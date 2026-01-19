This month, Code Like a Girl turns ten.

I can’t quite believe we’ve been at this for a decade. Not because it lasted, but because it is still needed.

When I look back at the last ten years of writing, what stands out isn’t a single post or moment. It’s the pattern that only becomes visible in hindsight.

Before Code Like a Girl was a publication, before it was a community, it was just me writing. Testing ideas. Naming things carefully. Trying to make sense of a system I was inside of, while also trying to make it better.

So let’s go back to the beginning.

Not to a launch date or a founding moment, but to the questions I was asking before I knew I was building anything at all.

Before Code Like a Girl

My earliest posts on Medium, starting in 2013, weren’t about my career or workplace experiences. They were about kids.

At the time, my daughter was five years old. And I was already thinking about what would shape her sense of what was possible.

I was worried about the STEM cliff — that time, often around age thirteen, when girls quietly drift away from science and technology. Not because they lack ability, but because encouragement fades, interest stops being rewarded, and belonging becomes conditional.

So I wrote about what could be done before that happened.

In 2011, I had an experience with a misogynistic boss that permanently changed how I moved through my career. I never wrote about it at the time. It was too raw. But it drew a line I never crossed back over.

I knew, with absolute clarity, that I never wanted to work in an environment where that kind of behavior was acceptable again.

Before that, I had been careful. Quiet. I wanted to be one of the guys. I avoided labels. I worried that naming the realities women faced in tech would cost me opportunities.

That experience changed the calculus. It clarified what I was no longer willing to normalize, for myself, my daughter, or any other woman. It removed my willingness to stay silent. If speaking honestly about women in tech meant a company wouldn’t hire me, then that company didn’t get to have me.

Those early pieces weren’t reactions. They were interventions. They focused on access, exposure, confidence, and choice. They were less about what was broken and more about what might help if we started early enough.

I told my own story as a woman in tech. I wrote about networking, visibility, and survival. Not in manifesto form, and not as call-outs, but as practical guidance for women trying to succeed inside systems that weren’t built with us in mind.

That dual focus mattered. I was writing for the next generation and for the women already in the room.

Both came from the same place. I didn’t set out to start a movement.

I was writing because staying quiet no longer felt like an option.

Professional Enough for What?

By early 2016, I’d been writing on Medium for several years. I had an audience. I had momentum. And like most writers at the time, I assumed the next step was to find a publication.

Back then, that’s how reach worked. Publications gave your writing visibility and legitimacy.

So I submitted a story to a publication focused on women in tech.

It was rejected. The feedback was that my writing wasn’t professional enough. At the time, it stung. But it also clarified something important.

I wasn’t writing to sound polished or corporate. I wasn’t trying to fit a mold. I was writing to change perceptions, and more than that, I was writing about experiences that didn’t get tidied up neatly.

And I realized something else, almost immediately.

Even if I did get accepted somewhere, one voice — no matter how refined — was never going to be enough.

Multiplying Voices

What would actually matter was scale.

Hundreds, maybe thousands, of women telling their own stories. Naming patterns. Sharing tactics. Comparing notes. Making it harder to dismiss these experiences as isolated or personal failures.

So instead of trying to fit into an existing container, I decided to see how hard it would be to create one.

It turned out to be only a couple of clicks.

The name was already there. Code Like a Girl existed as a small website I’d created earlier, without a clear plan beyond supporting girls in STEM and women in tech. The publication gave that intention shape.

Code Like a Girl published its very first post on January 11, 2016.

Finding Writers, Building Community

Then came the search for writers. At first, I asked a few women I knew in tech, and they said yes. But Medium itself quickly became the biggest source of authors. In the early days, you could request to publish a writer’s story directly from the post. If they accepted, it went live.

That is how we grew. One story at a time. One voice at a time.

Somewhere along the way, something unexpected happened. A community formed. I made online friends through Code Like a Girl, some of whom I’ve since met in person. What started as a publication became a place where people felt seen and heard, and where shared experiences began to connect.

What happens when women stop staying quiet together is that patterns emerge. And once patterns are visible, they are much harder to explain away.

This wasn’t unique to Code Like a Girl, either. Around the same time, movements like Me Too were unfolding across industries. As more women said the same thing out loud, it became impossible to keep treating those experiences as isolated incidents. Tech was no different.

Proof that it Landed

The work resonated.

Over the years, millions of people read stories published in Code Like a Girl. The most viewed story of all time, How to Undo the Last Commit by Isabel Costa, published in February 2018, has been viewed 2.4 million times and read over a million times.

Our stories didn’t spread because they were flashy. They spread because people needed practical knowledge, and we were a place where women could write and have their work seen.

Some writers stayed with us for years. Better Allies alone published over 270 stories with us, nearly one a week since the end of 2017. That kind of consistency does not come from chasing metrics. It comes from believing the work matters.

How the Writing Evolved

As the world changed, so did the writing.

In the early years, from 2015 to 2017, stories focused on what it was like to be a woman in tech and how to get girls interested in STEM. Survival and identity came first.

From 2018 through 2023, the community matured. Writers shared tutorials, career advice, and allyship guides. The focus shifted toward skill building and pushing companies to do better.

More recently, from 2023 onward, the writing has moved into what I think of as the Human plus AI era. Stories about how technology intersects with work, creativity, ethics, and identity are often told through deeply personal lenses.

Shared Stewardship

By the end of 2018, Code Like a Girl had grown into a small operation. We had five volunteer editors, over 3,700 followers, and were reaching more than 100,000 readers a month.

At the same time, my own life became fuller in ways I couldn’t ignore. I had just stepped into a VP role. And my family and personal life needed more attention than I had time for.

Something had to give.

That was the moment Olivia Mischianti stepped in to take on the day-to-day leadership of the publication.

This was not a pause in the work. It was a continuation of it. Code Like a Girl had reached a point where it could be carried by more than one person, and that mattered.

In 2021, life shifted again, this time for Olivia, as she prepared to have a baby and needed to step away.

By then, my own circumstances had settled. I was able to take the reins back, not as a restart, but as the next turn in a longer relay.

The Moment I Almost Stopped

Last year, I came close to shutting it all down.

The data on Medium told a discouraging story. From March to September 2025, monthly reads dropped from 60,000 to just over 15,000. Boost acceptance fell from 83 percent to 7 percent. Average reads per story declined sharply. It felt like shouting into a void.

At the same time, we were watching DEI efforts being dismantled more broadly. Progress that had taken years to build was suddenly treated as optional.

I couldn’t reconcile those two things. The reach was shrinking, but the need was not.

Our work wasn’t done yet.

What Changed

So I took a chance and brought Code Like a Girl to Substack.

On Medium, Code Like a Girl grew through algorithmic reach. Stories traveled far, but conversations were thin. Community formed quietly, mostly in private messages and off-platform.

Here, it feels different. The writing travels more slowly, but the responses are deeper. People talk to each other. They show up more than once. The work feels read, not just consumed.

In that way, Substack feels less like how Code Like a Girl started, and more like what I always hoped it could become.

The Long View

When I started writing, my daughter was five years old.

I was thinking about access. About encouragement. About what messages land early and quietly shape what feels possible later on. I didn’t know then how long this work would last, or what form it would take. I only knew I didn’t want her, or girls like her, to grow up thinking tech was something they had to earn permission to belong in.

Thirteen years later, she didn’t fall off the STEM cliff. She stayed curious. She stayed engaged. And this fall, she’ll head to university to study biochemistry.

That outcome was never guaranteed. It wasn’t the result of a single program, a single role model, or a single post. It was shaped by the environment. By exposure. By seeing women doing work that mattered and knowing that the path was open.

That’s the kind of future Code Like a Girl has always been trying to make room for. Not by promising outcomes, but by changing what’s visible along the way.

To mark ten years, I’m not trying to summarize everything here.

Instead, over the next ten days, I’ll be sharing a retrospective in Notes. One year at a time. What we were writing about. What mattered then. What shifted. What held. The patterns you only see when you slow down and look back.

This post is the beginning of that reflection, not the end of it.

Thank you for being here. Thank you for reading, writing, questioning, and staying. I’m grateful for what we’ve built together, and curious about what the next ten years will ask of us.

I’ll link each note here as it’s published, so they stay collected in one place over time.

One More Conversation

If you want to hear me talk through where women in tech are today, what has changed, and what still hasn’t, I recently sat down for a conversation that pulls many of these threads together.

On an episode of Tech About Town, I spoke with Michelle Engelhardt and Alex Kinsella about representation, allyship, and why spaces that actively support women and nonbinary builders still matter. We talked about Code Like a Girl, but also about the broader ecosystem. What progress looks like in practice. Where we are stalling, and why visibility alone is not enough.

Ten years in, the questions haven’t changed.

Who gets to build, who gets supported, and who gets pushed out quietly.

What has changed is our ability to name the systems at work, recognize patterns earlier, and support each other in public instead of in isolation.

Thank you for being here and for helping shape what the next ten years become.

Join Code Like a Girl on Substack

We publish three times a week, sharing technical tutorials, personal stories, and leadership insights from women and non-binary technologists.

Since 2016, Code Like a Girl has amplified over 1,000 writers and built a thriving global community of readers.

What makes this space different is that you’re not just reading stories, you’re joining a community of women in tech who are navigating the same challenges, asking the same questions, and celebrating the same wins.

Subscribe for free to get our stories, or become a paid subscriber to directly support this work and help us continue amplifying the voices of women and non-binary folks in tech.

Recommend a Woman in Tech Today

Most people assume great writing rises on its own.

It doesn’t.

We are on a mission to increase the number of women on the Technology Best Sellers and Technology Rising Lists on Substack. Right now, the list contains roughly 10-13% women. We would like to see that number at 50%.

On Substack, recommendations are the distribution layer. They decide who gets surfaced, followed, and paid attention to.

We’ve subscribed to over 280 women writing about tech, AI, and robotics.

In roughly one-third of recommendation lists we see, women don’t appear at all.

Let’s change that!

Consider recommending a woman or non-binary person on Substack today.

Recommend a Woman Today

Special thank you to AI Meets Girlboss for helping me with the image in this story. I was struggling to find something that fit, and I showed her three images I sourced from Canva. She took one of them and layered all the Code Like A Girl-related writing on top. It took it to the next level. Thanks so much!