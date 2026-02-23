Created with ChatGPT

If you’ve spent your career managing risk and driving cross-functional alignment, you know what it’s like to be misunderstood.

I’ve been laid off twice as a technical program manager. Both times, leadership decided that engineering could absorb my role. Program management looks like overhead.

But when responsibility is unclear and accountability is undocumented, systems don’t fail immediately. They look fine until pressure rises.

By the time failure becomes visible, instability has already been present for weeks or months. They usually start hiring back Program Managers within six months to a year.

This career pattern shaped how I see systems. It’s also what I noticed when I started building AI agents.

AI systems need the same clarity, accountability, and responsibility that teams do. Without them, behavior drifts under pressure.

Program managers are often misunderstood because the work we do prevents visible problems.

We ask for status when you’d rather be heads-down.

We want to talk about the plan when you don’t have one.

We document decisions and name risks before anyone cares about them.

On the surface, it can look like we’re working on work that isn’t THE WORK.

But if you’ve ever been the only person in the room seeing a risk no one else seems worried about, you know the feeling.

You start wondering if you’re overthinking it. If you’re being difficult. If you’re the problem. But you can’t un-see it.

I’ve lived in that space for most of my career. Speaking up about risk has a cost. It changes how people see you.

By sharing this story, I want to show that “coding like a girl” is powerful and necessary, in supporting roles like Program Management and in AI.

For me, coding like a girl is not about writing lines of code. It’s about how you see and proactively address issues within systems.

Program Managers Design How Responsibility Flows

Program managers design how responsibility moves through systems.

We learn early that when responsibility is unclear and accountability is undocumented, it creates more work for us, the visible kind that no one wants. The “get to green” kind that triggers daily status, scrutiny, and more work that is not THE WORK.

We also know that by the time failure becomes visible, the system has already been unstable for a long time.

Sometimes, that’s when a Program Manager gets assigned to save an effort, and we have to explain why we need to slow down and review the execution strategy before we can go faster to get back on schedule.

The blame game has already been played and no one won. It’s not one person’s fault, and it’s not one mistake. The system itself has failed to support on-time execution, transparent decision making, and successful risk management.

That’s why Program Managers focus on designing systems that hold up under pressure.

Designing for Delivery Under Pressure

One of the most formative roles in my career was stepping into global operations for a large-scale digital transformation program, working side-by-side with a Senior Director of Program Management.

The program was accelerated twice. The budget was cut. The team scaled from 50 to over 600 people in three months. And we still had to finish.

I spent much of my time mapping how work actually moved: handoffs, dependencies, escalation paths, and failure points. We studied where momentum stalled, where friction accumulated, and where responsibility quietly diffused. Most critically, we started the program with core assumptions about potential failure points and managed those closely—particularly around scaling the team efficiently and ensuring technical decisions were discussed and documented on cadence.

Our attention to building a solid architecture for running the project eventually enabled us to focus less on addressing friction and more on accelerating with agility.

When accountability is explicit and escalation paths are clear and psychologically safe, something powerful happens.

People look out for each other. Handoffs get cleaner. Escalations are more efficient. The system holds under pressure.

And believe me, we were under a lot of pressure with a fair amount of ambiguity while operating at a scale that was not typical for our company during COVID.

That experience permanently shaped how I think about system design—as ecosystems that must support human cognition, emotional load, and decision-making when things get hard.

Program Managers Don’t Get to be Right in Theory

Engineers can focus on correctness.

Product can focus on value.

Leadership can focus on outcomes.

Program managers are accountable for what was decided, plus:

whether people understood it

whether ownership was clear

whether tradeoffs were explicit

whether escalation paths existed before things went wrong

When those things aren’t true, we see missed launches, burned-out teams, angry customers, and emergency meetings.

That lens allowed me to see what much of the AI field was missing:

Prompting refines behavior. Alignment shapes preferences. Policy sets limits.

None of them define responsibility.

Without a method for declaring and enforcing responsibility, systems drift under pressure.

AI Model Training Doesn’t Create Responsibility

Most of the AI safety conversation focuses on training the model to want the right things.

But if you’ve ever shipped an AI product, you know that prompts, model training data, fine-tuning and other factors influence probability in a way you might not have seen in testing and demos. We need to consider all the levers within our scope as builders.

Dario Amodei of Anthropic has spent years working on how to make AI models pursue what humans actually want. His focus has been on training: objectives, feedback, alignment, and interpretability. From his vantage point—inside research labs and model development—the central question is how to shape a system’s preferences before it ever reaches the world.

My lens and scope are different.

“Influence without authority” is a badge worn by every program manager, so we find a way to get the job done within our ability and scope.

I work where models turn into products that are reused, adapted, and placed under real pressure. From here, the core problem includes understanding what the model was trained to want as well as what the system is quietly allowed to decide.

Most real-world failures happen because responsibility is left implicit. The system fills gaps, smooths uncertainty, and slowly takes on decisions no one explicitly assigned. That’s where drift, hallucination, and trust erosion start.

Amodei is working to align the engine. I’m working to define and enforce the rules of the road on the inference side of the equation, where prompting can play a critical role.

Both are necessary.

Training-time alignment shapes what models prefer. Responsibility Engineering governs what deployed systems are allowed to decide at inference time.

Together, they finish the safety stack.

The Benefits of Invisible Work

When your value shows up as outcomes that don’t happen—failures avoided, conflicts diffused, systems stabilized—it becomes difficult to point to concrete artifacts and say, this is what I built.

Resourcing Is Not a Spreadsheet

I remember running a resourcing audit while ramping up a new project coordinator I wanted to take over the effort. On paper, it looked like an updated spreadsheet. In reality, it was teaching her how to question assumptions. How to push on grey areas. How to notice when confidence in a meeting didn’t match the underlying data.

The spreadsheet wasn’t the point.

The point was that when the budget conversation shifted to where we needed to cut, we weren’t guessing.

Budget Isn’t Just Spend — It’s Timing

Another time, I found a way to save budget by leasing instead of buying laptops as we ramped up and down within two years. My finance partner later told the story like I’d pulled off something heroic.

I hadn’t. I had just slowed down long enough to understand all the options instead of executing the default one.

Nothing dramatic happened. We just didn’t overspend.

Invisible Work Doesn’t Show Up In Metrics

Performance reviews are hard to write, especially when your work isn’t THE WORK.

When your job is preventing friction instead of creating features, there isn’t a demo to point to. There’s just a launch that didn’t slip. An escalation that didn’t happen. A team that isn’t burned out.

Your high-performing team that delivered on time with less collaboration friction, fewer emergencies, and better documentation appreciates what you did, but they don’t really know how you did it. And that’s the point.

Program management should support the team, not feel like overhead.

Extra meetings or extra anything pulls attention from delivery. If the system is loud, it’s competing with the work.

What Holds Under Pressure

It wasn’t until I formalized Responsibility Engineering that I could see what I had been doing all along.

Most of my career has been upstream work: clarifying ownership before escalation, naming constraints before optimization, making sure people agreed on what “good” meant before we shipped.

It all made sense once I documented it as a method for preventing AI from quietly changing what it does. I have a deeper understanding of the lens my product management, engineering, and architecture colleagues are seeing through, and can see how each perspective contributes to a system that holds under pressure.

A lot of the work that actually determines whether a system holds is invisible:

Infrastructure

Coordination

Operating models

Responsibility systems

No one demos those, except at program management staff meetings.

But when pressure rises, that’s what decides whether things fracture or hold. That’s true for AI agents. It’s also true for teams.

When responsibility isn’t explicit, something fills the gap. Sometimes it’s politics. Sometimes it’s burnout. In AI, it’s drift.

We can treat invisible work as overhead. Or we can treat it as design.

The people who slow down to name the boundary, define failure, and clarify escalation are not blocking progress.

They’re protecting it with critical, invisible work.

Author Spotlight

We're so grateful to Judy Ossello for allowing us to share her story here on Code Like A Girl.

