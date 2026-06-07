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TL;DR: Being the “Only” in tech, the only woman, only director, or only person in your role, creates a loneliness companies rarely fix. Dinah Davis spent five years as the only female VP at Arctic Wolf and built four support systems outside the company to survive it. Here’s how you can too. Have you ever been an only?

The only woman in the room.

The only woman in leadership.

The only product manager in the company.

The only one who didn't come up through the traditional path.

The only parent on the team.

The only designer in an engineering org.

The only bootcamp grad in a room full of CS degrees.

The only one at your level who didn't come from a FAANG company.

The only one balancing a sick parent with a demanding job.

You have plenty of people around you.

A boss. A team. A partner who tries.

But when something goes sideways, really sideways, you run through the list and realize none of them can help with this particular thing.

None of them is doing what you’re doing, at your level, inside the same walls.

What you need is a peer. Someone who gets it without you having to explain the whole context first.

And you don’t have one.

That’s where I was on a Friday afternoon in October 2015.

It was four months into my time at Arctic Wolf, and I had just watched my team revolt.

I was employee 35. Hired as the Director of Engineering to build the foundation that would let fifteen developers scale to hundreds over the next 7 years.

The dev team was running as one team on monthly sprints with a lightweight ticketing system.

At ten people, that works fine. You’re in the same room. You know each other. You just build things. But they were fifteen now and heading to twenty, and at twenty it was going to break.

My job was to add just enough process to remove the chaos. No more than that and no less. Process for process’s sake is a disaster. But just enough, at the right time, is what separates a high-performing team that scales from an average one that limps along.

I had spent the first four months drinking from an information firehose. The tech. The team. The personalities. Earning trust. Building the tools and systems that would let us split into three teams and grow.

As I was building the new structure and process around it, I proposed the new system to the senior team members. I wanted two-week sprints. They pushed back; they felt it would be too much overhead. So I proposed three weeks, and they agreed.

Things seemed to be going well. I thought I had done enough legwork with the right people before rolling it out to everyone.

I was wrong.

On that Friday afternoon, right before their monthly retrospective, I proposed the new plan to the whole team. Starting Monday, we would use the new ticketing system, break into three teams, and move to three-week sprints.

What I didn’t say:

This is just the starting point. We will iterate on it together.

I thought that was obvious.

It wasn’t.

A lot of these developers had worked with my boss for years. Kim had co-founded Arctic Wolf and brought most of this team with her. Now this new person (me) was in front of them, pitching a new way of working. And Kim wasn't in the room.

They revolted. They told me they didn’t like it and why it wouldn’t work. I tried to explain the thinking behind it. They didn’t want to hear it.

They were having an emotional response. They didn’t want things to change.

I was having my own emotional response. Frustrated, they couldn’t see my vision, scared I was failing, and disappointed in myself for not rolling the change out better.

And that’s when you feel being an only the most.

You want to talk to someone who has been here before. Who understands all the different things at play.

But it can’t be your boss. They’re evaluating your performance while you’re telling them what went wrong.

It can’t be your team. You can’t afford to lose their respect.

It can’t be your spouse or your parents. They’ll support you no matter what, they’ll take your side, but they haven’t lived what you are living and while they can offer emotional support, they may not fully understand the situation to give you the advice you need.

What you need is someone who has done exactly what you’re doing. Who gets it without the backstory.

I didn’t have that person.

I figured it out over the weekend. I realized my mistake and the next week got everyone on board. In the end, that meeting was a blip in the road, but it would have been really nice to have someone to help me navigate it.

That’s the loneliness of being an Only.

It’s not dramatic. It’s just quiet. A Friday afternoon with no one in your corner who understands the job.

Here's what made being the only R&D Director harder at Arctic Wolf.

When I arrived, the four people who had built Arctic Wolf were already a unit.

Brian — CEO and co-founder

Kim — VP of R&D and co-founder

Matt — Chief Arhitect and employee #1

Sam — Head of Security Operations also an early employee.

Brian, Kim, Matt, and Sam had all worked together at BlueCoat for years before founding Arctic Wolf.

These four were tight. A shared language, a shared history, a shorthand built over a decade and a half together.

And then there was me. The outsider who joined three years after inception, trying to earn my way in.

They weren’t excluding me on purpose. But I didn’t have their history before Arctic Wolf and I hadn’t been there for the first three years they spent building it together.

That’s not something you can catch up on. You either lived it or you didn’t.

I was the only engineering director. An outsider to the founding group. The only woman in leadership below the founding level.

Three kinds of Only. At the same time. For 5 years.

In the spring of 2018, I was promoted from Director to VP, and I became the only female VP in the company until January of 2020, when Gwen was hired as VP of Pack Support Services. She was taking over a team I had built from the ground up, and it couldn't have gone to a better person.

It was lovely to have her there. It was lovely not to be an only in that respect anymore.

But I didn’t wait for Gwen. Long before she arrived, I had built something for myself. Support systems outside the company that helped me feel less alone, more supported, and more confident through those five years.

You can’t fix being an Only. But you can make it feel less lonely.

That’s what the paid section is about. What I built. And how you can build it too.