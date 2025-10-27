Right now, that creep is chilling workplace gender equity, silencing DEI, and rolling back women’s rights in America. I’m seeing it firsthand: clients freezing equity work, my own safety at risk, and ambitious women leaders navigating even more hostile workplaces.

Authoritarian creep is not abstract. It’s personal.

Two of my multinational clients have told me that my work is on hold because they fear potential backlash from the Trump regime. When companies are too afraid to even talk about equity and inclusion, you know democracy is in retreat.

I also missed my dear friend Mel’s wedding. I couldn’t risk travelling to the U.S., not just because my wife is deeply concerned about my safety there, but because I genuinely worried I’d be turned back at the border or worse. This is no beat-up; there are documented cases of outspoken foreigners being interrogated for up to 12 hours or denied entry entirely simply because of their political views. That’s what an authoritarian regime is like.

The thing that makes my heart ache, my head hurt, and my rage burn even more fiercely is my worry for the women I support in America. Brilliant, ambitious women leaders who already have to navigate hostile workplaces. This regime has emboldened the misogynists, racists, and homophobes to live their disgusting values out loud, often in the workplace.

How do I continue to support these women without putting a target on their backs? How do I speak up without exposing them to retaliation or recrimination?

Truth Bomb: The rollback of Roe v. Wade and reproductive rights was the canary in the coal mine. Feminists called it. If the world had listened to women, we might not be staring down this level of democratic erosion. Truth Bomb: This is what authoritarian creep looks like. The rollback of hard-won rights for women. The cancellation of workplace gender equity. The silencing of DEI. And the spread of fear so deep it stops us from showing up for each other.

What Now? Three Levels of Action

The rollback of women’s rights was the canary in the coal mine. The question is, what will you do?

This is my life’s work. I work with ambitious women and with organisations serious about gender equity. I know how to dismantle the systems that hold women back, and I know how to equip women to navigate those same systems while they’re being rebuilt.

The outcome? People, teams, and organisations reaching their full potential.

That’s why I’m sharing Three Levels of Action. None of these stands alone. Organisations, leaders, and women all have a role to play, and together they form a framework for resisting authoritarian creep at every level.

For Organisations

Keep the flame alive. Even under authoritarian creep, you cannot abandon equity.

Some organisations are continuing to speak out publicly on gender equity and DEI, and believe me, that courageous leadership really matters. Others are working quietly, just keeping the flame alive until it’s safer to stand tall again. If that’s you, then be clever, careful, but unrelenting.

Maintain momentum quietly or boldly, depending on your risk appetite

Protect and support the most targeted and marginalised groups in your workforce

Build leader capability in equity, inclusion, and modern leadership

Truth Bomb: Equity isn’t optional PR. It’s a survival strategy for organisations that want to be on the right side of history.

For Leaders

Use your privilege wisely. Protect those most targeted. Build modern leadership skills.

Practical actions you can take now:

Learn your privilege: Do the work, reading, coaching, and reflective audits

Check in privately and often: “How safe do you feel?” matters more than grand speeches

Extend tangible support: Sponsor women and marginalised people into stretch roles; create shadowing and secondments that build business acumen

Protect confidentiality: Treat reports of harassment, retaliation, or political risk as urgent and private.

Redistribute risk: Don’t put the burden of advocacy on those already targeted. Take risks on their behalf, publicly amplify their work, and shield them privately. That’s what it takes to be an ally.

Be visibly consistent: Small, steady acts of advocacy beat one-off virtue signalling every time

Truth Bomb: Leadership is tested in hostile conditions. Protecting your people is not optional, it’s the job. Remember, courage is not the absence of fear.

For Women

You are not alone!

Yes, some of us are more privileged. I am. I have a platform, and I will use it. I’ll keep speaking out, calling authoritarian creep what it is, and using my networks to open doors.

For you:

Protect your growth and credibility, even in hostile workplaces

Build safe networks, sponsorship, and visibility strategies

Take practical career steps that minimise risk while opening doors

Reach out to trusted allies inside and outside your organisation

Truth Bomb: Women should not have to survive authoritarian creep alone. Sisterhood is strategy.

