Raphael Solomon
9h

I am not an engineer, but I am an economist. My first job out of graduate school was like this. The organization protected the technical economists, not requiring them to vulgarize their work at all. It was when I left I realized how unhelpful this was. Eventually, at some level, someone has to be a translator. I now work at a place where the analysts have a variety of different training experiences, so vulgarization is key. I may work out equations on the side of my desk, but I need to explain the mechanics of what I am doing without them -- to lawyers, clerks, and other court officers. It has made me a better economist. And it is more of why I went into the profession in the first place.

Sam Illingworth
10h

What a brilliant post. And I agree so hard with the fact that it is simply bizarre for us to accept low digital literacy as ok. Also points to a complete failing in the education system. These are not magic tricks or inherent abilities, but skills we could, and should, all learn. 🙏

