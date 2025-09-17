Code Like A Girl

Modern Mom Playbook's avatar
Modern Mom Playbook
Sep 17

This was an inspiring read. It’s such a powerful message for people hesitating at the starting line: you don’t need to go back to school, you just need to start solving real problems with the tools available today.

Edith Podhovnik, PhD's avatar
Edith Podhovnik, PhD
Sep 18Edited

That's amazing! Thank you for sharing the courses. I am kind of hesitant about learning to code because of my humanities background and my age (Gen X) but I would love to do some Python projects that help me with my linguistics research.

