Cheryl Strayed and Jennifer Cloer at the Chasing Grace Screening

Nearly 10 years ago, I created the Chasing Grace Project, a docuseries that featured women in tech and advanced an emotional narrative about their experiences. We put the truth on film, and hundreds of thousands of people experienced these truths at screenings around the world.

Chasing Grace emerged from a tension that was erupting in 2016 and 2017, both for me, personally, and for women across our industry. I’d left my very comfortable day job at Linux Foundation, where I’d been on the founding team, to start my own business. I knew it was time for a change, and I wanted space to pursue more creative work.

I also saw women all around me shrinking in rooms where they should’ve been leading, and I knew I wanted to elevate their stories. Also around that time, Ellen Pao lost her sexual discrimination lawsuit against venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins. The loss was a catalyst for change, and a number of initiatives started popping up. Chasing Grace was one of them.

We named the docuseries in honor of Grace Hopper and the ideals she stood for: challenging the status quo and persistence. She was also known for her “stubbornness” and asking for forgiveness rather than permission.

We believed we were chasing those ideals, but they always felt just out of reach. The series reflected this reality with vulnerable and inspiring stories from women like Farrah Campbell, Claire Wasserman, Elena Valentine, and so many more.

SNL Studio Screening_Chasing Grace.jpg

The stories we featured changed the women who told them and the women who sat in theaters across the globe and watched them. That community still exists today as part of our Story Changes Culture Book Club, award-winning newsletter and women-only Masterclass.

It’s Time to Take Up Space

But our community is different today, because the world is different now. Embedded in that phrase – chasing grace – is limitation. It creates the notion that grace is out there, somewhere ahead of us, that we must pursue it, earn it, or become worthy of it. It reflects a dated paradigm, one shaped by patriarchal ideas of women and success, composure, likability, and restraint. Ideals that were defined without us in the room.

What I’ve learned is that the time for chasing is long over.

Instead, today, we are claiming our right to take up space, and we’re defining what that space looks like.

We’re speaking up more often when our work environments don’t support us. When we do speak up and no one listens, we start our own companies and organizations. We build diverse teams that deliver incredible results and workplace cultures that enrich our lives instead of stripping them of our selfhood.

We trust ourselves and we trust our girlfriends. We’re stepping into our power and using our voices. We’re not ashamed of our ambition.

I work with female founders, executives, and artists every day to help them find their voice, elevate their stories, and claim their place in history. Here are a few more lessons I’ve learned and that I apply to my work with women across industries.

Language shapes reality.

The words we choose, the decisiveness we convey, and the stories we tell create the world we live in. Choose wisely, deliberately.

Visibility is necessary. Who tells the story holds power.

I’ve talked about this a lot, but it’s critical to remember. Whoever holds the mic or the pen shapes reality and culture. It might be loud out there, but compelling stories always rise above the fray.

No one else has your voice.

Yeah, a lot of it has been said before.

But not by you.

Share what you’re building, why you’re building it, and what it’s going to mean for the rest of us.

We can’t wait.

Just the Beginning

The Chasing Grace Project was just the beginning.

There’s so much more work to do and the only way to do that is together.

No more chasing. Claim what is yours, bring other people in, and don’t look back.

If This Resonated With You

We’re so grateful to Jennifer Cloer for allowing us to share her story here on Code Like a Girl. If this resonated, don’t just read it. Follow her work. Writers like this deserve readers who show up.

This Is What We Do

What you just read? That’s what we do.

Since 2016, Code Like a Girl has been finding writers like Jennifer Cloer, women and non-binary technologists doing serious, thoughtful work that deserves a much wider audience.

The women we feature are building products, leading teams, shaping AI, questioning systems, and redefining what leadership in tech looks like.

Three times a week, we publish their work.

Through Substack Notes and social media, we extend its reach.

We also publish two monthly newsletters.

Women Rising tracks gender representation on Substack's Technology lists and breaks down what actually helps women writing about tech get seen and build momentum.

Her Edge is a new paid column by our founder, for women navigating careers in tech, parents raising them, and allies who want to do more than cheer from the sidelines. Practical, hard-won lessons that actually work for $5 a month, or $50 a year. This also includes a paid subscriber chat where you can ask Dinah questions directly.

To celebrate the launch of Her Edge, we’re offering 75% off an annual subscription — forever — for anyone who subscribes in April. No discount code needed, just hit the subscribe button.

The future of technology is being built by women like Jennifer Cloer.

If you want more voices like hers in your feed, you’re in the right place.