Kim Doyal
Sep 3

This is super helpful, thank you, Jenny.

As someone who isn't an engineer/developer, do you have any suggestions for learning some of the foundations for development, security, etc. so I can create better guardrails? I know enough to be dangerous, lol.

I can probably use NotebookLM and jump in (thought of that as I wrote that) by starting with your article, lol.

I've built a few simple lead magnet tools, my new site is completely vibe coded, and have a couple of bigger apps I'm working on.

I understand the marketing & user side of things (SEO, product psychology, content, etc.), but the code side of things are new to me.

Feminist Science
Sep 1

Yeah the API key being exposed is a big thing. I code low stakes things for a research lab, but have to be careful to remove my API key when I share code among labmates.

