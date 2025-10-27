Code Like A Girl

Neela 🌶️
19h

Sisterhood as strategy - love it!

That’s exactly what we need right now. Practical, actionable solidarity.

We shouldn’t just survive these conditions but also have tools, networks, and allies to thrive in spite of them.

Thank you, Michelle & Dinah :)

Feminist Science
1d

Yes, I work in academia and got silenced for mentioning my surprise/shock in changes to CDC guidelines over a private slack thread to our coauthors (our paper had literally been based on CDC guidelines) and how this would affect our project, but it's like no, can't talk about it at all.

