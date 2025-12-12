I had my son when I was 18. At the time, I was studying environmental engineering at a community college, working at a daycare to get free childcare, and earning eight dollars an hour. My life revolved around nap schedules, late homework, and wondering if I would ever have a career that gave us stability.

Technology felt impossible. Everyone I knew had a degree, and I was just trying to keep things afloat. Then the pandemic hit. Overnight, the world shifted online, and I saw people learning to code from their bedrooms and building new lives. I realized that maybe this was my moment to try.

So I did. I studied full-stack software engineering for eight months straight while raising a toddler, working part-time, and managing everything alone. Eleven months later, I was working full-time in DevOps, earning more in one month than I used to earn in four.

This is my story. It is also your roadmap, because everything I did is repeatable.

Why I’m Writing This

When I started researching “how to get into tech without a degree,” everything I found was either written by people with computer science degrees or filled with vague motivation that skipped the hard parts. I wanted a roadmap that was specific, realistic, and honest about the struggles.

I am writing this for the parents, the caregivers, and the people who think tech is only for twenty-year-olds in hoodies. It is not. It is for anyone willing to show consistency, learn deeply, and build proof of skill.

Comparison Table: Common Non-Degree Paths into Tech

The Hard Parts No One Talks About

Month 1 was thrilling. I was coding after my son’s bedtime using FreeCodeCamp and YouTube tutorials, and eventually signed up for a FullStack Engineering Bootcamp.

Month 4 frustrations started to boil over, my projects barely worked, and I kept breaking things I thought I understood.

Month 7 began the job search. I applied to more than 40 entry-level roles and freelance gigs and heard nothing back. Not even a rejection email.

Month 8 brought my first technical interview. I froze halfway through a simple JavaScript question and left the call embarrassed. I cried for two days, then rebuilt my confidence.

Month 9 was worse. Three rejections in one week. I almost gave up until a mentor I met through an online Slack community told me, “You are one real project away from being taken seriously.” That advice changed everything.

I refocused on building something practical instead of chasing every new tutorial. That decision led directly to my first paid job.

My First Real Break

In month 10, I landed my first freelance contract on Upwork. 🎉 The rate was $50 per hour, and I earned about $20 000 from that project. The client needed help creating a Ruby on Rails/ReactJS application. I worked nights and weekends, documented everything, and delivered early.

I learned to communicate with clients, write clear documentation, and manage deployments on AWS. I gained the confidence to apply for full-time roles. In month 11, I was hired full-time as a DevOps Engineer, earning nearly $90 000/year with benefits.

The Roadmap I Followed (That You Can Copy)

Phase 1: Foundation Learning (Months 1–3)

I started with the fundamentals: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ruby on Rails, and some SQL. My primary resources were FreeCodeCamp, Codecademy, and the MDN Web Docs, and eventually, I signed up for a FullStack Engineering Bootcamp. I studied about four to six hours each day.

Success Criteria

Build and deploy one responsive website.

Push at least 50 commits to GitHub.

Understand loops, arrays, and API calls.

Common Mistakes

Jumping into frameworks too early.

Ignoring version control.

Estimated Cost: $0

Time: 20-30 hours/week

Phase 2: Project Building (Months 4–6)

I built three real projects: a portfolio site, a budgeting app for parents, and a small weather dashboard. I hosted them on Vercel and bought a $12 domain.

Success Criteria

At least three deployed projects.

Clear README and setup instructions.

Site accessible on a live domain.

Common Mistakes

Over-engineering instead of finishing.

Neglecting mobile design.

Tools: GitHub, Vercel, Netlify

Cost: $50

Phase 3: Certifications (Months 7–9)

I earned the AWS Solutions Architect – Associate certification. It cost $150 and took about six weeks of studying every evening. I used AWS Skill Builder and Tutorials Dojo practice exams.

Success Criteria

Pass one industry-recognized exam.

Add the digital badge to LinkedIn.

Common Mistakes

Studying theory without hands-on labs.

Forgetting to associate the cert with portfolio work.

Phase 4: Freelancing (Month 10)

By month 10, I felt confident enough to freelance. I created an I created an Upwork profile, showcased my portfolio, and wrote personalized proposals for every job. After about 35 applications, I received one “yes.” That one project led to referrals and repeat work worth $20 000.

Success Criteria

At least one paid project delivered with client feedback.

Demonstrated ability to communicate professionally.

Common Mistakes

Bidding too low out of fear.

Taking unpaid “trial” work.

Phase 5: Full-Time DevOps Role (Month 11)

With portfolio projects, AWS certification, and freelance income as proof, I began applying for DevOps roles. I submitted around 150 applications, heard back from about 20, and interviewed for 6.

One startup offered a full-time DevOps position. I negotiated a starting salary near $90 000/year.

Success Criteria

Offer letter in hand.

Environment automation demonstrated in interview.

Common Mistakes

Generic résumés.

Not practicing technical interviews aloud.

Tools Used: AWS, Terraform, Docker, GitHub Actions

Versions: Terraform 1.6+, Docker 24.x, AWS CLI 2.x

The Reality Check

Some statistics seem contradictory. In 2024, CompTIA reported that 46 % of tech job postings did not require degrees (comptia.org). Yet a 2025 Harvard Business School study found that fewer than 1 in 700 hires actually benefited from those policy changes (hbs.edu).

I read that report after I was already working full-time. It shocked me, but it also reminded me that I was one of those 700. Here is why:

I targeted startups and small teams rather than giant corporations.

I networked directly with hiring managers, not automated portals.

My portfolio had live demos anyone could click.

I could describe measurable results, not just tutorials completed.

Was My Timeline Typical?

No. My journey moved faster than average. I studied about 20 hours per week for eight months straight. I lived in a city with an active tech scene and good internet access. I had a mentor who reviewed my code weekly.

For most learners balancing family and work, 18–24 months is more realistic to land that first full-time role. The path is the same, but your timeline may be longer..

Mistakes I Made (So You Don’t Have To)

❌ Spent six weeks building an overly complex project that I never finished.

❌ Applied to 200 jobs before realizing my résumé was not ATS-friendly.

❌ Did not negotiate my first full-time offer and probably left $5,000 on the table.

❌ Paid for two online courses that I never completed; FreeCodeCamp would have been enough.

What Actually Made It Work for Me

I treated job searching like a job itself, about 15 hours a week structured time. I had a mentor from an online DevOps community who reviewed my Terraform and CI/CD scripts. My teaching background made me good at communicating and documenting, which hiring managers loved. I built real things that solved problems, not just tutorials. I was consistent. Even when tired, I coded every single day.

Location Matters

I live in a mid-sized city in the United States where junior developer salaries range from $60 000–$75 000, and mid-level roles average $85 000–$110 000. Remote work has balanced this somewhat, but if you live in lower-cost-of-living areas, expect 20–30 percent lower starting pay. The advantage is that remote opportunities can level that gap over time.

Troubleshooting and Common Problems

Success Benchmarks

By the end of your first year, you should:

Have three live projects on GitHub and hosted online.

Hold at least one certification (AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud).

Receive three interview invitations within 60 days of active applications.

Target a salary of $60,000–$90,000 depending on location and role.

What Happens Next

Pick your focus area: Web Development, DevOps, Data Analytics, or Support Engineering. Block 10–15 hours a week for learning. Build and deploy your first project by week 6. Earn a certification by month 8. Start freelancing or interning by month 10. Apply for full-time roles by month 12. Keep learning automation and cloud skills for career growth.

Final Thoughts

I made it work, but I had advantages: reliable childcare some days, a mentor who encouraged me, and the discipline to study even when exhausted. I also had disadvantages: no degree, financial stress, and plenty of self-doubt.

The path is real but not easy. It takes rejection tolerance and persistence. If you can commit 10 hours a week, invest $500–$5 000 depending on your learning path, and stay consistent for 12–18 months, you can do this too. Not because tech is a perfect meritocracy, but because demand is still high and proof of skill matters.

Start today. Your first commit means more than perfect timing. ❤️

References and Resources

CompTIA (2024): “Explore Tech Hiring Trends for Your Next Career Move.” comptia.org

Harvard Business School (2025): “College Degree Gap Study.” hbs.edu

Bureau of Labor Statistics (2024): “Computer and Information Technology Occupations.” bls.gov

AWS Skill Builder Platform: skillbuilder.aws

Tutorials Dojo Practice Exams: tutorialsdojo.com

FreeCodeCamp Full Stack Curriculum: freecodecamp.org

