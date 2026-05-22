Code Like A Girl

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Ruv Draba's avatar
Ruv Draba
9h

There's a lot happening, Pinkie, and it doesn't all classify the same way. As a creaking Gen-Xer, I have more than thirty years engaged with women in ICT across what is now four generations (one above, plus my own, and two below.) Here's what I'm seeing.

Pro- and anti-AI are tribalising on pre-existing identitarian lines. That's not happening because it's new tech but because it's new tech that challenges deeply-held ontologies about what is a self and what is a thing which talks like a self. It taps into unexamined tensions about 'I' vs 'we' that are strong in the Anglosphere but especially strong in the US. The same questions are *not* coming up as strongly elsewhere. (E.g. see [https://reciprocalinquiry.substack.com/p/cold-pressed-the-corner-were-arguing] for an exec summary.)

But once that starts happening, identitarian politics fill in the gaps. The corporatist right goes one way; the academic left goes another. The question of whether and how to use AI gets tribally sorted, and now every old axe-head lines up to take a turn at the grindstone.

What you're trying to do is laudable: you and Dinah and others in the CLAG Cluster are right that the creative, expressive and economic opportunities offered through AI can bypass the gender-differentiated structures that already pre-load STEM. AI is not the only way through, but you're right to explore what it can do and whom it can help. The industry has needed more female participation for as long as I have been involved. Several channels have already worked; this is another one.

But there's no easy way past the identitarian politics that will be coming along for the ride. I encounter it myself; you'll encounter it more. You're particularly exposed because you're branded with identitarian language.

But you're also strong on marketing. You'll work that one out.

Further down the track, if there's a single perspective that I could offer from my own vantage, it's that women are far more diverse than any wave of Women's Studies has yet credited. There's no single high ground; no one doctrine gets to occupy it for 51% of our species. Fundamentally, you're helping people with specific problems and interests. A lot will be female; not all will be and not all women will want the help you're offering. So if you keep it more about shared problems than social identity, then you'll have the focus to make it deliver and the measures to confirm that it is.

That and buckle in. You'll be getting pushback from plenty of corners, including from some that may sting.

Best wishes from some distance removed -- Ruv.

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Susan Colantuono's avatar
Susan Colantuono
7h

Powerful message here: "But literacy isn’t endorsement. Understanding how a tool works is not the same as agreeing with every decision made by the companies that built it. And the alternative, staying outside the conversation, doesn’t protect anyone. The large corporations adopting AI at scale are not waiting for creative communities to reach consensus. The people who will be in rooms shaping how these tools get used are the people who already understand them. That’s not a threat. It’s a calendar."

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