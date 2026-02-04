Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mia Kiraki 🎭's avatar
Mia Kiraki 🎭
15h

Thank you for having me, CLAG! ❤️

Reply
Share
1 reply by Code Like A Girl
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
21m

This framework is genuinley brilliant. The violinist's breath example captures something most people miss: showing effortinstead of just results builds trust way faster than polished content. I've been trying to figure out why some posts feel flat even when the insights are solid, and its that missing tension before the payoff. This is gold for making strategic work feel more human.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Code Like A Girl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture