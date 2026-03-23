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You have what you think is the best talent on your team.

All of the tools they could ask for are at their fingertips.

The company is investing heavily in AI, and just about any AI-driven tool you ask for, your Finance team finds the budget and signs off.

Amazing!

Yet the output remains about the same.

There has been no sudden increase in time savings or output to generate revenue.

One of your best data architects is still putting in 14-hour days at times. They won’t tell you, but you can see their status as Green and those late-night ticket responses.

The excitement is there to engage with a variety of new AI tools being onboarded to the company, but the enthusiasm ends with the end of the Teams call.

You know something is not working. But what is it?

When Silence Is the System Response

You get on calls, and at times, you feel you are the only one speaking.

The room of brilliant minds is silent.

You empathize with them - maybe they are distracted, addressing their long list of tasks, pings coming in, or they are just a little bit more reserved.

But you know them, and if you could just extract the ideas fully and then see the execution to follow, you would have the full dream team.

But really, it is not all on you as a leader. It is part of your role to transform the ecosystem, but all the moving parts must be in sync.

Having a strong sense of social awareness and empathy acts as a sensor to the system, in this case, that is remaining silent.

Model it. Allow the silence. Listen when someone talks.

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Repeat it. People learn through observing patterns of safety, not one-time statements.

Someone looks like they are about to speak or deep in thought; ask if they wish to speak.

Has an idea failed? Do not scold them; take it as an opportunity to learn.

Teams with high emotional intelligence can detect when someone is hesitant to speak up, when tension is building, or when innovation is being stifled by fear. This awareness allows for real-time adjustments before the infrastructure fails.

Remove the fear, and this positive effect will spread rather than the contagion of fear.

If fear persists, learning slows, and surface-level learning takes the form of silent nods.

To add to it, AI can be misused or not used at all. This tech is not cheap, and the lack of output will catch up eventually. Empower your team to explore, allow the time, let their ideas be safe in practice, and encourage curiosity.

Psychological Safety Scales Judgment, Not Fragility

When a leader responds to failure with grace, as an opportunity to learn and grow, this is not fragility or weakness; it is strength. Our caveman brains want to scream in fear or run from the imaginary tiger behind the bushes.

Allowing exploration and failure, with the opportunity to build successfully, scales your team to apply their judgment based on firsthand learning.

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Being able to sit with the discomfort, real or imagined, is a strategic advantage in removing the blinders that keep you from seeing the positive.

There’s a Stoic practice called premeditatio malorum where you deliberately visualize what could go wrong, not to spiral into anxiety, but to strip adversity of its power to surprise you. When teams have psychological safety to openly discuss failures without being seen as naysayers, they’re essentially practicing this ancient technique at scale.

The architecture review where someone says ‘this will break under load’ isn’t negativity; it’s precisely the kind of clear-eyed judgment that prevents 3 am incidents.

Having the psychological safety in your team to explore what is typically seen as failure is a strength.

It is a prerequisite for intelligent risk-taking, a necessary step in the age of human-AI partnership.

Build the Platform First

You wouldn’t deploy a critical application without the underlying infrastructure to support it.

But we tend to see it all too often: teams are asked to innovate, take risks with AI tools, and experiment boldly, all while the foundational platform of psychological safety remains unbuilt.

The infrastructure isn’t Kubernetes clusters or data pipelines here. It is about trust.

Before onboarding an AI tool, ask your team to “move fast and break things,” ask yourself: have we built the platform where breaking things doesn’t break people?

This isn’t soft skills wrapped in tech metaphors. This acknowledges that human systems have dependencies too.

Build the platform of psychological safety first.

EMPATHY ELEVATED IN ACTION

Emotional Intelligence → Notice when silence becomes a pattern, not a preference. Ask the person who looks ready to speak if they’d like to share their thoughts. When your instinct reads hesitation in the room, trust it and create space for what isn’t being said.

Stoicism → Practice sitting with discomfort when ideas fail, rather than reacting. Respond to setbacks with curiosity about what can be learned rather than who can be blamed.

Human–AI Thought → Give your team explicit time to explore AI tools without the pressure of immediate ROI. Encourage questions about when AI should and shouldn’t be used. Create space for “this tool isn’t working for this use case” to be valuable feedback, not resistance.

If This Resonated With You

We’re so grateful to Colette Molteni for allowing us to share her story here on Code Like a Girl. If this resonated, don’t just read it. Follow her work. Writers like this deserve readers who show up.

This Is What We Do

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Since 2016, Code Like a Girl has been finding writers like Colette, women and non-binary technologists doing serious, thoughtful work that deserves a much wider audience.

The women we feature are building products, leading teams, shaping AI, questioning systems, and redefining what leadership in tech looks like.

Three times a week, we publish their work.

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The future of technology is being built by women like this.

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