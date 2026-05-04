In a bare-bones conference room on the first floor of Zynga’s office, the kind with no windows and a whiteboard nobody had erased in weeks, Dickson (not his real name) got up to leave. He was the GM of the game where I was the Lead Product Manager.

Dickson shrugged his shoulders, spat out a piece of gum, and muttered something on his way out the door: “He’s not working out. I want him gone. Just PIP him.”

PIP? I didn’t know what the word meant.

In the blur that were the next few minutes, I found out that PIP stood for a “Performance Improvement Plan”. I don’t remember if someone told me or if I Googled it. Give the employee sixty to ninety days to “improve.” Track everything they do. Document it all. Supposedly a formality. It also sounded like a ton of busywork that I didn’t need on top of my 90+ hour workweek.

My stomach protested with a growl and my head swayed. When was the last time I ate?

I needed air. I swiped a package of Skittles on my way out of the double glass doors, past the rows of desks and bodies breathing carbon dioxide eighteen hours a day, into the spring light of Potrero Hill. A couple of cheerful white clouds were chasing each other in the blue sky. The breeze hugged my flushed cheeks. I took a deep breath and let the fresh air revive me.

Okay, I can think now.

I was being asked to fire one of my favorite team members. Simon (also not his real name) was a tattooed, bearded, leather-wearing game designer with oversized wooden and metal ear piercings that I couldn’t stop staring at. He was an old-school gamer. And he was also a stickler for the craft of game design.

Simon wanted to build things that made the game better. Dickson, on the other hand, cared about one thing only: virality. Anything to drive Installs and Daily Active Users. Simon took offense at how spammy the game was becoming. Dickson wanted us to double down on the spam, game quality be damned. I spent most of my energy trying to keep them apart. It wasn’t working.

Simon stuck out among the rest of us, the hoodie-wearing, freshly minted MBAs who’d been told we belonged to an elite class of tech workers. We looked the part. Simon didn’t. His days were numbered.

I called Simon into a stuffy, windowless cubicle later that day. He must have seen my unease as I was trying to break the news. Before I opened my mouth, he asked,

“Dickson’s PIPping me, isn’t he?”

I nodded. His black leather jacket heaved under a sigh. His mustache quivered. I looked away. Finally, he spoke:

“That’s ok. It was only a matter of time. I’ll take the severance”.

Simon pushed back from the table, gave me a bear hug and walked out. The conference room was quiet. I sat there for another minute, my fingers playing with the Skittles wrapper still in my pocket. After a while, one of our producers popped his head in and asked if I was done using the room. Yes, I was. I had done what I was asked to do. I walked back to my desk in a daze and opened Jira.

What I didn’t see that afternoon was that Simon could walk away from the PIP clean. I couldn’t have. Not then, not years later, when, instead of the trigger, I became the target of the same mechanism.

The difference wasn’t resilience. It was architecture.

The one word that changed everything

In 1998, developmental psychologists Carol Dweck and Claudia Mueller at Columbia ran an experiment on fifth graders. The design was simple, but what it revealed was anything but.

Dweck and Mueller gave students a set of moderately difficult problems. Half were told:

“You did really well on these problems - you must be really smart.“

The other half were told:

“You did really well - you must have worked really hard.”

Then both groups were given difficult problems. Then both groups were given easy problems again.

The effort-praised kids kept trying. They had fun with the hard problems. They didn’t blame themselves. And their performance actually improved.

The intelligence-praised kids fared much worse. They experienced less enjoyment and more self-blame. They stopped caring about their own improvement and instead fixated on how they compared to others. And to boot, forty percent of them lied about their scores.

One word made the difference. Not smart or slow. Not talented or ordinary. The fork was simpler than that:

Intelligence versus effort.

Performance versus learning.

A fixed identity versus a growing one.

As an undergraduate at Wharton, I remember the 30/50/20 curve for “A”/”B”/”C and under” grades. By the time we were sophomores, most of us learned to game the system by piling into as many mixed undergrad-and-MBA classes as we could.

The MBAs were on a pass-fail system and they cared more about partying than grades, which left a lot of room at the top of that curve. We got our A’s and our “top performer” status. We had learned to work the curve. Cha-ching!

Into thin air

My road to becoming an overachiever started long before college, back on the leafy campus of my American high school in Europe.

It was April, the late 1990s, and the chestnut blossoms in front of Sanders Hall were bursting open. I ran out of the college counselor’s office into the sun-lit courtyard, clutching a thick FedEx envelope. Inside it: my acceptance to an Ivy League university.

That spring, I was ranked in the top 5% of my high school class and was facing a fork that would end up shaping my future identity. I had to choose between two full scholarships - one at the University of Pennsylvania, the Ivy League university, and one at a smaller all-women’s college.

The all-women’s college had a professor and a sports team coach personally reach out and roll out the red carpet for me — I knew I would be treated well there. The Ivy League school was more formal and impersonal, but it was “elite”. In my mind and in my college counselor’s mind, the choice was obvious.

At Penn, I enrolled in a dual degree program with a crushing 50% higher course load. I barely squeezed by with B’s in my uber-competitive math and finance classes. Between endless homework and the work requirements to cover my living expenses, I slept four to five hours a day.

I had no room for electives. My program director was a former child prodigy who, at sixteen, had become the youngest person to earn a PhD at Oxford. He had similar expectations of what I could deliver and would not hear any “ifs or buts”.

I ended my freshman year feeling barely alive and generally stupid.

Psychologists call this the Big Fish Little Pond Effect. You move from a pond where you’re the biggest fish to one where you’re average — and your brain rewrites your self-concept to match the new ranking. Malcolm Gladwell profiled the pattern in David and Goliath. But I didn’t need to read about it. I lived it.

I survived Penn and went on to have a successful career, starting in finance and continuing in tech. My trajectory landed me at Harvard Business School and in some of the tech darlings of Silicon Valley. I was able to support an entire family back in Europe and buy a home for my mother. I’m very grateful for this experience and the rewards it gave me.

But the college choice that I had made so lightly turned out to be more consequential than I thought. The beating my self-esteem took at Penn, the kind I might have been spared at that quaint liberal arts college in New England, never fully healed.

Hooked on performance

My path was not unusual. From early on, the system heaps performance-based praise on its best students: valedictorian, salutatorian, “top of class.” Competitive schools sort and rank continuously. By the time we enter the workforce, the educational system has already shaped us into exactly what the next part of the system, the company, needs.

The words the system uses to shape our self-worth: “Type A”, “Ambitious”, “Driven”, “Top performer”, become fused with our identities. They also litter our job descriptions and our employers’ mission statements.

Psychologists have a name for this. They call it “performance-contingent self-worth”. Your value to yourself depends on your performance ranking. Change the ranking, and you change the person. Our developmental environments made sure to install this performance-contingent self-worth at scale before we even got our first work badge.

Nearly every one of us in tech faces this fork - the elite company or the smaller one, the prestigious name or the better-feeling culture fit. And nearly every one of us picks prestige. Not because it serves us long-term. Because the performance-contingent identity demands it.

The double-edged sword

The forced ranking curve is not a tech invention. It started as a military discharge tool in World War I. It was designed to identify which soldiers should be removed. Jack Welch adapted it at GE in 1981, branding it “the vitality curve.” He used it to cut 100,000 jobs during a recession. Vitality.

The performance curve became popular with elite institutions. The tech industry quickly copied it. The mechanism never changed — it was always an exit tool dressed to look as a human development tool.

The trick of the performance curve is that it can be a carrot or a stick, depending on the circumstance.

During times of hypergrowth, the performance curve breaks down mathematically. New hires are exempted from the performance curve for a period of time. And at the rate hyper-growers are adding new people every week, it automatically pushes the “old timers” to the top of the curve. So, the curve goes dormant.

But the economy is cyclical. Hyper-growth doesn’t last forever. At some point, the music stops, and growth flattens. Eventually, the hiring slows, the headcount swells, and the pie shrinks. The curve wakes up.

The PIP conveniently emerges as a manufactured excuse for layoffs. But even though the design is obvious, we still buy it. Because it’s the flip side of the mechanism that the companies got us hooked on during the growth times - the performance recognition.

It’s the Rockstar award I received at a Zynga all-hands meeting just days after I told my manager I was considering a Head of Product offer at a startup. It wasn’t recognition. It was retention. But the label said “top performer,” and I CHOSE to believe it, because the language of performance was the language I was trained to shape my identity around.

The Rockstar award and the PIP verdict are the same tool. One says “we need you” and masks it as “you’re exceptional.” The other says, “You’re too expensive,” and masks it as “You failed.” Both are structural decisions camouflaged as personal verdicts.

You were conditioned to take both the recognition and the PIP personally, no matter how fake and manufactured both were. And because you took on the shame and the blame of the “failure” to heart, the performance punishment produced another convenient benefit to companies - silence.

A shamed person departs quietly. They don’t fight. They are much less likely to challenge the action in court. They take their severance and go away. The company’s narrative of “performance optimization, not layoffs” goes unchallenged.

The year of “efficiency”

In February 2023, following a 4% revenue drop and a 22% cost increase in the prior quarter, CEO Mark Zuckerberg declared 2023 the “year of efficiency”. The announcement came on the heels of the layoff of 11,000 employees (about 13% of Meta’s workforce) in November 2022.

Zuckerberg signaled to investors that the performance curve was back in full force:

“I said clearly that this was the beginning of our focus on efficiency and not the end.”

Meta cut an additional 10,000 jobs in March 2023.

A few weeks after the announcement, one of my Meta clients asked me to stay on the call after the group session ended. I knew something was wrong. People usually felt comfortable sharing whatever was going on in front of their peers. If they asked to talk to me one-on-one, it usually meant they were too ashamed or embarrassed to tell the group.

My client, usually self-assured and good-humored, was visibly shaking. After everyone else was signed off and she asked me to stop the recording, she took a minute to admit that she had just been given a low performance rating at work, her first.

“I’ve never had anything lower than Exceeds Expectations. What happened?”

Despite the thousands of people around her suffering a similar fate, she was blaming herself and asking me for the reasons why she “failed”.

A week later, it happened again. Another client, this one at a later-stage startup and an H1-B holder, asked to stay after the group call. She was another top performer who had been targeted for removal by the system.

She was holding back tears as she shared with me that she had just been PIP-ped. Her voice cracked:

“It seems so hopeless, I don’t know what to do.”

She was avoiding looking at the camera. I felt my heart sink and my stomach tighten. For a second, I was back in that Zynga conference room with Simon.

The story kept unraveling over the coming days.

My client had been given an unrealistic timeline for a task that would have required a lot of support and collaboration in the best of times. Instead, she was shunned by her team, excluded from key meetings. Worst of all, instead of providing constructive feedback meant to help, her manager weaponized personal criticisms targeted at cutting my client’s confidence.

Midway through the PIP, I helped my client shift to damage control mode — negotiating an exit that would keep her on the official payroll for a bit longer, so she would have time to land a new role before the government required her to self-deport.

Managing her self-esteem proved a lot harder. She had been given so much critical “feedback” and had been repeatedly gaslighted by people she had previously trusted that it became impossible for her to separate the truth from the manufactured evidence.

In those weeks, I watched the pattern repeat across every coaching call. The logical mind could see the layoffs.

My clients and I got what was going on: the curve is relative, not absolute.

Performance didn’t change. The gates moved.

But every client still walked away believing the verdict was about THEM.

Sticks and stones may break my bones

A few years earlier, I found myself in my clients’ shoes when I was being managed out by my C-level boss.

It wasn’t officially a PIP. But it landed in the same place - the pit of my stomach. The C-level boss had been signaling for a few months that I was not sufficiently compliant with their direction for the company. I was asking too many questions about the politically-motivated mandates that were parachuted from the top down.

I knew I was being watched. But I was not ready for the three-page email that I received shortly from my boss, outlining an exhaustive list of carefully documented personal flaws.

My stomach dropped. The mouse cursor blinked indifferently at the top of a three-page email. I scrolled. The list of flaws kept going. One of the “flaws” has seared itself in my mind forever:

“As so-and-so observed, you’re a negative person”.

My hand went up to my throat. Out of the corner of my eye, behind the computer monitor, I could barely see my boss in the glass-walled office of the biggest conference room. My shoulders fell and my body shrank behind the screen, out of view.

Thankfully, I knew and trusted the “so-and-so,” and a few days later, I mustered up the courage to bring it up with them. They told me the comments had been taken completely out of context and twisted into a lie. The evidence was manufactured. But by then, the damage was done. I couldn’t unhear it.

The comments found their mark because they spoke the only language my identity recognized: performance. The same language that built me was the language that was threatening to break me.

Why can’t we just let it go?

Here’s what I couldn’t understand:

I was managed out of a Head of Product role for reasons that had nothing to do with my performance. I knew this. I could explain the structural mechanics. But for years afterward, a low-grade unease followed me. An insecurity I couldn’t name, as if I’d misplaced my confidence and couldn’t remember where I’d left it.

Two longitudinal studies, one tracking German students from 2007, another from 2010, found what I’d been living: the damage to self-worth from being ranked against a stronger peer group was substantial at graduation. And it was still substantial two and even four years later. The curve had ended. The wound hadn’t.

The company benefits for a financial quarter. The personal damage lasts for years.

I kept circling the same question: my mind understood this wasn’t my fault. Every piece of evidence confirmed it. So why did I still feel like I had failed?

Herbert Marsh, an educational psychologist at Oxford, identified why. Your brain, it turns out, is always running two scorecards.

The first is internal: How am I doing compared to how I’ve done before?

The second is social: How am I doing compared to the people around me?

Most of the time, the two scorecards agree. But when the company moves the curve - tightens the ratings, resets the thresholds — the scorecards split. Your internal record says nothing changed. The external ranking says you failed.

Here’s what Marsh found:

Your brain cannot hold “my performance hasn’t changed” and “my rank just dropped” at the same time. So it literally short-circuits. It resolves the conflict the only way it knows how: it updates your self-concept downward. It accepts the external verdict as truth.

It wasn’t my fault. But my brain made it feel like it was. And that feeling of failure persists.

It took climbing the tallest mountain in North America for me to start reclaiming the confidence the system had trained me to surrender. The scar tissue from that three-page email is still there. I carry it above 20,310 feet, into thin air, where performance reviews don’t reach. There, I feel lighter, freer.

Some scars are structural.

They were installed, not earned.

Knowing that doesn’t make them disappear. But it starts making them lose their grip.

Image by Author.

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We’re so grateful to Lisa Kostova for allowing us to share her story here on Code Like a Girl. If this resonated, don’t just read it. Follow her work. Writers like this deserve readers who show up.

This story was originally posted on Unexpired.

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