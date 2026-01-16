Created in Canva

People online were raving about “second brains” like Notion dashboards, productivity hacks, and digital memory systems. Meanwhile, I was sitting in front of a blank screen, trying to remember how to think.

Not metaphorically. Literally. Turns out, after cancer treatment, even your mind needs rehab. But no one tells you that.

Let me take you back, somewhere in February 2024. I was sitting in front of my laptop, trying to come up with an idea for MVP( Minimal Viable Product) for a digital product. This was my first brain-stimulating exercise after a long career break of about three years.

But nothing popped up, not without the help of Chat GPT.

I wondered if AI hadn’t come along when it did, would I have made it through that task?

Before you judge me, I was not always like this.

I did my MBA, led a team of 13 people, made high-stakes decisions, and worked under pressure to achieve my enormous sales targets. So, I know what a high-functioning brain feels like.

When I think of it, this is probably why the decay hit harder.

It wasn’t the work that broke me. It was the absence of it.

A brain trained to solve, lead, think, and plan was suddenly put on an indefinite pause so it could change its focus to fighting for my life, instead of solving corporate problems.

We all know the feeling of returning from a long vacation, that rusty, sluggish phase where our mind takes a while to kick back in.

Now, stretch that across three years.

Yes, that’s how long my career break was due to my cancer diagnosis, followed by the treatments that felt like an eternity. It did not involve yoga mats, travel, chasing hobbies, or rejuvenating.

So, while I was healing from these shenanigans, my brain had been pretty underused. It forgot what it was to make decisions, handle a team, achieve sales targets, and create strategies to manage demanding clients.

Obviously, as you can guess, it was rotting. Apparently, overthinking is not considered a healthy brain exercise. So, that did not count. Damn!

The Leftovers of Chemo

What I didn’t expect was that the illness and its treatments wouldn’t stop at fatigue, nausea, hair loss, and other long list of other side effects but would come for my brain, too.

I found out much later that the mental fog I was experiencing, struggling to think clearly, pausing mid-sentence, and grasping for the right word, had a name: “chemo brain.”

While on the treatment, you can experience brain fog and cognitive decline. It disappears once the treatment is over, and by actively using your brain while you go through treatment, you can minimize the impact.

I failed to challenge my brain, so it failed to stay active.

The first time I actually tried doing something remotely challenging again was during one of my upskilling exercises.

I Was Learning, But Nothing Was Firing

The MVP exercise was part of my upskilling plan. I was preparing myself to return to the industry: updating my resume, brushing up on skills, and prepping for interviews.

But my brain was highly uncooperative.

It wouldn’t budge.

No ideas, no creativity, no mental lift. Like a wheel jammed in rust.

I couldn’t even reach the skill-building stage because the first step was clearing the dust off this rusted, unused machinery in my head.

And it’s not like I wasn’t doing anything. I was reading, learning new things online, and even keeping up with industry trends.

Eventually, I realized it doesn’t matter how “active” we are on paper. This stupid thing on our head only wakes up when it faces real-world pressure — uncomfortable decision-making, challenge, friction. Not passive overthinking. Not even passive learning.

It’s like skipping the gym. We stop working out long enough, and we don’t just lose muscle but also the rhythm. Even getting back to movement feels foreign. The same with the brain. Mine had slipped into lazy and comfort mode even after the meds flushed out of my system.

Comfort Isn’t Neutral. It’s Addictive.

Let’s be honest: who doesn’t like comfort? My brain definitely does.

After that long break, no matter the reason, it got used to cool air inside, Netflix, casual games, and the beautiful lie of “relaxing in the name of healing.” The healing phase was long over. But the habits stuck.

Getting back to work didn’t feel like a comeback but more like walking into an old office where everyone forgot I existed.

Meanwhile, YouTube was screaming about overstimulation, dopamine detox, and digital burnout. My worry was the opposite. I was trying to feel something. Stimulate this very thing. Anyhow.

So, my first task wasn’t a job search. It was getting rid of “status quo bias.”

In psychology, this is what they call autopilot mode, where our current state feels safer than anything new, even if the new thing is better and we want to stay where we are.

In the comfort zone.

And my brain hated discomfort. It resisted every attempt to come out of it and in fact, gave me full PowerPoint presentations on why I shouldn’t bother trying hard.

All those arguments were extremely convincing.

I had a list: books to read, skills to learn, routines to rebuild. But none of it worked, not while I was inside that cognitive fog.

It was a weird realization to me. Not all breaks recharge you. Some just slow you down. This break was one such thing for me.

Right When I Tried to Think Again, AI Showed Up

And just when I was gearing up to get my mind back, AI entered the room like a slick waiter with a five-course buffet.

It was everywhere, from the headlines to the tools to the productivity hacks. Everything felt simplified, fast-tracked, and super amazing. It was like giving a full box of sweets to someone trying to diet.

And what happens when we give a lazy brain a shortcut?

It grabs it with both hands.

Mine did the same.

It thought: *”*Wait, you want me to work again? Why not just use something that does the work faster, thinks cleaner, and never gets tired?”

Why do I need to build the MVP? I can ask AI to give me 10 different ideas and a wonderful design. After all, the objective was just the output.

I knew it was a trap. But my brain has to fall straight into it to learn it. Why consult my poor heart? It’s just there for moral guidelines.

The Realization and Getting My Brain Back

Doing hard things is not easy. It’s not easy to train ourselves to run a marathon or, go to the gym, or eat healthily. But we know if we don’t do the hard things, we will not get the results we need.

My issue was not my skills or knowledge. I knew I had them. I just needed to dig deeper and ignite the spark in my brain to fall in love with solving problems, thinking creatively, and making it do the things it hated.

Because the less we use our brains cognitively, the more they start to decay. Even for those who are not on breaks, when the work becomes muscle memory, we need stimulating and difficult exercises that keep our brains active.

As Edison said, “The brain that isn’t used rusts. The brain that is used responds. The brain is exactly like any other part of the body: it can be strengthened by proper exercise and proper use. Put your arm in a sling and keep it there for a considerable length of time, and when you take it out, you find that you can’t use it. In the same way, the brain that isn’t used suffers atrophy.”

I thought I was learning when I was reading and consuming information passively.

Passive learning is not helpful. It gives us a false illusion that we are learning or practicing, but we are not. This is something I learned when I read the book “Make it Stick,” which shared the science behind learning.

When I started writing online and struggled to get ideas or improve my writing, I realized how this comfort zone and status quo bias were further declining my creativity and making me dull.

This friction would make my brain pull more excuses to crush my self-confidence: you are not a writer, or you should not write.

But this time, I was ready. I knew I had to control this beast before it controlled me. I made it do the hard work. I t resisted. I pushed it more till it cooperated.

It’s not rocket science.

The only way to get your brain back is to make it work again. Even if it sucks at first, that’s the only way it remembers how to think, learn.

We often avoid friction and look for easy things. But for our brain, friction is a boon, whether it’s in learning, thinking, or making mistakes before succeeding.

If you have felt something like this ever or are feeling it, don’t listen to its excuses. Make it grind.

Author Spotlight

We’re so grateful to Shruti Mangawa for allowing us to share her story here on Code Like A Girl. This story was originally published on the Code Like a Girl Medium publication.

If you enjoyed this piece, we encourage you to visit her publication and subscribe to support her work!

