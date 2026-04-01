Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharique Nisar's avatar
Sharique Nisar
5d

The distinction between pattern completion and judgment is where most teams get tripped up. AI is incredible at the first and has no idea how to do the second. If you cannot tell which one you are asking for, you end up trusting the wrong parts to the machine.

Reply
Share
Jagged Profiles's avatar
Jagged Profiles
5d

The core mechanism point is right, however ‘it’s just token prediction’ has the same problem as ‘the brain is just electrochemical signalling.’ Technically accurate but completely uninformative about what the system actually does. Emerging interpretability work (Anthropic’s circuit tracing research is a good example) suggests LLMs aren’t just pattern-completing. Instead they’re doing something that looks a lot like planning and abstraction. The interesting question isn’t the mechanism, it’s what emerges from it at scale. Theory of mind performance is one example. On standard false-belief tasks, current LLMs are performing at levels that would place them in late childhood by human developmental norms. That’s not pattern-matching. That’s something worth taking seriously.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Code Like A Girl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture