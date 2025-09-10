How Sexism Shaped My First Career Choice
A story of underestimation, resilience, and finding my own way to a career in tech.
The first time I was underestimated was in high school. I was 17 and didn’t really know what to do with my life. One thing I knew for sure was that I loved math, especially calculus. So when it came time to choose a university program, I went to the school counselor for advice. He said,
You're great at math and science and you are a girl, so you should be a math teacher.
Yes. That is what he told me. I still can’t believe it to this day.
What’s worse is that my 17-year-old self naively believed him. I didn’t even consider applying to engineering, physics, or computer science programs, the paths all the boys in my calculus class were encouraged to follow. Instead, I dutifully applied to the University of Lethbridge in Alberta to become a math teacher.
Innovation for Boys
Here’s what makes the counselor’s words sting even more: I wasn’t just “good” at math. I was one of the best in my grade.
Our graduating class had 84 students. Eighteen of us took Advanced Placement Calculus. Out of those eighteen, I was one of only two girls in the class. The two of us, plus one other boy, ended with the top marks in the class. Even so, the boys were the ones perceived to be able to do more with that knowledge. To design bridges, build software, and discover new theories. Their curiosity was seen as a ticket to innovation.
Mine, on the other hand, was redirected into teaching. I wasn’t encouraged to take calculus further, to explore what math could open up for me. Instead, I was pushed toward passing it on to others. Because as a woman, I must want to use it to nurture others' intelligence instead of trying to expand mine…
Teaching for Girls
To “prepare” to become a teacher, the guidance counselor arranged for me to volunteer in an inner-city elementary classroom once a week.
The truth? I hated it. I had no patience or skill for trying to manage or inspire the kids to learn.
I don’t know why I didn’t pause to ask if this was actually right for me. I just kept telling myself that teaching high school math would be different.
The real answer is probably closer to societal expectations and ingrained sexism. Boys go into engineering and girls into teaching. That’s just how things were, and I didn’t see through it until my second year of university.
What I really wanted was more math. I wanted to keep learning it, to push myself further, not to learn how to wrangle children. Once I admitted that to myself, the decision was obvious. I wouldn’t become a teacher. I would pursue mathematics instead.
A Different Future
I eventually found my way from mathematics into computer science, and later to a career in tech and cybersecurity. Along the way, I saw how many women had stumbled into the field the same way I had, and that realization became part of why I started Code Like a Girl on Medium in 2016 and then expanded to Substack only 3 weeks ago!
I wanted to build a space where women in the field felt supported and where male allies could learn how to show up better. I wanted parents and teachers to have resources that would help girls see what was possible in STEM, so the next generation would not have to struggle the way so many of us did.
It mattered to me so much because when I launched the publication on Medium, my daughter was only seven years old.
Now, as my daughter prepares to graduate high school, I see her exploring futures I never imagined at her age. We visited four universities this summer so she could check out their biochemistry programs!
It fills me with pride and reminds me why this work still matters. She may not yet know the sting of being underestimated in the way I was, but those forces are not gone. They still whisper to girls in classrooms, telling them to shrink their dreams.
If I could go back, I would tell that 17-year-old girl:
You are great at math and science, you should explore that further! Did you know you could become a computer scientist, engineer, or math professor?
If you know a girl who loves math or science, take a moment to open a door for her. A single conversation can change everything.
In high school in Quebec in the late 1960s, career counselling identified a very limited set of options as careers - the typical nurse, teacher, nun, wife - all of which I would have been terrible at (although I did eventually marry it was well after I had established my career) - I certainly did not / do not have the skills / qualities required for nursing and teaching. I switched to Grade 13 in Ontario (in English) where my choices expanded to translation (because I spoke French and English).
I started university in chemistry and quickly switched to Computer Science and started work in IT in 1973. I loved the field as it did not matter whether you were or female as long as you could code / do the work. I seldom felt discriminated against - I was very lucky that way.
I worked in IT for 43 years assuming many different roles and retiring as a Business Architect. IT kept me interested for the entire duration of my career.
My husband and I encouraged our daughters to believe in themselves and pursue subjects they had an interest in. One became an experimental physicist and the other a geotechnical engineer.
We are very lucky they had this opportunity - although they still encounter some pushback in their field of work, they are still so much farther ahead than women growing up in the 1960s and 1970s.
We must not allow anyone to take that away from women / young girls today.
Boo to your school counselor! But it’s so amazing that you are doing the world so the world can be better for girls today. Thanks for sharing your story - so glad I found you!