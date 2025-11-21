Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
N.L.'s avatar
N.L.
19h

Thank you for the sharing Ciara❤️ I went through a similar experience and because I’m a newbie building on my own (don’t have any friends or community members doing the same thing) thought it was just a “me” thing. Sharing the honest reality of the build and deployment and how to do things different was great insight. I’m in v3 of my app now- this time around started with actual documentation rather than a build. It’s boring and tedious and I have no idea (still!) on what I’m building and if it will help, but I don’t want to go through the mess of v1 and v2 Frankenstein again lol! Thanks again for sharing your voice, it was a great read and good luck with your app! ✨Nina x

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kim Doyal's avatar
Kim Doyal
20h

Such a great article, thanks Ciara.

I jumped full force into vibe coding because I could get something working so quickly... for me, lol. I'm pretty good at making things look good, but then I'd get so close to something and the tool I was using would get stuck in a loop of breaking things (at the same point).

AI definitely felt like the magic wand (or a Christmas wishlist where, instead of version 1, I'd put EVERYTHING I ever wanted into the app. oops).

Oddly enough, I'm thrilled to start from ground zero with what I've been working on because I want the foundation to be solid- and -to your point, understand more of the code.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Code Like A Girl
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture