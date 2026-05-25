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Karen Smiley's avatar
Karen Smiley
2h

I love this, Anna Dallara: "Reopening your mind requires you to realize you’ve closed it. It’s as simple as saying to yourself, “Maybe this can be for me.” That’s all it takes for curiosity to come creeping back." Glad you found you way back to the tools! And now I'm curious about your 'indie web' adventures - looking forward to reading more about that.

(And thanks for the shout-out to @shewritesai - we adore finding other women writing about AI and data and claiming our space in tech)

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Fiona's avatar
Fiona
3h

This resonated _really_ hard - not only because I have just discovered you have library background! - me too! - but because I, too, had dismissed vibecoding as something that, well, programmers creating software do. Or people doing hideously complex things with numbers and data do.

(For the record, I DO know HTML and CSS and have hand-coded websites from scratch and have gladly left those days behind me :) - but I can still hack HTML with the best of them. Helpful for fixing errors).

But a couple of weeks ago, a co-worker proudly showed me his weekend vibecoding project - a website that showed the results of slotcar racing that he does with friends. This is important stuff to them, and he was chuffed to bits about how it showed his information in different ways. It wasn’t for me, but I could see its importance and usefulness, and he knocked it up in a days’ work. Mind.BLOWN.

And then another - a woman - showed us her effort - a garden design system. Now that, THAT, that resonated hard. I garden for pleasure. This was fantastic.

She put together two and compared the results. I had to actively restrain myself from spending hours playing with them; as it was, I could justify the 30mins’ I did spend with them as providing feedback and looking at her prompts. I have to learn about AI, after all, don’t I??

Suddenly, I could see the point and the purpose. It resonated with ME. Now I look around my computer and my life and my acreage and wonder … what would make my life a little easier if it weren’t so manual?

And by thinking this way, I can look at my workplace and wonder … can I go beyond agents and create apps for my work? (I’ve barely got a handle on agents, I should point out. But AI does feel rather like running before you learn to crawl … ).

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