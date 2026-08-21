Maybe you know this feeling.

You walk into a meeting confident in your plan. You have done the work. You know why you made the decisions you made.

Then someone senior pushes back.

An hour later, you are rewriting the whole thing.

I did this for years.

Which made no sense to me. I could lead hundreds of people, make hard decisions, walk onto a keynote stage in front of four thousand people and barely blink.

But one unhappy executive could still make me question work I knew was right.

Most advice about this calls it a confidence problem.

Be more assertive. Speak up in the room. Take up space.

Some advice about this points to being a rule follower.

But that wasn’t me either. If I didn’t think rules made sense for my team, my project, or my customers, I broke them and asked for forgiveness later.

Yet other advice about this would just call me a people pleaser and tell me not to anymore.

Does any of this sound familiar?

I didn’t lack confidence, I wasn’t a rule follower, and I wasn’t a people pleaser.

I was still just a little girl who desperately wanted to belong.

The Bus Stop

Image Source: Generated by ChatGPT

In September of 1992, I moved from public school to a private Mennonite high school.

My parents were hoping I would get a better education.

I was hoping I would make some friends, something I hadn’t managed to achieve yet.

I was lonely.

There were two problems with that plan.

The first was that the school started in grade 7 and I arrived in grade 8, a year after everybody else had already sorted themselves out into groups.

The second was that I am only half ethnically Mennonite. My mother’s family is Russian Mennonite, but my Dad’s family is Dutch.

My last name was not Mennonite.

To anybody outside that world, who cares? In that world, it was a thing.

I was an outsider before I started.

On top of that, I was a smart, loud, opinionated, and athletic girl who easily spoke with the boys. The opposite of what good Mennonite women should be. The teachers disapproved; the popular girls felt threatened.

I spent my entire high school career sitting just outside the popular group of girls. They kept me close enough to give me hope of becoming one of them, but far enough away to know in no uncertain terms that I was not one of them.

Then came the last day of Grade 9. Everybody at that school took the city bus. I was standing at my stop, and there were far more people there than usual. Kids who never took my bus.

So I asked.

Me - Hey, how come you are all at my stop? Kid - Oh, we are going to a pool party at Rachel’s house. Me - There’s a pool party at Rachel’s house? Kid - Yeah. Everybody from the class is going.

That is when I understood I had not been invited. Again.

I got on the bus. I went home, and I cried. Then I called my Opa.

Opa, can you come get me two days early? I don’t want to wait for Mom and Dad to be done work for the week. I want to come now.

He came and got me and drove me out to the family cottage, which we called Camp House. I spent every summer of my childhood there. It was my safe place. Where I was loved for my loud laugh and all my quirks.

People in high school didn’t like me because I didn’t conform to their norms.

What a kid takes from an experience like that is very simple.

If you want to belong, you need to be liked. And belonging means you don’t get hurt. It means you are safe.

That lesson stayed with me. And tech gave it plenty of opportunities to reinforce itself. As women, we are often told we are:

Too passive / too aggressive

Too nice / too difficult

Too emotional / too cold

Too insecure / too confident

Not technical enough / too technical to lead

Not authoritative enough / intimidating

Not visible enough / self-promotional

Not ambitious enough / power-hungry

Not decisive enough / bossy

Not committed enough / neglecting her family

Too feminine / trying too hard to be one of the guys

Every one of them says the same thing. You are not one of us. And every time you hear it, some part of you goes looking for the version of yourself they would accept.

I found her every time.

And every time, it was the girl at the bus stop doing the looking.

Welcome to Code Like a Girl, the community where women in tech come to be seen, heard, and championed as they walk this path together.

Ten Years Later, Same Wiring

That belief followed me into every job I ever had.

At BlackBerry, it stayed hidden, because I had bosses who backed me. I still bent myself to please them, but nothing bad happened when I did, so I never had to look at it.

When I moved to Trustwave, everything changed.

The leadership team had worked together for the last 11 years. I was the new person. The outsider. On top of that, my new boss was a bully and a misogynist.

In 11 months, he destroyed my self-confidence.

I would do the things I believed were right for the business. Things that worked so well at BlackBerry. He would yell at me:

This isn’t BlackBerry. We don’t do war rooms here. We don’t collaborate that way. Everyone should stay at their desks and work quietly.

His disapproval terrified me. What if he fired me? How would my family cope without my income?

So I would change what I was doing to please him. But the thing is, it didn’t really work. He would just yell at me again because that wasn’t right either. Over and over, I would try to find the version he would like, instead of holding my ground on work I knew was correct.

For the first time, I realized that I was trying to get my boss’s respect by trying to get him to like me.

If he liked me, I belonged. If I belonged, I was safe. At work, safe meant keeping my job.

And I realized I was wrong. You don’t need your seniors to like you; you need them to respect you. And respect was not earned by placating them into liking you.

I didn’t know exactly how to fix it, but I knew I wouldn’t be able to with that man as my boss. I left and found a new role, one where I would try to earn respect in a different way, by using my expertise and holding my ground.

At D2L, I paid attention. I held my ground more. My superiors received me well. I solved large problems for them, and I was praised for it. I also started therapy for depression and an eating disorder, and I began dealing with the hurt from high school and not belonging.

It gave me a more solid foundation to stand on.

Then I got to Arctic Wolf, and it showed up differently.

I was the fifth person on an executive team that had formed three years earlier. Some of them had worked together for almost twenty years. I was thrilled to be there. More than anything, I wanted to be one of them.

I never was.

They had inside jokes I wasn’t there for. A history I wasn’t in. Nobody kept me out of anything. I just wasn’t part of it, and I could feel it in every room. Maybe it’s a room you have been in yourself?

Most of the time, I led the way I believed in. I made space for my people to do their jobs. I trusted my instincts, and my instincts were good. As VP of R&D, I helped take Arctic Wolf to unicorn status in 2020. The leadership team generally approved of what I was doing.

Except when they didn’t.

In the early years, when one of them pushed back, I would give up a few things. Not the whole approach. Just enough to feel safe.

And perhaps you've done this too. Softened a recommendation. Dropped the part you knew they'd argue with. Nothing you'd call caving, but still you changed your plan in hopes they would approve.

Maybe I wasn’t who they wanted me to be, but I do think I was what they needed.

It took me years to understand the difference.

Grade eight. Trustwave. Arctic Wolf.

Three times I walked into a room where everyone had already decided who belonged. Three times I tried to earn my way in.

Here is what I learned about this pattern.

When someone senior disapproved of my actions, my old wiring didn’t signal professional disagreement. It remembered the bus stop. It signaled danger. My default reaction was to get back in their good graces so they would like me. So I would be safe.

Your version might look nothing like mine. But if you have ever changed your work to get someone senior back on your side, you were doing what I was doing.

Trying to earn respect by being liked. It doesn’t work that way. It never did.

So how do you stop?

Becoming more confident won’t do it. I was already confident.

Caring less about what people think won’t do it either. Nobody switches that off on command.

The real work is figuring out what belief is driving the reaction, then learning how to make decisions without letting that belief run the show.

And once you can do that, you can start building the thing you were actually looking for all along: respect.

First, you have to find the belief underneath the behavior.

Find the Belief Underneath the Behavior

Here is the honest truth. I tried to change my tactics around this behavior for years with no success. I read books on startup life, leadership, team dynamics, negotiation tactics, and habit building. I even took an executive presence and presentation-building course.

You may have done the same thing. The books, the courses, the podcast someone recommended. All useful. All of it fighting with much deeper core beliefs.

I didn't figure that out in a leadership book. I found it in treatment for an eating disorder I received from 2014 to 2016.

Most of that program wasn’t about food. It was about core beliefs, because core beliefs drive everything you do.

Mine, when I finally wrote them down, were these:

To be liked, I have to be thin.

To be loved, I have to be thin.

To have a successful career, I have to be thin.

And underneath those, the one that ran everything:

If people don’t like me, there is something wrong with me that I have to change.

I had let those beliefs run my life for years without once looking at them. Once I could see them, they lost some of their grip. Then I could start replacing them.

My appearance does not determine my value.

My family loves me for me, not what I look like.

A successful career is based on the work I put in it, not what I look like.

If someone doesn’t like me, it means they don’t like me. There is nothing wrong with me.

I finished rebuilding them during my first six months at Arctic Wolf. That timing matters, because everything I am about to tell you about respect happened after that work, not before it.

So before you try any of the tactics I offer below, you need to know where your core beliefs are pushing your behavior.

The best way to do that is to look at the times you have changed your work, your tone, or your position because someone reacted badly to you.

Let’s start with my example from above to see if we can get to the core belief.

What I changed

I stopped running war rooms, even though they were the fastest way I knew to get a team through a crisis.

What I was afraid would happen if I didn’t:

He would yell at me again.

Why is that a problem?

He would be angry with me.

Why is that a problem?

He won’t like me anymore.

Why is that a problem?

He will fire me.

Why is that a problem?

I won’t be safe.

Core Belief

My boss needs to like me for me to be safe.

Is that actually true?

If my war room solved the problem he needs solved, even if he didn’t like it, he wouldn’t fire me. So no. He didn’t need to like me for me to be safe.

That answer took me years. In the moment, I didn't ask. I just changed the plan.

So don’t try to do this in the meeting. You won’t. Nobody does.

Do it afterward, on paper.

Pick a time you changed your work because someone senior pushed back. Write down what you changed. Then ask “Why is that a problem?” over and over again until you get to a sentence with yourself in the center of it. Then ask the last question. Is that actually true?

Most of the time it isn’t. But you have to see it written down to believe it.

Do this with 3-5 recent events. It should help you see a pattern.

I need to be clear that I am not a therapist. I got to my core beliefs inside a clinical program with professionals in the room. If yours goes somewhere deep or somewhere painful, that is a sign to get real support, not a sign to push harder on your own.

Once you understand your core beliefs, you can start to evaluate if you want to keep them or not, or if you want to do the work to change them.

Three Tactics To Get You Started

Core belief work can take months, if not years, to replace. In the meantime, you still need to do your job and learn how to start earning respect, instead of pleasing people to get them to like you.

Here are three tactics that will help you

Pause Before You Change the Plan

The first step is learning to recognize your reaction before it takes over.

Start with figuring out your own pattern.

Mine was

Get criticized by a superior. Start to feel panic rising. Start figuring out how to fix the situation. Start building a new plan within minutes of leaving the meeting, or in some cases in the meeting itself.

That wasn’t me deciding to do things differently. That was me reacting and changing course.

Once I learned to recognize the panic and the immediate urge to fix things, I started interrupting it. Instead of changing the plan, I would say I wanted to consider the feedback and come back with how I planned to proceed.

That gave me time to actually think it through rather than react. Sometimes I changed course. Sometimes I came back with the same recommendation and better evidence. The important part was that I made the decision after the panic had passed.

Giving myself that time to breathe changed everything.

In the next few days, start to look for your patterns. Are you

Rewriting your work before asking whether it was actually wrong?

Apologizing for a position you still believe in?

Replaying a comment for a meeting all evening trying to figure out how to fix it?

Thinking about what the executive thinks of you instead of whether their criticism of the work is valid?

Write down the patterns you recognize, then decide in advance how you will interrupt them. You don’t have to stop having the reaction. You just need to stop letting the reaction make the decision.

Stop Inviting Input You Don’t Need

For years I heard criticism as: if they don’t like what I am doing, I have to do it differently.

That changed for me when I realized that what Execs cared about most was the outcome. They cared much less about how I got there.

One fantastic boss of mine spotted it. We were in a meeting with the C-Suite. I was laying out my plans for a project to help them achieve a Key Objective.

Instead of praise for my plan, I got all kinds of feedback. It made me question myself. I thought this was a good plan. I had put a lot of thought into it and felt it would work.

After the meeting, my boss told me:

Stop sharing the details. Just execute on it.

I thought I was explaining how I was going to solve the problem. They heard me asking how I should solve it.

I learned that the more implementation detail I gave senior leaders, the more likely they were to weigh in on the implementation. What I needed to show them was that I understood the objective, knew whether we were making progress, and would bring them in when I actually needed a decision.

I found that I earned the most respect when I could go away, solve the problem, and deliver the outcome without needing constant input.

The tricky part is status reports. If it is a large project, execs will want to know how it is going. Your status updates should not be about what you did, it should be about what you are achieving. This way they see progress on the objective.

This means you need metrics to measure the success of your projects. Build those into the project at the beginning, then report on it regularly. If they object to what you are doing, go back to the data.

The data will also tell you when you are wrong and need to pivot. The goal isn't to defend your method at all costs. It is to change it because the evidence tells you to, rather than because somebody senior had an opinion about it.

Find the Actual Consequence

My hardest habit to break was assuming that someone’s displeasure meant something bad was about to happen.

So I learned to ask a much more practical question:

What is actually at risk here?

Sometimes the answer was significant. A project could lose funding. I had missed a business constraint. The executive had authority over the decision.

But sometimes the answer was simply: they don’t like my decision.

At first those situations felt almost identical to me. They weren’t.

When you feel yourself scrambling to fix the situation, write down the actual consequence of holding your position.

“They’ll be upset with me” is discomfort . It doesn’t feel good, but their displeasure alone is not a reason to change your position.

“They’ll keep pushing back and asking me to justify it” is feedback pressure. That may be uncomfortable, but it also gives you a chance to test your reasoning and see whether they have information you missed.

“They will cancel the project” is a real consequence. Now you have to decide whether holding your position is worth that outcome, or whether you need to pivot.

Stop letting your nervous system collapse all three into the same category.

You don’t earn respect by refusing to change your mind. You earn it by knowing why you are changing it. Change your position when the facts change, when the business requires it, or when someone with legitimate authority makes the call.

Don’t change it simply because somebody’s disappointment made you feel unsafe.

What Actually Earns Respect from Above

Respect from the people below you and respect from the people above you are earned differently. This article is about the people above you, because that is where people-pleasing did the most damage for me.

Here is what actually built respect for me:

Integrity. I did what I said, and I said what I did. Every time.

Showing leadership that I understood the business and the strategy, not just my function.

Delivering results I could prove with numbers.

Running my organization to budget.

Delivering on commitments, including the boring ones.

Standing my ground when they disagreed with me, and being willing to reevaluate my method on my own terms, based on data I went and found.

Solving the problems they actually needed solved.

That last one became one of the biggest accelerators of respect for me: Solving the problem nobody else was willing to touch.

At the end of my time at Arctic Wolf, we had a SRED tax credit problem. To claim the credits, the company needed detailed records of what developers spent their time on. The default solution, the one everyone reaches for, is to make three hundred developers fill out daily timesheets.

I was asked to implement time tracking. I did not want to do that to my teams.

Instead of 300 developers spending 5 minutes a day tracking their time, dev managers spending hours chasing the devs to track it, and everyone being annoyed, I spent 2 weeks building a system that pulled the data out of the project tracker they were already using, and the company got one and a half million dollars in tax credits.

Nobody asked me to solve it that way. I didn’t do exactly what I was told to do. I solved the business problem behind the request.

Plenty of people do their assigned job well and stay invisible. Respect comes from being the person who takes the problem no one else wants and comes back with a better answer than the obvious one.

It Worked, and It Was Not a Fairy Tale

For my first five years at Arctic Wolf, I led all of R&D. R&D grew from 15 people to 100. We went from processing tens of thousands of events a day in AWS to hundreds of millions. The company hit unicorn status during that time.

I earned respect during those years, including from people who did not like me at all.

I want to be careful here, because I am not going to hand you a rosy ending.

Respect does not give you control of the whole narrative. After five years, the politics at that company became ugly, and there were things I could not control. After seven and a half years, I decided to leave. It was no longer a good place for me. But that is a story for another day.

Respect is not a shield. But it is far more durable than being liked, and worth considerably more.

What I Would Tell The Girl at the Bus Stop

If I could get back to that girl at the bus stop, this is what I would say.

You are smart. You are capable. You are loved by your family and by your real friends.

People are going to dislike you. Some will exclude you. Some will decide you are too loud, too opinionated, too ambitious, too much.

And you are still going to build a career by trusting your judgment, doing good work, solving hard problems, and standing behind the decisions you make.

One day, people will choose to follow me from one company to the next because of the kind of leader you grow into.

I wish I had known all of that then. And if any part of this story feels familiar, I want you to know it now.

You do not earn respect by becoming easier to like.

You earn it by knowing what you believe. By knowing what you know. By changing your mind when the evidence says you should. And by holding your ground when the only thing that changed is somebody’s opinion of you.

So think about the last time you changed your work because someone senior didn’t like it.

Was the work wrong?

Or were you just trying to get back to safe?

You Belong Here

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