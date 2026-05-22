Image created with AI by Pinkie.

TL;DR: Reese Witherspoon gets pile-oned for saying women should learn AI. A designer loses subscribers for experimenting with it in her own work. A Claude Code learning session runs 27 people, three women. The discourse says adopt AI or get left behind. The comment section says resist. Both are wrong. The obstacle isn’t only the tech industry. It’s closer than that.

Last month, my friend Nat made me a song.

Natalie Nicholson is a designer and animator. She’s been building with AI tools in her creative practice for a while. She’s been doing so carefully, the way most women do when they’re doing something the discourse hasn’t decided is acceptable yet. For a post we worked on together about AI music, she used Suno to write and produce something original.

It was good. Genuinely good.

She published it. Then she watched two subscribers leave.

Not because the work was bad. Because she’d used AI to make it.

I keep thinking about those two unsubscribes. Not because two is a catastrophic number, because it isn’t. But because of who they represent. They weren’t tech executives threatened by disruption. They weren’t anyone whose livelihood Nat had threatened. They were almost certainly other creatives. People who follow a designer because they respect her work, and who felt — when that work involved an AI tool — that something had been violated.

I’ve been sitting with that. And with something else, I noticed the same week.

I Counted the Women in the Room.

The same week, I joined a Claude Code learning session. 27 participants. I counted the women. Three of us.

It wasn’t demoralizing, it was information. If you’re a woman who ships things with AI right now, you’re rare. And rare, in this market, means something. Not in a motivational-poster way. In a cold, strategic, who’s-in-the-room-when-decisions-get-made way.

But the 3-out-of-27 ratio is only half the picture. The other half is what it costs women who are already using these tools publicly. The unsubscribes. The comment sections. The feeling that you’ve betrayed something by picking up the tool.

Nat didn’t betray anything. She made something good.

This tension shows up differently depending on where you are in your career. I wrote about how women returning from maternity leave navigate it, using AI to rebuild confidence rather than perform productivity for someone else in I Started Raising My Hand for Every Opportunity.

The Girlbossification of AI.

A few weeks ago, Reese Witherspoon posted a video from her kitchen. She was blending a smoothie. She had 30 million followers watching. And she had a message: it’s time for women to learn AI before it gets too far ahead of us.

She cited real data. Women are 25% less likely to use AI than men, despite holding jobs three times more likely to be automated. She tagged female creators she trusts. She talked about her own daily use.

Here is what’s actually happening with that video, with Mel Robbins announcing her Microsoft Copilot partnership, and with Sheryl Sandberg’s organization pivoting to close the “AI gender gap.”

It’s the girlbossification of AI.

Girlboss told us that leaning in was empowerment. Hustle culture told us burning out was ambition.

Now the same packaging is back, this time with a new product inside: adopt this technology or get left behind. The messenger is a celebrity in a beautiful kitchen. The urgency is real. The framing is familiar. And women, having been sold “this is for your own good” several times already, are recognizing the wrapper.

The backlash Reese received wasn’t irrational. The top comment under her post got over 4,000 likes. Another landed close behind it: Resistance is not ignorance.

Some of the specific critiques are also legitimate. The environmental cost of AI infrastructure is real. The displacement of creative workers is real. The optics of a wealthy celebrity telling regular women to embrace technology that threatens their livelihoods is worth examining.

So the backlash makes sense. I understand every word of it.

And I’m going to say something that might be unpopular in this comment section:

I think Reese was right. The data is real. The urgency is real. Women are underrepresented in the rooms where decisions about this technology are being made, and that gap has consequences none of us can afford to ignore.

What I can’t get behind is the packaging. The “or get left behind” framing. The smoothie. The Microsoft partnership. The way legitimate concern for women gets turned into a product and sold back to us by people with something to gain from our anxiety.

I’m aware that running a publication called AI Meets Girlboss puts me inside this conversation in ways I’m still thinking about.

But the packaging isn’t what I want to talk about. The problem is where the backlash is landing.

The Friendly-Fire Problem

The loudest voices in Reese’s comment section weren’t executives or engineers or anyone with direct power over how this technology gets built. They were other women. Many of them creatives.

Creatives are attacking other creatives. And women are attacking other women. Not the engineers. Not the corporations making the actual decisions about how these tools get deployed. People in the same position, absorbing the same pressures, policing each other.

I don’t think this is intentional. The women leaving Nat’s newsletter, or filling Reese’s comment section, aren’t trying to make it harder for other women to experiment. They believe they’re holding a line worth holding. And some of those lines are worth holding.

But there is a difference between a considered position and a reflex. Between ethical discernment and social pressure dressed up as ethics. And right now, in a lot of creative communities, the reflex is landing on the wrong people.

The result: the women most likely to be early in these tools — the designers, animators, writers, musicians experimenting carefully in their own practice — are the ones absorbing the cost. While the corporations carry on regardless.

What Literacy Actually Does.

There’s something I believe: without difficult conversations, life will be difficult. This is one of them.

The argument against women learning AI tools often frames literacy as endorsement. If you use it, you’re complicit. If you experiment, you’ve crossed a line.

But literacy isn’t endorsement. Understanding how a tool works is not the same as agreeing with every decision made by the companies that built it. And the alternative, staying outside the conversation, doesn’t protect anyone. The large corporations adopting AI at scale are not waiting for creative communities to reach consensus. The people who will be in rooms shaping how these tools get used are the people who already understand them. That’s not a threat. It’s a calendar.

I’ve watched this play out in practice. When a design team understands what AI can do, they stop sending each other three-hour jobs that could take ten minutes. They stop outsourcing decisions about tools to the people selling the tools. They become the ones with the opinion worth having.

That’s what literacy does. It moves the power toward the people who actually do the work.

The women building that literacy now carefully and at a personal cost, are absorbing the friction of being early, so the next wave doesn’t pay it as high.

Nat published the song. I’m glad she did.

In the comments: Have you ever published something made with AI and felt the friction — from your audience, your community, or even yourself? I want to know if Nat’s experience is as common as I think it is. Leave a comment

We are not going to resolve the girlbossification of AI in a comment section. The pattern is bigger than any one celebrity, any one post, any one smoothie video. But we can decide where we aim the frustration.

Not at Nat. Not at the designers, animators, and writers doing careful, honest work with new tools. Not at the women who are three out of twenty-seven in a learning session and still showing up anyway.

The hard conversation isn’t whether AI is good or bad. It’s whether we’re making it harder for each other to find out.

Talk later. Pinkie 🩷🦩 (AI Meets Girlboss — aimeetsgirlboss.substack.com)

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