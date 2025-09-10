Code Like A Girl

Anne Ward
Sep 10

In high school in Quebec in the late 1960s, career counselling identified a very limited set of options as careers - the typical nurse, teacher, nun, wife - all of which I would have been terrible at (although I did eventually marry it was well after I had established my career) - I certainly did not / do not have the skills / qualities required for nursing and teaching. I switched to Grade 13 in Ontario (in English) where my choices expanded to translation (because I spoke French and English).

I started university in chemistry and quickly switched to Computer Science and started work in IT in 1973. I loved the field as it did not matter whether you were or female as long as you could code / do the work. I seldom felt discriminated against - I was very lucky that way.

I worked in IT for 43 years assuming many different roles and retiring as a Business Architect. IT kept me interested for the entire duration of my career.

My husband and I encouraged our daughters to believe in themselves and pursue subjects they had an interest in. One became an experimental physicist and the other a geotechnical engineer.

We are very lucky they had this opportunity - although they still encounter some pushback in their field of work, they are still so much farther ahead than women growing up in the 1960s and 1970s.

We must not allow anyone to take that away from women / young girls today.

Amanda Jane Lee
Sep 16

Boo to your school counselor! But it’s so amazing that you are doing the world so the world can be better for girls today. Thanks for sharing your story - so glad I found you!

