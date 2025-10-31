Happy Halloween from Code Like A Girl. Image created in Canva.

If you didn’t know already, text-based adventure games have been a beloved genre of video games since the early days of computing. This is because they allow players to immerse themselves in interactive stories where their choices and decisions impact the outcome. Therefore, in this article, I will explore how to create a simple text adventure game in Python and break down the code step by step. I’ll put comments in my code example to explain what I’m doing. For those new to Python, words can be made using the hash symbol (#).

What you’ll need:

VS Code (or another code editor)

Python installed

The Setup

To start, we will import the required libraries; in our case, it’s import time.

import time

We will use this later to introduce time delays, creating a suspenseful pause in the story.

Furthermore, we will also need to add something else. The part of the code below is a common Python programming pattern used to structure code when creating standalone Python applications.

def main(): show_intro() if __name__ == “__main__”: main()

In our code above, we are using def main(): this is the definition of a Python function named main(). It’s common in Python to have a primary function where the main execution of the program resides. This is where we include the code we expect to run within the function.

As for this part of our code, if __name__ == “__main__”: it is a conditional statement programming construct that controls the script execution. As described by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE CHOUINARD, “When a Python script is run, the interpreter sets the name variable to the string __main__ ”.

ASCII Art

To get started, we will define the basic structure of our text adventure game. The game will revolve around a character named Darcy May, who is on a quest to explore a mysterious legend known as the “Corpse Bride” in the small town of WillowTree. The player will make choices that lead Darcy on different paths, ultimately shaping the story’s outcome (Yay).

# Function to print ASCII text def print_ascii_text(): # ASCII art for the game title ascii_text = [ “ ░█▀▀▀█ █──█ █▀▀█ █── █── █───█ █▀▀ █▀▀▄ █▀▀ █▀▀▀ ─▀─ █▀▀▄ ▀█”, “ ─▀▀▀▄▄ █▀▀█ █▄▄█ █── █── █▄█▄█ █▀▀ █▀▀▄ █▀▀ █─▀█ ▀█▀ █──█ █▀”, “ ░█▄▄▄█ ▀──▀ ▀──▀ ▀▀▀ ▀▀▀ ─▀─▀─ ▀▀▀ ▀▀▀─ ▀▀▀ ▀▀▀▀ ▀▀▀ ▀──▀ ▄─”, ] for line in ascii_text: print(line) print(”

”)

The print_ascii_text function allows us to display some ASCII art to intrigue the user further. This ensures we can add a visual element to our game, setting an exciting tone for the rest of our adventure.

Introducing the Story

The story introduction sets the stage for the game and introduces the main character, Darcy May, and her quest. This is displayed in a visually appealing format.

# Function to handle the storyline when going alone def go_alone(): go_alone_story = [ “╭─────────────────────── Alone in the Mist ─────────────────────╮”, “│ Darcy decided to go alone to explore the legend of the Corpse│”, “│ Bride. Her heart pounded as she made the daring choice to │”, “│ venture into the misty graveyard alone. │”, “│ The wind whispered through the ancient tombstones, sending │”, “│ shivers down her spine. │”, “│ With every step, the fog grew thicker, obscuring her path │”, “│ and filling her with a sense of dread. │”, “│ She finally reached the forgotten tombstone, said to be the │”, “│ resting place of the Corpse Bride. │”, “│ Suddenly, eerie whispers and ghostly footsteps echoed around │”, “│ her. Shadows danced in the moonlight. │”, “│ Darcy realized she wasn’t alone. The legend of the Corpse │”, “│ Bride was all too real. │”, “╰───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯” ] # Visual enhancements for line in go_alone_story: print(line) time.sleep(2) select_path_confront_or_flee()

In this part, the go_alone function is executed when the player decides to go on the adventure alone. It presents a detailed story with descriptions, choices, and suspense. The for line in go_alone_story is structured to iterate through the elements in our go_alone story array, and the line is a variable that takes on the value of each element in our array during the loop iteration.

As for time.sleep(2) adds a two-second pause between each line of text, enhancing the storytelling effect. After the story is displayed, the game proceeds to the next decision point, handled by the select_path_confront_or_flee function.

Player Choices

In the game, the player’s choices are essential. In the code, we handle the player’s decision to go alone or bring their friend Toby.

# Function to handle the option of going alone or with Toby def select_path(): user_input = input(”Will Darcy go alone (A) or bring her best friend Toby (T)? “).lower() if user_input == ‘a’: go_alone() elif user_input == ‘t’: bring_toby() elif user_input == ‘q’: print(”╭━━━━━━━━━━━Thanks for playing! Goodbye.━━━━━━━━━━━━╮”) return else: print(”Invalid choice. Please select ‘A’ or ‘T.”) select_path()

The select_path function takes the player’s input and directs the story accordingly. It also handles the option to quit the game using ‘q’. Because if you make your game genuinely spooky, your player will need a quit option 😉

Going Alone

In one branch of the story, Darcy decides to go alone to explore the legend of the Corpse Bride. This section describes her journey.

# Function to handle the storyline when going alone def go_alone(): go_alone_story = [ “╭─────────────────────── Alone in the Mist ─────────────────────╮”, “│ Darcy decided to go alone to explore the legend of the Corpse│”, “│ Bride. Her heart pounded as she made the daring choice to │” “│ venture into the misty graveyard alone. │”, “│ The wind whispered through the ancient tombstones, sending │” “│ shivers down her spine. │”, “│ With every step, the fog grew thicker, obscuring her path │” “│ and filling her with a sense of dread. │”, “│ She finally reached the forgotten tombstone, said to be the │“, “│ resting place of the Corpse Bride. │”, “│ Suddenly, eerie whispers and ghostly footsteps echoed around │”, “│ her. Shadows dancing in the moonlight. │”, “│ Darcy realised she wasn’t alone. The legend of the Corpse │”, “│ Bride was alltoo real. │”, “╰───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯” ] # Visual enhancements for line in go_alone_story: print(line) time.sleep(2) select_path_confront_or_flee()

This section sets the stage for the player’s confrontation with the legend and uses a lot of the same coding we explained above.

In this code, we’ve used various Python concepts:

Functions : Functions like print_ascii_text, print_story_intro, select_path, and others are used to organize and structure the code, making it more readable and maintainable.

Conditional Statements : We use if, Elif, and else statements to handle different player choices and options.

Loops : We use a for loop to iterate through lines of text in the ASCII art and story segments.

Time Delay: We use time.sleep() to introduce pauses in the story for dramatic effect.

The game’s structure allows players to make choices that drive the narrative, making it an engaging and interactive experience.

This article gives you an idea of how to start creating a simple text-based adventure game in Python.

Remember, when making a text-based game, countless possibilities exist for expanding and enhancing the game, such as adding more story branches and complex interactions. If you decide to do this, focus on deepening the story and giving players choices that truly shape their journey.

Want to explore this further?

Check out my YouTube video for more tips.

