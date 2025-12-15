Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aniko's avatar
Aniko
6h

Oh yes, definitely!

Especially for a non-developer like me. I used to create websites and spend ages on Stack Overflow reading all the tips and tricks on how to fix my error messages.

And when I say ages I mean days and sometimes weeks. 😆

Ah, those NOT good old days before AI, haha.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Feminist Science's avatar
Feminist Science
8hEdited

I mean I have to say that AI has been a great search engine for code. The code it outputs is certainly not perfect, but there have been some functions I needed to find that I just could not find combing through Google or Stack Exchange at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Code Like A Girl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture