Code Like A Girl

Code Like A Girl

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Susan Colantuono's avatar
Susan Colantuono
19m

YES! the patriarchy does need to change and that change has to happen mostly from the men in power who uphold it...or we women who are able to make it. And, yes, this means fitting the system to some extent. It's a both/and solution or nothing will ever change. And while some of the "fit in" messaging absolutely sucks, I hold that some of it is crucial. We do need to up our "business savvy" game especially as we move higher in organizations. Of course, opting out is a wonderful solution as well, but not the right fit for everyone (says this woman who's been influencing change from the outside for a long time).

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Tina Storey's avatar
Tina Storey
6h

"People would ask what I did, and when I told them, they would reply with ' Oh my God, really?' "

From my calm, caring demeanour and ability to explain things, people often ask if I am a teacher or nurse.

I just say "no".

MF, I have a PhD in Organic Chemistry and a LOOONG and varied career across many sectors, often dominated by men.

I just don't bother BLOWING THEIR MINDS any more.

Current job: Toy Librarian.

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