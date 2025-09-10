Image created in Canva

The first time I was underestimated was in high school. I was 17 and didn’t really know what to do with my life. One thing I knew for sure was that I loved math, especially calculus. So when it came time to choose a university program, I went to the school counselor for advice. He said,

You're great at math and science and you are a girl, so you should be a math teacher.

Yes. That is what he told me. I still can’t believe it to this day.

What’s worse is that my 17-year-old self naively believed him. I didn’t even consider applying to engineering, physics, or computer science programs, the paths all the boys in my calculus class were encouraged to follow. Instead, I dutifully applied to the University of Lethbridge in Alberta to become a math teacher.

1997 My high school graduation photo. Goodness, I was young! To think my kid will also graduate high school this year is crazy!

Innovation for Boys

Here’s what makes the counselor’s words sting even more: I wasn’t just “good” at math. I was one of the best in my grade.

Our graduating class had 84 students. Eighteen of us took Advanced Placement Calculus. Out of those eighteen, I was one of only two girls in the class. The two of us, plus one other boy, ended with the top marks in the class. Even so, the boys were the ones perceived to be able to do more with that knowledge. To design bridges, build software, and discover new theories. Their curiosity was seen as a ticket to innovation.

Mine, on the other hand, was redirected into teaching. I wasn’t encouraged to take calculus further, to explore what math could open up for me. Instead, I was pushed toward passing it on to others. Because as a woman, I must want to use it to nurture others' intelligence instead of trying to expand mine…

Teaching for Girls

To “prepare” to become a teacher, the guidance counselor arranged for me to volunteer in an inner-city elementary classroom once a week.

The truth? I hated it. I had no patience or skill for trying to manage or inspire the kids to learn.

I don’t know why I didn’t pause to ask if this was actually right for me. I just kept telling myself that teaching high school math would be different.

The real answer is probably closer to societal expectations and ingrained sexism. Boys go into engineering and girls into teaching. That’s just how things were, and I didn’t see through it until my second year of university.

What I really wanted was more math. I wanted to keep learning it, to push myself further, not to learn how to wrangle children. Once I admitted that to myself, the decision was obvious. I wouldn’t become a teacher. I would pursue mathematics instead.

A Different Future

I eventually found my way from mathematics into computer science, and later to a career in tech and cybersecurity. Along the way, I saw how many women had stumbled into the field the same way I had, and that realization became part of why I started Code Like a Girl on Medium in 2016 and then expanded to Substack only 3 weeks ago!

I wanted to build a space where women in the field felt supported and where male allies could learn how to show up better. I wanted parents and teachers to have resources that would help girls see what was possible in STEM, so the next generation would not have to struggle the way so many of us did.

It mattered to me so much because when I launched the publication on Medium, my daughter was only seven years old.

Now, as my daughter prepares to graduate high school, I see her exploring futures I never imagined at her age. We visited four universities this summer so she could check out their biochemistry programs!

It fills me with pride and reminds me why this work still matters. She may not yet know the sting of being underestimated in the way I was, but those forces are not gone. They still whisper to girls in classrooms, telling them to shrink their dreams.

If I could go back, I would tell that 17-year-old girl:

You are great at math and science, you should explore that further! Did you know you could become a computer scientist, engineer, or math professor?

If you know a girl who loves math or science, take a moment to open a door for her. A single conversation can change everything.

