For a long time, I didn’t think I worked in tech.

Not because I wasn’t doing technical work. Not because I wasn’t solving technical problems. But because no one around me would have pointed to what I was doing and called it “tech.”

I didn’t look like the version of tech I’d been taught to recognize.

When people picture a tech career, they picture Google headquarters. Degrees. Internships. Job titles that get progressively more impressive. Maybe a hoodie. Maybe a badge. Definitely a clean arc.

That wasn’t my story.

My path into tech didn’t look like a pipeline. It looked like survival, curiosity, pattern recognition, and learning on the fly while my life was on fire. It looked like doing the work long before I had the language or permission for it.

I Didn’t Grow Up With Access. I Grew Up With Curiosity.

I didn’t grow up with money, mentors, or early access to the tech world. I grew up with a library card and an obsessive need to figure things out.

If something confused me, I stayed with it until it didn’t.

Graphic design didn’t come from a class. It came from sitting quietly in my grandmother’s office while she worked. She was an award‑winning graphic designer, and I watched how she thought. How a single font choice could change the entire tone of a message. How spacing could make something feel calm or chaotic. I didn’t have words for it then. I just knew it mattered.

Social media started for me in high school, back when it wasn’t considered a career and no one knew what they were doing. I was the one creating Facebook groups and events because everyone else was confused and frustrated. I liked making things function. I liked untangling messes.

I didn’t know I was learning systems or user behavior. I just knew I hated when things didn’t work.

I also didn’t know yet that this instinct, to sit with confusion until it untangled, would eventually become the core of my work.

Everything I was curious about, I followed. Books. Tutorials. Trial and error. Breaking things. Fixing them again at midnight when I should have been asleep.

No one ever handed me a map. I learned by walking.

College Didn’t Save Me. It Broke Me.

For a long time, I had a very clear dream.

I wanted to graduate from BYU’s PR program, one of the top five public relations programs in the nation at the time, and walk straight into a job in Manhattan. I wanted the kind of life where doors opened easily once you proved you belonged. I knew powerful women who had graduated from that program. They were sharp, respected, and established. I wanted that certainty.

So I did everything right.

I stacked internships. I built my résumé early. I lived in the communications labs. I went to events even when I was exhausted. I networked until my face hurt. I absorbed everything like my future depended on it.

Eventually, I got in.

And then my brain hit the pause button on my entire life.

My mental illness did not care how hard I worked or how badly I wanted that future. It was loud. Disruptive. Unignorable. Leaving school wasn’t a pivot or a strategic choice. It was survival. It felt humiliating and terrifying, and nothing like the story I had planned to tell about myself.

That moment shattered my idea of what success was supposed to look like. And it quietly rerouted everything.

My First Tech Job Didn’t Have “Tech” in the Title

After leaving school, I took a job as an administrative assistant for the owner of a small web design and SEO agency. This was before Google Panda, back when SEO felt like the Wild West and most people had no idea how search actually worked.

I went in knowing nothing.

I left managing blogging strategy and search direction for clients.

Not because anyone trained me. But because I watched closely. I asked questions. I paid attention to patterns. I started seeing what lived underneath the websites. How structure, content, intent, and human behavior interacted.

The more I learned, the more it made sense.

Not in a dramatic way. In a quiet, settling way. Like finally understanding the rules of a game I’d been playing blind.

I could see how the puzzle pieces fit together. I could tell why something wasn’t working before anyone else could articulate it.

I didn’t call it tech. I just knew I was good at it. I knew I enjoyed it.

Then Things Got Messy. Really Messy.

My twenties were not a montage. They were a cautionary tale.

While my peers were announcing promotions and engagements, I was focused on staying alive.

I worked everywhere. Bussing tables. Expediting food. Cooking on lines so hot they erased time. Call centers with fluorescent lights and impossible metrics. Freelance work done late at night because I needed the money. Graphic design squeezed into whatever space I could find.

There were hospital stays. Suicide attempts. Periods of unstable housing. An abusive relationship. Homelessness.

No one posts that on LinkedIn.

But those years weren’t empty. They were training.

Call Centers Taught Me More Than Any Tech Course

In between kitchens and freelancing and trying to keep my life upright, I spent years in customer support roles. I’m naming two here because they crystallized the lesson:

I worked in chat support for Home Depot. I worked at a call center for a medical alert device for seniors.

People didn’t reach out because they were bad at technology. They reached out because they were scared. Because something wasn’t working and they didn’t know what to do next.

I learned how to slow down. How to ask better questions. How to get to the root of the problem instead of just answering what someone thought they were asking. I learned patience under pressure. I learned that real solutions start with listening.

That way of thinking shows up in everything I do now. It’s the same instinct that has people sitting across from me years later saying, “I don’t know why this feels so hard,” and leaving with clarity.

Kitchens, Freelancing, and the Long Way Around

My first formal training wasn’t in tech. It was in culinary arts.

I went to a technical high school for culinary, and kitchens became my constant. When my life was unstable, kitchens were where I landed.

Image by author.

Front of house. Back of house. Line cook. Cold station. Grill. Brunch manager. Expediter.

Expediting was my favorite job I’ve ever had.

I loved being the bridge between the kitchen and the dining room. Timing orders. Translating chaos. Protecting the cooks and the servers at the same time. Playing cooking‑time Tetris, so everything hit the table together. Being the conductor of the kitchen orchestra.

I was the final say on when food left the kitchen.

It was pure systems work.

I learned what happens when prep is skipped. I learned how everything collapses when communication breaks. I learned what smooth service feels like when the system is respected.

Those kitchens taught me preparation, adaptability, communication, and how to keep things moving when the pressure is on.

Freelancing taught me resourcefulness.

The SEO agency taught me strategy.

Abuse taught me boundaries.

Homelessness taught me vision.

Surviving taught me I could do hard things without permission.

When I finally rebuilt my life, there was no staircase waiting for me. No mentor. No trust fund. No safety net.

Just me. My dog. My notebooks. And a pile of skills that finally made sense together.

What I didn’t realize yet was that this strange, cobbled‑together skill set was exactly what people would later come to me for.

So What Do I Do Now?

For years, I refused to turn this into an official business.

A friend told me again and again, “You should be doing this for real.” I brushed her off every time. I didn’t think what I was doing “counted.” I thought I was just being helpful. Filling gaps. Explaining things. Sitting next to people while they cried over their websites and said, “I don’t know why this is so hard.”

She was right. I just wasn’t ready to admit it.

Because when I really looked, the pattern was obvious. People kept coming to me. Friends. Peers. Women starting businesses. Small business owners completely overwhelmed by tech decisions. Creatives with big ideas and no clue how to make them exist in the real world.

They weren’t asking for tools.

They were asking for translation.

They were asking for someone to walk with them instead of talking at them.

So I stopped pretending it was accidental.

I started my business in 2022, doing exactly what I had already been doing for years. I left my ego at the door and listened. I followed what people actually needed, not what sounded impressive, niche, or easy to market.

Websites.

Content.

Branding.

SEO.

Systems.

AI.

Business decisions that felt scary because no one had explained them in plain English.

Real life does not come in neat service categories, so I don’t work that way either.

Somewhere along the line, my clients started calling me their “tech fairy godmother.” Not because I have magic answers, but because they come to me with a vision and I help make it real. I translate. I build. I explain. I stay. I don’t disappear once the shiny part is done.

Years later, I’m still here.

Still building.

Still translating.

Still showing up for the people who don’t always know what they need yet, but know they want more than confusion and guesswork.

That part has never changed.

Image by author.

In Tech, But Not of Tech

Here’s the part that took me the longest to understand. All of this work I was doing already had a name. I just hadn’t been using it.

Eventually, I looked up what “working in tech” actually meant.

And realized I had been doing it for years.

I consider myself in tech, but not of tech.

Technology matters to me, but it doesn’t consume me. I don’t fit the mold, and I don’t need to.

I translate technology into something human. I build systems that work for real lives. I care about how people actually experience the tools we create.

If You Don’t Think You’re in Tech, Read This Again

I am not here because I followed a plan. I am here because I stayed curious when everything fell apart.

Tech is not a look, a degree, or a badge. It’s a way of thinking.

It’s pattern recognition. Translation. Systems. Care. Curiosity. Problem‑solving that starts with people instead of platforms.

If your path looks messy, nonlinear, or hard to explain, that doesn’t disqualify you.

It might be the reason you’re good at this.

Author Spotlight

We're so grateful to Chelsey Sidler for allowing us to share her story here on Code Like A Girl.

