Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

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Kim Doyal's avatar
Kim Doyal
7h

So much of this resonates...

Love that you jumped in and just started building (that's always where I learn the most), the morning & afternoon brain distinction, too. I'm impressed with Claude's response to what you built vs. what you needed!

All of your learning points are gold! I think sometimes that's the entire purpose of building with AI. Instead of ending up with a tool or process we intended to build, we end up with a shift in our own knowledge and skills.

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Fran Davis's avatar
Fran Davis
6h

It was very interesting to walk through your process of building with AI. I have had similar experiences - coming in with a vision and then realizing I’m really not that clear about the vision at all. Iterating through a number of times definitely helps to sharpen my thinking.

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