Not sure what to build with Claude Code?

Here are 12 real projects, from a 10-minute personal website to an autonomous research pipeline, with difficulty levels, time estimates, and the exact first prompt for each one. Whether you’ve never opened a terminal or you’re ready for your fifth app, this is the progression that turns Claude Code from a novelty into your daily operating system.

This is Jenny. She teaches non-technical people how to vibe code complete products and launch successfully. She created this image with AI.

You installed Claude Code. You ran through the basics. Maybe you even built a small project.

And now you’re staring at a blinking cursor thinking… what should I actually build?

I’ve been there. And after publishing my beginner guide to Claude Code, I found out most other people are too. The most common question I got wasn’t about installation or pricing. It was this:

“OK, I get it. But what do I build with it?”

So I put together 12 projects that go somewhere. A progression. You start with a 10-minute personal website, and by Project 12 you’re sitting in one place while content publishes itself, research runs automatically, and your knowledge system grows in the background.

Each project is useful the day you build it. But they all point in the same direction, and the confidence from one makes the next feel obvious.

What you’ll go through with me:

How to Use This Guide — the structure behind each project card

Tier 1: Beginner Projects — 4 local builds with zero setup

Tier 2: Intermediate Projects — APIs, databases, shipping to real users

Tier 3: Advanced Systems — from apps to personal infrastructure

Start Building — where to begin based on your level

Free cheat sheet with all 12 projects on 2 pages — grab it at the end.

How to Use This Guide

Every project gives you five things:

Difficulty :

🟢 Beginner (local builds, no coding needed)

🟡 Intermediate (APIs, databases, deployment)

🔴 Advanced (systems that grow with you)

Time — How long from claude to a working result

What you’ll learn — The 2-3 skills this project teaches you

The prompt — Copy-paste this as your first message to Claude Code

Why it matters — The real-world problem this solves

If you’ve never used Claude Code before, my complete beginner's guide covers installation, the command line, and your first conversation. Come back here when you’re ready.

If you’re comfortable with the basics, start at Project 1 and work down. If you’ve already built a few things, jump straight to Tier 2 or Tier 3. Either way, Tier 1 is where we begin.

A note on tools: I built most of these projects before Claude Code existed in its current form. Some were in Cursor, some in other AI coding tools, some in early Claude Code when it was still rough around the edges. The prompts, the progression, and the skills all transfer. I’ve rewritten everything here for Claude Code because it’s the tool I’d reach for today, but if you’re working in Cursor, Windsurf, or any other AI coding environment, these projects work there too.

Tier 1: Beginner — Build With What You Already Have

These projects work with what you already have on your machine. No external services, no API keys, no accounts to create. Just Claude Code and your local files.

1. Your Personal Website

Difficulty: 🟢 Beginner

Time: 10-15 minutes

What you’ll learn: File creation, HTML/CSS basics, how Claude structures a project

Best for: Anyone who needs an online presence, whether it’s a simple landing page for business contacts or the foundation for something much bigger

The prompt:

I need a clean, professional personal website. In this folder [point to a folder with your resume, bio, or any notes about yourself], you’ll find information about me — my background, what I do, and what I care about. Based on what you learn about me and my values, design a single-page website that includes my name, a photo placeholder, an about me section, and my contact information. Make it modern but not flashy. Keep it simple enough that I can update the text myself later.

Why this is Project 1: It’s the easiest possible starting point, and the result is something you’ll actually use. A personal website works for job applications, freelance clients, and social media bios. Anywhere you need a “home” on the internet.

The beauty is how far this can go. Start with a simple landing page, then stack on features over time: payments, a calendar for bookings, event listings, and automation. The foundation stays the same. I’ve rebuilt my own personal website multiple times just to test different vibe coding tools, and what used to take weeks now takes minutes.

I walked through this exact progression when building my personal website for the first time, where I showed how the website itself is just the starting point.

The personal website built from 4 different platforms using one same prompt

2. Expense Tracker

Difficulty: 🟢 Beginner

Time: 15-20 minutes

What you’ll learn: Data visualization, working with personal files, and interactive web apps

Best for: Anyone who wants spending insights without trusting a third-party app with their financial data

The prompt:

I have bank and credit card statements saved in this folder. Help me create a simple interface where I can visually see how much I’ve spent each month, broken down by category — food, transport, entertainment, subscriptions, and anything else you can identify from the data. Include interactive charts I can hover over, a weekly spending summary, and a way to filter by date range. Make the visualizations clean and colorful — I want to actually enjoy looking at this.

Why visualization matters: Most of us are visual thinkers, even if we don’t realize it. Raw numbers in a spreadsheet tell you nothing at a glance. But a colorful bar chart showing your food spending tripling in December? That hits instantly. The combination of visual and interactive (being able to hover, filter, click into details) is what makes a tool feel like something you built for yourself, not something generic you downloaded.

Why this stays local: Your financial data never leaves your machine. No subscription, no account, no data sharing with a company you’ve never heard of. And because you built it, you can customize the categories to match how you think about money, not how some product designer in San Francisco decided you should.

3. Daily Inspiration Generator

Difficulty: 🟢 Beginner

Time: 15-20 minutes

What you’ll learn: Text processing, template generation, working with personal content

Best for: Anyone who journals, takes notes, collects quotes, or wants a personalized morning ritual

The prompt:

I have a collection of personal notes, quotes I’ve saved, journal entries, and ideas in this folder. Build me a “daily inspiration” app that picks something meaningful from my own collection each day — a quote that resonated, a memory worth revisiting, a goal I wrote down, or an idea I forgot about. Display it beautifully with the date and source. Include a “show me another” button and a way to mark favorites.

Why this works: This is the kind of app that sounds small but becomes something you open every morning. It turns your scattered notes and bookmarks into a personal daily ritual. Instead of reading someone else’s motivational quotes, you’re reconnecting with your own thoughts and experiences.

I built my own version of this, a daily quotes generator that pulls from things I’ve personally collected over time. It’s still one of my favorite projects because it takes 15 minutes to build and I use it every single day.

My experiment of generating daily quotes for the very first time

4. Photo Organization Helper

Difficulty: 🟢 Beginner

Time: 20-30 minutes

What you’ll learn: File manipulation, automation scripts, batch processing

Best for: Anyone with a camera roll full of IMG_4857.jpg and no idea what’s in it

The prompt:

I have hundreds of photos in this folder, all named things like IMG_1234.jpg and DSC_5678.png. I want them renamed and organized automatically — sorted into folders by month, renamed with the date and a description like 2025-08-vacation-001.jpg. Read the photo metadata to get the dates. For photos without metadata, group them by file creation date. Show me a preview of what you’ll do before making changes.

Why this is here: This is the project that makes automation click. You realize Claude Code isn’t just for building apps — it’s for eliminating tedious tasks you’ve been putting off for years. What would take you an entire afternoon of manual renaming, Claude finishes in 30 seconds.

I’ve gone much deeper with photo projects. I built a full AI-powered photo search system that finds photos by describing what’s in them (”show me the sunset photos from our trip”). That project taught me that some builds are better as personal tools than public products. As a local tool on your own machine, it’s incredible. And with Claude Code, the basic version (organizing and renaming) is a 20-minute build.

Why These Four Come First

Notice the pattern: every beginner project works with files already on your machine. Your resume, your bank statements, your notes, your photos. The biggest barrier for new builders isn’t skill, it’s the fear of breaking something or setting up something wrong. When everything is local, there’s nothing to break. The worst that happens is you delete a folder and start over.

If you can build these four projects, you have everything you need to tackle what comes next. In Tier 2, we start connecting to the outside world: RSS feeds, web APIs, databases, and deployment.

If you want the full hand-held experience for your first build (from “I’ve never coded” to “here’s my live app URL”), my Vibe Coding: Zero to Ship guide walks you through an entire project step by step in about an hour.

Tier 2: Intermediate — Connect to the Real World

In Tier 1, everything stayed on your machine. Now we’re breaking out: fetching data from the internet, calling AI APIs for summarization, storing things in databases, and deploying to where others can use it.

5. Information Digest Builder

Difficulty: 🟡 Intermediate

Time: 2-4 hours

What you’ll learn: API basics, AI summarization, data storage, scheduled fetching

Best for: Anyone drowning in subscriptions (newsletters, blogs, RSS feeds, YouTube channels) and can’t keep up

The prompt:

I subscribe to way too many information sources. Here are the URLs of blogs, RSS feeds, and newsletters I follow: [paste URLs]. Build me a digest app that fetches new content from each source, uses AI to summarize each piece in 2-3 sentences, groups them by topic, and generates a clean page I can read over morning coffee. Store what I’ve already seen so I don’t get duplicates tomorrow. Make it look like a minimal, well-designed newsletter.

What makes this Tier 2: This is your first project that reaches outside your machine. You’re calling external APIs to fetch content, and here’s the important part: if you want AI to summarize and compare what it finds, that requires an AI API key (Claude, OpenAI, etc.). That’s your introduction to API authentication: giving your app credentials to use an external service.

This is exactly what I built as my AI Daily Digest. It started as a weekend project and became something I use every morning. The full journey from idea to production, including every mistake and the deployment process, is documented in my Production-Ready Playbook.

The AI daily digest is now turned into a resource hub in vibecoding.builders

6. Extend Your Personal Website Into a Full-Stack App

Difficulty: 🟡 Intermediate

Time: 4-6 hours

What you’ll learn: API integration, database setup, AI features, payment processing, auto-updating content

Best for: Anyone who has built the simple landing page in Tier 1 and is ready to turn it into something that actually runs a business

The prompt:

Remember the personal website we built earlier? I want to extend it. Add these capabilities: (1) Connect to my newsletter RSS feed so new articles appear on the site automatically, no manual updates, (2) Set up a database so the site stores and organizes my content properly, and AI always has the latest information to work with, (3) Add an AI-powered assistant that can answer visitor questions about my work based on what’s in the database, (4) Integrate Stripe so visitors can book a consultation or subscribe to a paid tier, (5) Add a calendar booking link so people can schedule time with me directly from the site. Keep the clean design from before, but now it should feel like a living, working business hub, not just a static page.

What makes this Tier 2: In Tier 1, your personal website was a static landing page. Beautiful, but frozen in time. Now you’re connecting it to the real world. Your newsletter content flows in automatically through an API. A database keeps everything organized. Stripe handles money. A calendar handles bookings. The page you built in 10 minutes becomes a full-stack application that runs part of your business.

This is the exact progression I tested in I Tested 5 AI Coding Platforms With One Universal Prompt, where I took the same personal portfolio site through four phases: prototype → automation and APIs → AI integration → payment processing. It’s a useful reference for understanding where different platforms handle each phase well and where they break.

A time snapshot of the 4-phase building process I had nearly 6 months ago

7. Data Intelligence Dashboard

Difficulty: 🟡 Intermediate

Time: 4-6 hours

What you’ll learn: Multi-source data collection, API integration, database design, data analysis, interactive visualization

Best for: Anyone curious about a landscape, whether it’s AI tools, competitors, content trends, or market data

The prompt:

I want to build a system that collects and analyzes data from multiple sources about [your topic — e.g., “the AI tools landscape”]. Help me: (1) pull data from GitHub — trending repos, star counts, descriptions, (2) pull from Reddit — top posts and discussions from relevant subreddits, (3) pull from YouTube — popular tutorials and their view counts, (4) pull from newsletters — recent articles from sources I follow. Store everything in a database with categories, quality scores, and source metadata. Build a dashboard that shows: distribution by source type, trending topics, quality breakdown, and a timeline of what’s new. I want to be able to filter by category and search across everything.

What makes this Tier 2: This is data engineering in miniature. You’re calling multiple APIs, normalizing data from different formats (GitHub’s JSON is nothing like Reddit’s), designing a schema that makes sense across all sources, and building a visualization layer on top. It’s the kind of system that feels like it should take a team and a month. Claude Code handles the plumbing while you focus on what questions to ask.

I’ve done this at two different scales. The first was a one-time analysis: in Inside the Minds of Top AI Writers: What 3,000+ Articles Reveal, I scraped archives from 13 top AI newsletters and ran similarity analysis, clustering, and opinion evolution tracking across thousands of articles. I also built a Substack Niche Analyzer for discovering newsletters across specific niches. From there, I’m not just analyzing data once, but building a system that keeps collecting and stays current.

I ended up building a dashboard of analytics on Substack writers where I track them via keywords of interest.

8. The Complete Loop: Ship a Public App with Payments

Difficulty: 🟡 Intermediate (but the hardest in this tier)

Time: Full weekend (8-12 hours)

What you’ll learn: Authentication (Google sign-in, email/password), payment integration (Stripe), AI integration, external databases, hosting, the complete cycle of building a public product

Best for: Anyone ready to go from “I built something for myself” to “I built something other people pay for”

The prompt:

I want to build and ship a public app. Here’s the concept: [describe your app — e.g., “a tool that generates social media content from my writing”]. It needs: (1) user authentication — Google sign-in and email/password options, (2) Stripe payment integration for a subscription tier, (3) AI-powered content generation using the Claude or OpenAI API, (4) a database to store user data and generated content, (5) an admin dashboard where I can see users and manage invites. Deploy it publicly so anyone can sign up and use it.

What makes this the Tier 2 finale: This is every intermediate skill combined into one project. Authentication. Payments. AI. Database. Hosting. Admin tools. It’s the complete loop of actually publishing and putting a product into the world. The moment you go from builder to maker.

I built my Quick Viral Notes app this way. It was my second public-facing project, and it completed every step of this loop: Google sign-in, custom invitations, admin controls, Stripe payments, AI content generation, external database, and live hosting. It earned hundreds of paying users.

The home page of Quick Viral Notes

Here’s the honest part: I’m likely sunsetting that project. AI moves fast. The models that generated great results six months ago no longer produce the same quality. The ground shifts underneath your product, and what worked yesterday might not work tomorrow. (Yes, I’m feeling so sad about GPT-4o being deprecated.)

But that’s not a reason to avoid building. It’s a reason to build knowing that your next project will be better.

The skills you learn completing this loop transfer to everything you build after. The app might have a shelf life. The skills don’t.

Why Tier 2 Is the Turning Point

Tier 1 proved you can build things. Tier 2 proved you can build things that live in the real world. Notice the progression:

Project 5 teaches you to fetch and process external data with AI

Project 6 takes your Tier 1 landing page and turns it into a full-stack business hub

Project 7 teaches you to collect and analyze data at scale from multiple sources

Project 8 teaches you to ship a complete product with auth, payments, and real users

If you’re shipping something publicly from Tier 2, two resources will save you hours of post-launch pain: my Production-Ready Playbook (the planning system that prevents architectural mistakes before they happen) and the Smoke Testing Checklist (75 items to check before users see your app).

Once you’ve done these, Tier 3 isn’t a leap. It’s a natural next step: from building tools you use to building systems that run themselves. And the project I’m most excited about next? That’s where we’re heading.

Upgrade to Premium

Tier 3: Advanced — Build Systems, Not Apps

After Tier 1 and Tier 2, you might be wondering: what’s left?

You’ve built local apps. You’ve connected to APIs, databases, and payment systems. You’ve shipped a product that other people use.

Tier 3 must be... harder versions of that?

No. And this is what I think the use of AI actually is.

The purpose of using AI is not to solve increasingly difficult problems. It’s to solve the most relevant problems. Relevant to you, your work, your life. The projects in Tier 3 aren’t here because they’re technically harder. They’re here because they’re the most valuable ones I’ve personally built. The ones I use every single day. The ones that changed how I work, not just what I built.

And here’s why that matters beyond today: if you can set up Tier 3 well, it benefits you not just during this AI hype period, but in the next 2 years, 5 years, 10 years.

Models will change. Platforms will come and go. But a personal system built around your workflow, your knowledge, and your priorities? That compounds.

9. Your Personal Command Center

Difficulty: 🔴 Advanced (but not in the way you think)

Time: 4-8 hours to set up, then ongoing

What you’ll learn: Custom commands, workflow design, prompt engineering for your own patterns

Best for: Anyone who does the same 5-10 tasks every week and wants to turn them into one-line instructions

The prompt:

Tier 3 prompts are different from Tier 1 and Tier 2. They’re starting points, not finished instructions. Your workflow will evolve, and the prompt should evolve with it.

Here’s how I work every week: [describe your actual workflow]. I want to create custom commands that I can run in one line for my most common tasks. Let’s start with one: [pick your most repetitive workflow]. Walk me through what this command should do, step by step, and help me write it. Once that one works, we’ll build the next.

Start with one command. Get it right. Then build the next one based on what you actually needed that week. Your command center will look completely different in three months than it does today. And that’s the point.

What makes this Tier 3: You’re not building an app. You’re encoding how you think. And unlike a one-shot project, this is a living system. Every time you create or refine a command, you’re capturing a workflow that used to live only in your head. The value isn’t in the code. It’s in the fact that your best process becomes your default process, every single time, without you having to remember the steps.

This is how my own content-engine works. I have commands for article creation, SEO audits, content scheduling, and product management. When I start writing, I don’t think about format, hero image creation, or internal linking strategy. That’s already encoded. I just write (or more precisely, speak). The commands handle the structure so I can focus on the ideas. Over time, persistent memory and custom instructions turned Claude Code from a coding assistant into something closer to a personal operating system.

My AI Agent Toolkit includes the actual config files and agent prompts I use daily, if you want a working starting point instead of building from scratch.

Snapshot of my ai agent toolkit vault

10. Your Living Knowledge System

Difficulty: 🔴 Advanced

Time: 6-10 hours to set up, then it grows with you

What you’ll learn: Building custom tools, data collection, knowledge indexing, structured vs. unstructured storage

Best for: Anyone who consumes a lot of content (newsletters, articles, courses, podcasts) and wants all of it organized and searchable instead of forgotten

How this is different from the Data Intelligence Dashboard in Tier 2: In Tier 2, you pulled from public APIs (GitHub repos, Reddit threads, YouTube videos) to study a topic. That’s outward-facing research about a landscape. This project is inward-facing. You’re organizing the content you consume and have legitimate access to: the newsletters you’re subscribed to, the premium articles from writers who gave you access, the courses you’ve enrolled in. And here’s the technical difference: platforms like Substack, Medium, Skool, and Circle don’t have public APIs that hand you your subscribed content. You have to build custom tools to work with what you already have access to.

The prompt:

I subscribe to [list your platforms, e.g., Substack newsletters, Medium publications, etc.] and I’m constantly reading great content that I forget exists a week later. I want to build a tool that pulls my subscribed content and saves it locally. Let’s start with one platform: [pick one]. Help me build a Chrome extension (or local script) that can extract the articles I have access to and save them to my system. We’ll figure out storage after. First I just want to capture the content reliably.

Start with one platform. Get the extraction working. Then decide what goes into a structured database (key findings, quotes, source metadata) and what goes into a simpler local vault (full articles, notes, things you might want later but don’t need to categorize yet). Don’t try to organize everything at once. Capture first, organize as patterns emerge.

What makes this Tier 3: The technical skill here is building custom tools that interact with platforms. Not just calling a public API, but creating something like a Chrome extension or mcp that works within the platform’s actual interface. I built my own Substack extension that pulls articles directly, including premium content from writers who generously gave me access to their paid tiers, so everything lands in my system without me having to manually copy anything. Structured data goes to Supabase. Less structured content goes to my local vault. This applies to any platform where you consume content: Medium, Skool, Circle, and many others. The key principle is that you’re organizing content you already have legitimate access to, not circumventing anyone’s paywall.

I’m capturing my own content using custom built tool for cross-checking

The result is that six months from now, you’ll search for something and find an insight from an article you read once and would have completely forgotten. That’s when the system pays for itself. My AI Second Brain guide covers the RAG architecture behind making AI reason over your personal knowledge, and the Connected Intelligence sequel shows how MCP takes it further by letting AI query your knowledge base directly.

11. Your Autonomous Research Pipeline

Difficulty: 🔴 Advanced

Time: 8-12 hours (full weekend)

What you’ll learn: MCP integration, multi-step pipelines, data processing, automated research workflows

Best for: Anyone whose work involves regular research: market analysis, content creation, competitive intelligence, trend tracking

The prompt:

I want to build a complete research pipeline that runs from data collection to finished output. Here’s what I need: (1) connect to Perplexity via MCP for real-time web research on a topic I specify, (2) connect to my knowledge system from Project 10 to cross-reference what I already know, (3) pull the collected data into a processing step that organizes, ranks, and formats the findings, (4) output a clean, structured report I can use for an article I’m writing, a decision I’m making, or a trend I’m tracking. I want the full pipeline: pull, organize, rank, format, output. And I want to be able to run it again next week on a different topic.

What makes this Tier 3: This is where MCP (Model Context Protocol) enters the picture. If you haven’t set up MCP yet, my Complete Cursor Setup Guide covers the installation and configuration including MCP. MCP lets Claude Code talk directly to external tools: Perplexity for research, your database for context, your file system for output. You’re not building an app with a UI. You’re building a pipeline that takes a topic in and produces structured intelligence out. The entire flow from raw data to polished output happens without you copy-pasting between tools.

This is what I built for my own work: a complete pipeline from pulling data to organizing it to ranking and formatting it into a proper output. I wrote about the architecture in my Guide to Building Domain-Specific AI Research Agents. If your work involves anything related to research (and most knowledge work does), this is the project that saves you the most hours per week. For a ready-made version with copy-paste prompts, the App Idea Validation Kit uses exactly this pattern: Perplexity + Claude Code running parallel research agents to validate any idea in under 2 hours.

Aggregated results from my autonomous research on building a personalized deal aggregator .

12. Your One-Center Ecosystem

Difficulty: 🔴 Advanced

Time: Full weekend (8-12 hours), then ongoing refinement

What you’ll learn: Multi-tool orchestration, MCP ecosystem design, cross-platform automation, the art of living in one place

Best for: Anyone who’s tired of switching between 8 different apps and wants everything to flow from one center

The prompt:

I’m tired of context-switching. Right now I jump between [list your tools, e.g., “my community platform, my content scheduler, my newsletter, my social media accounts, my analytics, my database”]. I want to build an ecosystem where I sit in Claude Code and everything flows from here. Help me: (1) connect to my community platform via MCP so I can analyze member activity, feedback, and engagement without opening the dashboard, (2) connect to my content scheduler so I can draft, format, and schedule posts from here, (3) hook up an automation so that when I schedule a post, it gets published without me going to the browser, (4) connect to my social media platforms so one piece of content gets cross-posted everywhere (X, Bluesky, Threads, Instagram) with platform-appropriate formatting. One center. Everything amplified.

What makes this Tier 3, and the whole article’s finale: This is everything combined into a philosophy. You sit in one place. Your effort gets amplified everywhere.

My version: I talk to my community platform (Vibe Coding Builders) via MCP to analyze who’s joined, what feedback they’ve given on each other’s projects, what’s working in our testing rounds. I brainstorm with the database about what to do next. From there, I consolidate the insights and talk to my content scheduler (Quick Viral Notes) via MCP. It drafts notes using templates from my Viral Social Posts System, formats them, and queues them for publishing. A custom Chrome extension hooks into Substack and publishes automatically when the scheduled time arrives. I never open a scheduling page.

And right now, I’m testing custom MCPs for cross-posting to X, Bluesky, Threads, and Instagram simultaneously. If you follow me on any of those platforms, you might have seen some oddly formatted test posts slip through. That’s this system being built in real time.

That’s my AI tools posting on behalf of me :)

The vision is simple: build an ecosystem where you live in the center, without switching contexts, without losing focus. You work on one thing and that effort amplifies to its fullest reach. That’s not a project. That’s a way of working. I explored this philosophy deeper in Agentic Flywheels, where I look at what happens when AI products start running and growing themselves.

Why Tier 3 Is Where the Real Value Lives

Most of the apps you build in Tier 1 and Tier 2 will eventually be replaced. A better tool will come along. The AI model will change. The platform will sunset a feature you depend on. I’ve already sunset one of my own apps for exactly this reason.

But your command center? Your knowledge system? Your research pipeline? Your one-center ecosystem? Those aren’t apps. They’re infrastructure. They evolve with you. They get more valuable over time, not less. The specific tools might change (today it’s MCP and Claude Code, tomorrow it might be something else), but the patterns stay: how you organize your knowledge, how you automate your workflows, how you connect your tools. Those are permanent skills.

Tier 1 taught you to build. Tier 2 taught you to ship. Tier 3 teaches you to compound.

Start Building

You don’t need to do all 12 this week. But if this article lands the way I intended, you’ll want to do more than one.

Beginner: Start with Project 1

My beginner guide covers installation and your first conversation. Then come back to Project 1 — your personal website in 10 minutes.

Intermediate: Jump to Projects 5 and 6

These are where things start connecting to the real world. You’ll learn APIs, databases, and deployment.

Advanced: Skip to Tier 3

If you’re already shipping apps, go straight to Project 9 (Personal Command Center). That’s where you stop building tools and start building your operating system.

Want the quick reference? Download the free 12 Claude Code Project Ideas Cheat Sheet: all 12 projects on 2 pages.

Want the implementation files? The Claude Code Project Starter Pack picks up where this article leaves off. The article gives you the first prompt. The pack gives you the next five, plus the config files, schemas, and checklists to build each one.

Premium members: all paid products mentioned in this article are free for you. Claim your premium coupon here.

If any of this sparked a project idea, share it with one builder friend who’s stuck on “what should I build?”

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Claude Code work with other AI coding tools like Cursor or Windsurf?

Yes. Every project, prompt, and skill in this guide transfers to Cursor, Windsurf, Bolt, Replit, or any AI coding environment. The concepts are tool-agnostic — I’ve built these same projects across multiple platforms.

Do I need coding experience to start with Tier 1?

No. Tier 1 projects work entirely on your local machine with no coding prerequisites. Claude Code handles the code generation. You describe what you want in plain English, and it builds it.

How much does Claude Code cost?

Claude Code requires a Claude Max subscription ($100/month) or pay-as-you-go API usage. The projects themselves don’t require additional paid services until Tier 2, where you’ll need API keys for external services.

Can I skip tiers and jump straight to advanced projects?

You can, but the tiers build on each other. Tier 1 teaches local file manipulation, Tier 2 adds APIs and deployment, and Tier 3 combines everything into systems. Each tier’s confidence and skills make the next tier more approachable.

What if I get stuck on a project?

Start smaller. Every project prompt is a starting point, not a rigid script. Tell Claude Code what’s not working and ask it to simplify. The beginner guide covers troubleshooting basics, and the Vibe Coding Builders community is full of people working through these same projects.

If you’re turning your expertise into products, building with AI, or helping others do the same, you belong here. Join the vibe coding builders community and get featured on Build to Launch Friday.

Which project are you starting with — and what’s your first prompt going to be?

— Jenny

If This Resonated With You

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