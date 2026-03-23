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Neela 🌶️'s avatar
Neela 🌶️
3d

Fear does spread faster than safety in most org cultures. One bad reaction from leadership to a failed idea and the whole floor goes quiet for months.

That asymmetry is what makes psychological safety so hard to build and so easy to destroy.

Thank you for sharing, Colette and Dinah :)

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Stephen Hall's avatar
Stephen Hall
3d

Really strong framing, Colette — especially the move from “psychological safety” as a soft add-on to psychological safety as infrastructure.

That lands because so much AI rollout still assumes the tool is the intervention. Often it isn’t. The real question is whether the team has permission to say: this isn’t working, this is increasing risk, this summary is wrong, this is changing my judgment.

Without that, silence gets mistaken for alignment, and adoption gets mistaken for value.

“Build the platform first” is spot on.

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