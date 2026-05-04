Image created with ChatGPT

Welcome to Code Like A Girl. This is a community built by women in tech, for everyone who wants to learn from them, be inspired by them, and champion them.

Whether you're here for career advice, honest conversations about AI, or stories that make you feel less alone in the industry, we're glad you found us.

What's Inside

A monthly paid column for women navigating careers in tech. Real situations, direct advice, no corporate speak. Written by our founder, Dinah Davis.

The things nobody tells you about working in tech as a woman. We say them out loud. The double standards, the invisible barriers, the moments that make you question yourself. This is where we name them.

The paths women take into tech are rarely straight. Detours, dead ends, unexpected doors. These are their stories, in their own words, and you’ll probably find yourself in more than one of them.

Technical stories from women who are building products, tools, and solutions. The code, the architecture, the decisions, and the lessons learned. Written by the women who did the building.

Honest perspectives on AI from women who are actually working in it. No hype. No panic. Just experience. These are the conversations the industry needs to be having.

We track women’s representation on Substack’s tech leaderboards and publish what the numbers reveal. Every month, our newsletter goes deeper with advice and guidance from community members on how to get noticed.

Follow along on Notes for the weekly stats.

If something on this page made you stop and think, “That’s exactly what I needed,” you’re already one of us.

Subscribe to Code Like A Girl and get three stories a week from women in tech who’ve been in the room, lived it, and came back to write about it.