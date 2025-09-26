The other day, a friend of mine who had just turned forty told me something that struck me:

“I fear the day when men will stop looking at me as a beautiful woman, or stop telling me I’m intelligent when I speak with them.”

What I found striking in that comment was that, for my friend, not only her beauty but even her intelligence seemed to exist only through the eyes of men.

Her words echoed many other stories and experiences in the professional world.

During a coaching session, one of the most assertive women in my circle was preparing for a board meeting. She had to present a program for validation, and she feared she wouldn’t be able to defend it in front of a table almost entirely made up of men. She was already afraid of losing her strength in that circle of power.

Why does the male gaze weigh so much for some of us?

Without placing the responsibility solely on one side, we are all part of a system that for generations has taught women to read a part of their value through that gaze. A system that, even today, reflects power more through one gender than the other.

I say some of us because I do not claim to speak for all. My reflections are based on what I have witnessed first-hand and on testimonies gathered from the women around me.

Seeking validation in the male gaze carries a subtle yet painful consequence: embodying my friend’s fear of becoming invisible.

Invisible in Plain Sight

This invisibility creeps into women’s daily lives when, after turning forty, they ride the subway without meeting a single gaze, or walk down the street in a new dress without anyone turning their head.

This new status also has good sides. I often laugh with older friends who speak of the cloak of invisibility as a kind of superpower: no longer fearing to walk home alone at night.

But there is another form of invisibility, more dangerous and less discussed: the one that appears in the rooms where decisions are made, where power circulates, and where real influence is exercised.

In many of those rooms, women still do not have a seat at the table. And when they do, it is often to fill roles historically left to them by human resources, communications, and sometimes finance.

As if it were implicit that women naturally excel at caring for other human beings, at communicating without disturbing, and at guarding the purse strings with diligence.

When a woman does manage to enter those rooms and earn even a folding seat, she must be ready for scenarios that test her and are worth preparing for.

Performing Instead of Belonging

A professional I know confided that, during a presentation to the board of her Business Unit, she found herself facing the condescending stares of a dozen men twenty years older than her.

In that moment, she suddenly saw herself as a ten-year-old girl in a tutu, dancing on pointe to impress her father in the audience.

She went blank for a few minutes, even though she was presenting figures that would shape the Business Unit’s global strategy, on a subject she knew inside out.

At the end of the presentation, the Business Unit head congratulated her for her clarity and the quality of her work. She bowed deferentially, and when she was politely asked to leave the room, she left on tiptoe, so that the “adults” could make decisions.

Hostages of the System

Have you ever witnessed this? A woman delivers a technical presentation. And then another woman, perhaps the HR representative, instead of addressing her questions to the woman speaker, directs them to the men around the table.

I call this the Stockholm Syndrome.

These are women who, taken hostage by a patriarchal system since childhood, have internalized it so deeply that they reproduce the model themselves without realizing it.

Every time I witness such scenes, I feel two things at once: a loss of faith in female solidarity, and at the same time, deep pity for my own gender.

Silenced by the Savior

Have you ever presented a technical topic, and just as the adrenaline rises, waiting for the next question, that moment of pride when you know the answer, your manager answers for you instead? Pride turns instantly into frustration.

Sometimes I like to imagine these managers as victims of a savior syndrome, stepping in to protect.

In both cases, the result is the same: the female voice is silenced.

But a friend of mine, once an “alpha male” turned ally, explained to me that often the root of this behaviour is fear. The fear that a younger, competent, self-assured woman might become a threat.

In the end, it is all a matter of seats, rooms, and ceilings.

Blocked by the Glass Ceiling

At a certain point in her journey, without warning, a woman wakes up and finds herself hitting her head against a glass ceiling.

Until that moment, she could nurture the illusion of getting closer to the sun. But the impact brings a cold shiver, the sense of speaking into the void. That is where solitude begins.

A woman can feel lonely even in the middle of an open space. Perhaps even more so there.

Maybe you’ve seen her: her gaze dimmed, walking towards yet another meeting where she will witness someone else’s achievement. No one will ask for her opinion, or if they do, it will carry no weight in the final decision.

She may be the one writing the minutes, sending invitations for the next meeting, and making sure all documents are circulated. Not because it is her role, but because it is the only space she has been given: making other people’s work easier.

Emptied by Invisibility

In many workplaces, women are rarely seen as a natural political fit. Achieving it requires double the work: building cross-alliances and being perceived as a “safe bet”, predictable, reliable, non-threatening.

The lack of meaning, recognition, and opportunities in the corporate world, especially after a certain age, has a price.

Many women remain in situations that humiliate them, trapped in a loop of shame and fear, living each workday with anxiety. They stay because the financial cost of leaving feels too high.

But what is often left out of the calculation is the emotional cost. A cost that cannot be measured in figures or zeros, but that can weigh far more than the financial one.

A price paid in physical and mental health, in relationships, and in self-confidence. First in drops, then in liters. Until you are emptied.

No Longer Seeking Permission

I do not have ready-made solutions wrapped in pink paper.

But I do have a hope.

I hope that tomorrow, in those rooms, someone will be ready to make space for an extra chair at the table.

I hope that in recruitment processes, given equal skills, because women don’t accept discounts, diversity will be seen as an asset, and will overcome the mini-me syndrome that pushes people to hire those who look like themselves.

I hope women will no longer need to seek their worth only in the gaze of others, but will be able to build a solid inner ground where their value is certain.

And when they enter those rooms, they will no longer look for validation.

They will no longer fear reactions.

They will no longer doubt they belong there, because their contribution has a clear and tangible value.

I believe that in many of those rooms, there are already allies, men and women, who listen attentively, who support, who are willing to give up a chair or help build a new one.

And if this does not happen everywhere and every time, I hope that the woman wandering invisible in the open space will find the strength to step away from a situation with too high an emotional cost.

And that she will choose another path, where she can shine with her own light, and not with a reflected one.

