work for yourself and owe no one an explanation for your journey.

