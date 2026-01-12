Image created using Nano Banana

At eight years old, Tina was already dangerous with a screwdriver.

While most kids that age were smearing bogeys on the wall or chewing on paste, Tina was taking apart household electronics with the focus of a miniature surgeon.

Radios. Old keyboards. Anything with screws. She didn’t break things for fun. Tina wanted to know why they worked and what was hiding behind the plastic.

Her parents didn’t panic. They didn’t redirect her toward something “more appropriate” or worry about her social development. They bought her kits, answered questions, and let curiosity be curiosity.

Then the rest of the world showed up.

Silent Sorting

Middle school hit like a social sorting machine. The boys spoke, teachers listened. Tina raised her hand constantly; it may as well have been bolted to the ceiling. When she finally got called on, her ideas landed with a soft, humiliating thud.

Unacknowledged. Unamplified.

Sometimes a boy would rephrase her exact point five minutes later and get praised for it.

Then came the jeers. A Raspberry Pi project in the wrong hallway. A laugh.

“Coding? For a girl?”

That’s all it took. Not one villain, just a thousand small signals delivered with metronomic consistency. No women on TV doing serious technical work. Jokes about girls and math. The understanding that confidence in boys meant leadership, but confidence in girls meant you were difficult.

The Data

By high school’s end, Tina had learned her lesson. Technology was something she used to do. Curiosity was something to hide. Robots and circuitry were Boy Things. She redirected her energy and quietly left the pipeline, another invisible loss filed under “personal choice.”

This is usually how it happens. Not through barriers. Through erosion.

Alright, enough melodrama. Let’s look at numbers.

Women hold about 28% of STEM jobs globally. That’s World Economic Forum data from 2024, and it’s barely moved in decades. Progress has slowed to a crawl. At this rate, we’re looking at over a century before we hit parity.

By age six—SIX!—girls are already less likely than boys to think members of their own gender are “really, really smart.” That’s the actual language researchers used. Six-year-old girls start avoiding activities supposedly for brilliant children. By twelve, the stereotype has calcified. By the time we’re debating women’s representation in tech boardrooms, we’ve already filtered out an entire generation in elementary school.

We call it the “leaky pipeline,” like it’s some mystery. It’s not. We built it this way.

The World Bank estimates that limited educational opportunities for girls cost countries $15-30 trillion in lost lifetime productivity. Other studies say closing the workforce gender gap could boost global GDP by trillions more. Doubling women in technology alone could add €600 billion to the global economy by 2027.

But framing this purely as GDP misses the point. When you sideline half the population, the problem stops being about fairness and becomes about imagination.

You can’t solve complex human problems with homogeneous thinking. Medical research stagnates when women’s bodies are treated as edge cases. Technology misfires when products are designed by people who’ve never had to consider different realities. Innovation slows when entire perspectives are missing.

When women are present? Outcomes improve. More patents. More viable startups. Products people actually want. Entire fields like women’s health finally start moving once women can define the questions.

So yeah, bringing more women into these fields is ethical. But more than that, it’s rational.

Where It Starts

The truth is that this work cannot start at eighteen. Or fifteen. Or even twelve. By then, the damage is done. Confidence has been negotiated down. Curiosity has learned to sit quietly.

Positive reinforcement and role modeling need to happen early, well before puberty! Miss that window and you risk raising a generation of would-be Marie Curies who spend their brilliance doodling in margins, convinced intelligence belongs to someone else.

Marie Curie, the first woman to win a Nobel, and still the only person to win in two different scientific fields, understood this.

“We must have perseverance and above all confidence in ourselves,” she wrote. “We must believe that we are gifted for something and that this thing must be attained.”

She faced poverty and sexism in an era when women couldn’t even attend university in her home country. She did extraordinary work on radioactivity in what colleagues called “a cross between a stable and a potato shed.”

Grace Hopper, the naval officer and computer scientist who developed COBOL and helped build one of the world’s first computers, put it differently:

“A ship in port is safe, but that’s not what ships are built for.”

Katherine Johnson, the NASA mathematician whose calculations put humans on the moon, said it plainest:

“Girls are capable of doing everything men are capable of doing. Sometimes they have more imagination than men.”

These women succeeded despite systems designed to stop them. We’re still designing systems the same way.

Schools matter. Inclusive classrooms, real-world applications, and teachers who don’t unconsciously reward boys for speaking loudly and girls for being agreeable. After-school programs that feel immersive, not remedial.

But the heavy lifting happens before report cards. It happens at home. On the floor, at the kitchen table, in maker spaces that smell like solder and burned ambition. When parents let girls take things apart without flinching. When they counteract the world’s messaging instead of leaving it to chance.

And the uncomfortable part is that we need to get tactical.

Stop only showing girls the Marie Curies. Show them competent-but-not-legendary women scientists. Show them women making mistakes and screwing up experiments. Research on brilliance stereotypes tells us girls avoid activities labeled for “really smart” children. Combat this by normalizing struggle. Create a family ritual, Failed Experiment Friday, where everyone shares something they tried and botched. Make being wrong normal.

Stop talking about careers. Talk about problems that need solving. Don’t say “you could be an engineer.” Say “people are dying because prosthetic limbs cost $50,000—someone needs to design cheaper ones.” Girls get socialized toward care and helping. Connect technical work to those values, not abstract prestige.

Here’s the controversial one: prepare girls for dismissal. Train them to expect it and develop specific responses. Role-play scenarios. “When someone takes credit for your idea, you say this.” Pretending bias doesn’t exist leaves girls shocked and unprepared when they hit it. Teach resistance and resilience.

Create mixed-gender projects with explicit role rotation requirements, not girl-only programs. The latter can signal “girls need special help.” Boys benefit from learning collaborative skills. Girls benefit from having their contributions validated in front of everyone.

Don’t tell girls they can be anything while surrounding them exclusively with dolls designed for domestic rehearsal. Show them engineers, coders, architects, scientists who look like them and don’t apologize for it.

We’re not handing Tina anything she didn’t earn. We’re asking the world to stop kneecapping her before her race starts.

We Get One Shot At This Generation.

So yeah, let’s fund programs. Let’s clean up workplace culture and fix hiring pipelines. But let’s also get serious about the early moments where futures get decided, when a child reaches for a screwdriver and waits to see whether the world slaps her hand or pulls up a chair.

If we do this right, dismantling the systems holding women back might even feel...fun.

Anyone up for a round of Code This Oppressive System Into Fucking Oblivion?

I’ll bring the soldering irons and snacks.

