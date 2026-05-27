TL;DR: “Lean in” asks women to change themselves to fit systems designed for men. After a decade in tech, this developer is done with it. The power poses and workbooks didn’t stop the underpayment or the blocked promotions. She is opting out, unapologetically.

I don’t want to lean in. I don’t want to be fierce, or power up, or any of it.

I’m opting out. Just backing away slowly, and not making eye contact. I don’t even feel bad.

Somewhere along the way, ambition for women got repackaged as performance. Okay, not somewhere… The entire way it’s been like that.

I’ve worked in the industry for over ten years now. Long enough to see two major technical transitions change the way we work. First mobile computing, and now AI.

In every stage of my career, people have said things profoundly questionable. Not necessarily in a cruel way, and often disguised as a joke. But it’s those things that live rent-free in your mind, and feed the gremlin that tells you you should be doing something else.

A mentor once warned me that she didn’t want me to become jaded and angry. I’d like to think of it more as considering the sources of words, and finally knowing myself and my values.

So let’s go back in time…

In college, I was told by another student loudly in the middle of class that I should write my documentation project on How to Do the Dishes because I’d be the expert.

Everyone laughed. I said nothing.

That was my first lesson in how expertise can be undermined through humour. It’s super effective if everyone else plays along.

At 24, I took on my first technical lead role for a startup.

What was questioned almost daily wasn’t just whether I could lead a team, but whether I was really a developer at all. We were working in a giant incubator. AI did not exist yet. People would ask what I did, and when I told them, they would reply with

“Oh My God, REALLLY?”

You know the tone. I would laugh a little. Or say nothing.

Two years later, it was 2016. I was regularly attending two Lean In circles and even started one myself at my workplace.

Someone had finally written “The Manual”! As a group, we did things like practice taking up space and being assertive.

We watched the TED talk on power posing and downloaded ALL the workbooks.

And then I was told by that same workplace that if my boss didn’t leave, or my boss's boss, then I would never get a promotion. They also weren’t going to correct that they were underpaying me, but that’s a story for a different day. Glad I power posed?

Why Is “Lean In” Culture Harmful to Women in Tech? Empowerment frameworks like “lean in” ask women to change their behavior to succeed in systems designed for men, rather than fixing those systems. Research linked in the Globe and Mail connects this approach to higher burnout rates among women in professional environments.

Nine whole years later, I became a teacher. Someone in my co-working space asked me what made me think I was qualified enough to do that.

Not how I would teach. Not what I cared about. Just straight up “who did I think I was?”

This time, I did defend myself. I said,

“My 6 years of school, and over 10 years in industry doing this.”

Two days ago, I read a meme that said the best thing about being in your thirties is that you can finally be your weird self again because you’re trying to impress no one. You’re tired, but free.

Girl… The feelings.

Time passes. We keep moving forward.

Not to prove anyone wrong. Just because stopping doesn’t make sense. I didn’t actually know what else to do other than keep on.

I’ve also reflected enough to consider that most of these comments weren’t really about me.

The jokes and wanting to be clever were about impressing other people in the room.

The “How do you even think you’re qualified?” was a reflection of someone else’s insecurity, not a gap in my awesomeness.

Does that make any of it okay?

Absolutely not! And we all know these examples are the tamest ones.

When I was a student, I didn’t have the confidence or vocabulary to respond.

When I was starting out in the industry, I didn’t want to upset anyone or ruin my reputation with conflict.

Now I’m exhausted and grumpy. I have years and years of experience receipts, but I don’t owe them to anyone who isn’t paying me.

I’m not here to be a marketing slogan. Or the Woman in Tech. I’m here just like everyone else, doing stuff.

I’ve said that without loud words.

In 2019, I worked for a company that kept framing certain requests as “promotional opportunities” for me.

What they really meant was that I would be their Woman in Tech. Online panels. A Medium interview. A recorded video. A podcast. Visibility, sure, but all of it unpaid, and what I was told to talk about was heavily influenced.

Eventually, I said this has to be enough.

I stopped the train. I stopped writing. I stopped podcasts. I no longer spoke at or ran events.

The great weirdness of 2020 happened, and I was eventually laid off. I spent actual years lost in jobs that weren’t for me, and I didn’t feel anything like myself again until I hired a career coach and started talking about it.

Teaching and starting my own business changed everything for me. Because to make it work for real, I had to define a strong set of values and live them.

This is the part where I’m meant to hedge.So here it is:

I mentor, volunteer, and teach. I still believe in community. I still care. I’m also soul tired with the narrative that if we just acted more like someone else or embraced some branded philosophy, the world would suddenly be different and equitable.

After a decade of this, I’m much more inclined now to be unapologetically myself and just do what I want.

If This Resonated With You

We’re so grateful to Sam Campbell for allowing us to share her story here on Code Like a Girl. If this resonated, don’t just read it. Follow her work. Writers like this deserve readers who show up.

This story was originally posted on her publication.

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