Earlier this week at a coffee shop downtown, my best friend casually mentioned her new salary in passing. The number jolted me! I couldn’t believe it was higher than mine. That’s when I realized that I had been sitting at the same salary for the past three years.

In that instant, I realized that I had become the very “office dinosaur” I once swore I’d never be. I had grown comfortable, complacent, and hemmed in by an invisible income ceiling I could practically feel pressing on my skull. I’m desperate to smash this ceiling, yet I feel helpless about where to swing the hammer.

How did I end up here? What went wrong?

I’m writing this piece as a confession so you won’t repeat my missteps.

Usually, salary stagnation exposed not just a pay gap with the outside world but also a stale engineering culture.

I first drafted this post two years ago, when the fear of becoming obsolete had just begun to take root in my mind. Revisiting it now, I realize that fear has since become reality.

The Pitch

Imagine this: you’re seated at a round table for your biweekly sprint planning, bubbling with excitement as you propose to the scrum master an idea to explore a new technology that could benefit the team.

Now, let’s look into two possible outcomes:

The Pushback: The Fossil Path

In the first scenario, your ideas are met with resistance. Your lead dishes out the classic,

“We prefer sticking to what’s tried and tested”

crushing your energy ruthlessly. He then assigns you to work with the same old technology the company has been clinging to, like a security blanket.

The Embrace: The Evolution Path

On the flip side, in the second scenario, your ideas are met with enthusiasm. Your scrum master responds with

“Absolutely, let’s find a way to incorporate it into our sprint planning,”

This embrace fuels your initiative. Tasks are divided according to estimated efforts, and there’s even talk of sharing the workload with the rest of the team.

The Difference: Culture

Now, which scenario sounds more like your dream team culture? For me, it’s the latter, a culture about learning, exploring, and personal growth.

Who wouldn’t want to be part of a team where everyone’s encouraged to share ideas and opinions? Ideally, every team member should feel empowered to share their ideas and views openly, creating an environment where innovation flourishes.

However, reality often paints a different picture. In some teams, directives cascade top-down. Innovation is dismissed as “extra work,” tasks are assigned without regard for growth, and only a handful of leads know the bigger picture. I call this prehistoric culture — a workplace where curiosity is risky and progress crawls.

This disconnect isn’t just about technology or task allocation, it’s about mindset. It’s about succumbing to the status quo. It’s the classic fear of becoming the office dinosaur, stuck in a rut of complacency while the world zooms past in self-driving cars.

I think that’s what has happened to me. I am now an office worker, doing mundane tasks and churning out the same APIs daily. My team does not follow the Agile framework, and things have been the same for me for the past three years.

Don’t Become the Office Dinosaur

My biggest fear, and maybe yours too, is becoming stuck in this prehistoric team for too long and becoming that office dinosaur — a relic of old ideas and inertia to change.

To break free from stagnation, we need to embrace a tool that sets us apart from others, and that tool is leverage.

Create leverage

Edmond Lau, the author of The Effective Engineer, calls leverage “the value produced per unit of time invested.” An effective engineer chases work with the highest leverage constantly, either by reducing time, increasing impact, or switching to another model. When teams fear novelty, they lock themselves into the lowest-leverage lane, and you guessed it, drifting towards extinction.

How to create leverage

Start small, be disciplined

If you’re stuck in this prehistoric culture and want to be an agent of change instead of turning into a dinosaur yourself:

One baby step at a time

Lau urges engineers to optimize for learning because, in his words, ‘knowledge compounds like interest.’ Having a 50-minute weekly sync creates a safe sandbox for learning loops. Those are tiny bets that will compound to a greater idea in the long run, either by teaching your teammates or setting a spark for a practical solution.

Prepare your scripts

One way is to begin with weekly sync-up meetings dedicated to process improvements, product innovation, and team communication. These meetings should create space for surfacing new ideas and improving how the team works.

Use this framework as your guide

Anchor in business value. e.g., “This idea could cut deploy latency by 30 %.” Time-box the risk. Short spikes keep risk low and feedback quick Define success signals up front. Measure what you can improve (e.g. deployment time, user engagement)

Especially for early-career engineers, we aim to show purpose-driven wins. So even if your bosses (dinosaurs that they are) are reluctant to try this change, you can pilot within your own task scope, document results and then resurface with data.

Let’s start with these level-up habits

Change doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a gradual journey of baby steps, awkward moments, and perhaps a few failed experiments.

So, here’s the challenge: from today on, let’s

Innovate — plan the 10-minute build script that will simplify your team’s workload.

Validate Early & Often — prototype, demo and scrap if metrics stall.

Prioritize regularly — Pick the one highest-leverage task for the week.

It is alarmingly easy to be complacent and slip into the office-dinosaur mode — trust me, I’m speaking from experience. After three years of cruising, I watched my juniors race past me, and suddenly, they were above me. My ego has nowhere to hide as I realized that they deserved these promotions: they had been steadily stacking new knowledge while I stayed still. By the time that sank in, it was too late, I was stuck with a stagnant salary until I could prove I’d levelled up — and no one could say how long that might take.

It is funny how this post, which was set untouched as a draft for two years, has now become a perfect nudge for my current situation. By sharing these strategies, I’m also giving myself a much-needed wake-up call.

Here’s to putting them into practice and finally breaking through that income ceiling.

I’ll let you know how it goes!

