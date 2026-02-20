I feel like I lived three different lives in 2025.

I study computer science at the University of Waterloo in Canada (near Toronto), where students alternate between school and paid internships (called co-op terms) as part of their degree.

Instead of the usual rotation, I received special permission to work for a full year straight to make room for an exchange abroad.

Every four months, I packed my life into two suitcases, moved somewhere new, started a new job, learned a new transit system, and tried to build a social life—just in time to leave again.

My unorthodox co-op sequence led to three back-to-back terms in the big three tech hubs: Seattle, New York City, and San Francisco.

Ranking them is hard. I was a different person in every place. But I learned a lot about what kind of life I actually want. Each city has its unique characteristics and quirks, and I have to say that I enjoyed each chapter.

Seattle (January - April)

Image taken by the author.

I think I have the best understanding of Seattle life, having lived there the previous summer as well.

I fell in love with it: long golden-hour evenings, Mount Rainier appearing every time the clouds cleared, endless hiking trails. Coming back in the winter was a very different experience, but it gave me insight into what life was, honestly, like.

The Good

Mild temperatures - Never too cold in the winter and incredible weather in the summer. Summer in the PNW is truly unmatched

Mount Rainier! I will never get tired of seeing it in the background

Active lifestyle comes naturally - Hiked and ran a lot in summer, had a forced winter gym arc when rain kept me inside

Best work-life balance - Yes, big tech companies are headquartered here, but people were way less focused on climbing the ladder and networking

Great sushi & seafood - Everything else is meh though

Lower cost of living + no state tax - Your paycheck goes further

The cherry blossom season is stunning

Close to Vancouver for even better (and cheaper) food

The Bad

The lack of sun is REAL . Half the year feels like living under a dark cloud

The rain. It keeps you inside and limits you from doing a lot of things

Seattle freeze: I felt the Seattle freeze, especially in the winter. Maybe it was due to the smaller intern cohort because it was the offseason, but I felt that it was harder to meet new people

Sometimes boring : it was hard to find things to do. Apart from hiking and the few spots downtown, I feel like I ran out of things to do.

Car-centric: Light rail is okay, but you do need a car to go anywhere else.

The Unexpected

The gloom forced me to build a life that didn’t depend on perfect weather or constant stimulation. Seattle taught me the value of slowness and building a life outside of work. The gloomy days made me much more appreciative when there was a sunny day.

Some of my favorite memories were (forcing) my roommates to watch Singles Inferno with me every week. I had hot pot nights with friends. I learned how to make my own kimchi. I found joy in the mundane things, like taking the 45-minute commute with my friend and yapping the whole time. I didn’t do anything too exciting, but I was content.

I was also bored, and I felt isolated.

The friends I made were deep, but few.

It felt like I was living someone’s retirement dream in my early twenties.

New York City (May - August)

Picture taken by the author.

I was nervous about moving to New York. As someone who is used to the suburbs and a more laid-back lifestyle, I’m used to the peace and quiet. But I LOVED it.

The Good

You will never be bored - So many things to do. Just walking outside is fun. Random pop-ups and events are constantly happening

Food is really good - You can definitely find cheap options and hidden gems

Diverse city - People I met were well-rounded, not just in tech. Easy to meet people, and they have interesting hobbies and lives outside of work

Subway makes everything accessible - Very walkable, can get around anywhere easily

Central Park!

Big arts scene - Museums, Broadway shows, comedy shows

Same timezone as Toronto + closer to family - Made calling friends and family so much easier

All four seasons - You get the full experience (I was there for a hot, humid summer)

Pushes you out of your comfort zone - Forces you to try new things, be spontaneous, and do things alone

The Bad

Times Square.

Everything is expensive - Rent, food, and going out. Rooms are tiny

The noise never stops - Fire trucks at 2 am, drunk people at 4 am, construction in the morning. I didn’t sleep well for four months

Long lines for anything hyped - Anything you see on TikTok has a 1+ hour wait

Concrete jungle - Sometimes you just want to see a tree that isn’t in a sidewalk square

Crowds everywhere - Can’t take a nice walk or get groceries without navigating people

Summers are hot and humid - The subway platforms in August are not fun

There really is no city like New York City.

It’s a city with so much energy, which can be overstimulating sometimes.

I think this city pushed me outside of my comfort zone the most.

Trying new things, being spontaneous, and doing things alone.

San Francisco (September - December)

Picture taken by the author.

I had low expectations for SF. So many friends had warned me off it, told me the Bay Area was overrated. I went in thinking I’d hate it.

I didn’t hate it. But I also didn’t love it.

The Good

THE WEATHER! I love sunny, warm weather, and SF is great for it. Like when Toronto had a snowstorm in November, SF had a 15-degree sunny day. There are a lot of microclimates in the city, so it can be sunny and warm in one part and foggy and windy in another

Access to nature - So many parks (Mission Dolores is a 10-minute walk). Mount Tam for hiking, Monterey, and Big Sur for day trips

Café & pastry culture - So many cute cafes and incredible bakeries

Food is good - Tons of great Mexican spots

Best for your career - SF is unmatched if you’re in tech and interested in startups. All the networking events and conferences are here

The Bad

Tech bubble - Everyone works in tech. AI startup billboards everywhere, every conversation loops back to startups, every event is tech-focused

Terrible public transit - The Muni is a joke compared to NYC’s subway. Hard to get around without a car, especially outside SF

The homelessness crisis - Felt most unsafe walking alone at night of all three cities

Tech bros (and sf tech Twitter)

I attended a few SF Tech Week events, and the first question I got was always “what are you building?” or “where do you work?” I could tell that once someone deemed I wasn’t useful to them, they were already looking for someone else to talk to.

I felt behind, with everyone grinding. I don’t want every conversation to be about career growth. I also noticed that the gender ratio at these events was skewed mainly toward men. It makes sense for the tech industry, but I felt out of place nonetheless.

Coming from NYC, where people had identities outside of their jobs, SF felt suffocating after four months. I was exhausted by it. There’s something deeply unfulfilling about living in a monoculture, even when that culture is your career.

I did like SF and the Bay Area, but it just felt a bit much at times.

The Verdict

So, what is my final ranking?

1. New York City - The city that was the most fun

2. Seattle - The city that taught me to slow down

3. San Francisco - The city that made me question what I actually want

I enjoyed my time in all three cities, and I could see myself living in any of them. My lifestyle would look drastically different in each, and I think different phases of my life would suit different places.

NYC is chaotic and expensive and loud, but it made me feel like I was participating in life, not just observing it. I loved walking out my door and feeling like anything could happen.

Seattle came second because it taught me the value of routine, of good friendships, of building a life that doesn’t depend on constant stimulation. It reminded me that I can find happiness in the little things.

San Francisco wasn’t bad — in fact, it was beautiful — but it made me confront the parts of tech culture that drain me. I don’t want every introduction to start with “So what do you do?” I don’t want my worth measured by my job title or startup idea.

I think in my twenties, at least, New York City makes the most sense to me.

It reminded me that feeling alive and engaged with the world is worth more than perfect weather or perfect networking opportunities.

This is the time to take risks, to be uncomfortable, to experience as much as possible. Maybe one day I’ll crave Seattle’s slowness, or learn to love SF’s intensity.

