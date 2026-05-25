TL;DR: Vibe coding is not a tool reserved for engineers. It is a form of problem-solving that belongs to anyone willing to find a use case that matters to them. The barriers keeping non-technical women out of tech are often invisible: not lack of ability, but whose problems get treated as worth solving. The way in is finding yourself in the tools.

The internet presents us with endless possibilities. Some take advantage of this opportunity to learn a language or build a business. Today, I exercised my free will to generate a pixel-art possum.

I wasn’t entirely wasting time. I needed this little guy for my latest project (which might itself be a waste of time): vibe coding an old-school website.

I’ve been lowkey obsessed with the indie web ever since I learned about it a couple of months ago. If you’re unfamiliar with a term, the indie web is a collection of personal websites outside the algorithmic internet. “Likes” and “subscribes” don’t exist in this tiny universe, where sites are built from scratch with no thought for SEO. The indie web feels like a throwback to the golden age of blogging, and many sites have a retro, old internet vibe.

I’m working on a longer essay about the indie web, but I wasn’t content to simply observe. Building my own website was the logical next step. There was just one problem: I didn’t know HTML.

Enter my first vibe coding project.

Image created with Gemini.

Who are the vibe coders?

I’m not a developer. When I have a problem, I don’t see building an app as the solution. So, while I’m sure there are things in my life I could vibe code, I never saw the need to. It didn’t even occur to me.

It also didn’t help that everyone I heard talking about vibe coding was a techbro. I wasn’t an engineer looking to 10x my productivity or an MBA-type vibing an app to wow investors. (Honestly, you’d think those were the only two options.) I only ever saw people vibe coding things I would never make, use, or need.

Without even consciously realizing it, I wrote off vibe coding. It was interesting, but clearly not for people like me — nontechnical women who like to read books and write weird essays.

Deciding to vibe code my own website was more than just exciting, it felt subsersive. I’d finally found a use case that made sense for someone like me, allowing me to reclaim vibe coding for myself. I was reshaping a narrative, one that existed both in society and in my own head.

If you clicked on this essay, you probably have your own narrative. And there’s a reason for that.

You are Invisible and so are Your Problems

Sometimes, discrimination is obvious. We look at the dearth of female engineers and executives in Silicon Valley and say Big Tech has a gender problem. But lack of representation is only the beginning. Exclusion isn’t just seen, but felt.

I’ve been feeling it since before my career even began.

I remember walking into CompSci 101, nervous about my first programming course. My (mostly male) classmates swaggered in with their gaming laptops and bragged about their favorite coding projects and summers spent at coding camp. This class was going to be “so easy.”

My stomach twisted as I opened my standard-issue student Lenovo. I’d never coded anything before, let alone gone to a fancy summer camp for it.

The (male, again) professor began speaking, and my dread only grew. The course catalog clearly stated “no prerequisites,” but my professor expected us to already know what we were doing. He skipped from one concept to another faster than I could raise my hand to ask, “Wait, what’s a Boolean?” I left class with my first problem set and a terrible stomachache.

These were the barriers I could see. But there was another, deeper reason I felt excluded.

My professor also gave an obligatory speech about why we should all learn to code. Clearly, it was to make our own video games, build complex models, and solve math equations. Stereotypical STEM major stuff.

What if he’d said,

“You should learn to code so you can automatically download the latest installment of your favorite fan fiction?”

That’s not a stereotypical STEM-major problem, but it would have resonated with the English majors in the room. Scraping fanfiction is an equally valid problem that coding can also solve.

This is what makes discrimination so slippery. It’s not that your professors don’t understand you, and your classmates don’t look like you. It’s not the swaggering, dude-bro culture or the insane amount of privilege on display. (How much does coding camp cost, anyway?) These things are real, but they are visible. What you see, you can resist.

What you can’t see (and therefore, can’t fight) is the worldview. Discrimination is about which problems get solved and whose problems are worth solving.

I dropped that class after midterms. My heart (not to mention my GPA) couldn’t take it anymore.

Reclaiming Tech for Yourself

Every woman I know who works in a technical field has a story like this. A story of being invisible, misunderstood, and like there was something fundamentally wrong with her. Maybe you have your own story.

Technical spaces often put identity before the tools, making it hard to see the true possibilities technology can create in our lives — my life and your life, not just a techbro’s life. If you’ve never coded anything before, and have never seen anyone like you program anything you’d be interested in, you might not know it’s possible.

Fortunately, you can bring it back within your personal realm of possibility. For me, reclaiming tech was a two-step process: first, recognizing the limiting beliefs holding me back, and then finding myself in the tools.

After dropping out of CompSci 101, I saw the limiting beliefs taking root in my psyche, the feelings of inadequacy, shame, and helplessness. I made a conscious decision to challenge those beliefs by teaching myself how to code outside of a classroom. I could teach myself at my own pace, without any pressure or judgment.

Reopening your mind requires you to realize you’ve closed it. It’s as simple as saying to yourself,

“Maybe this can be for me.”

That’s all it takes for curiosity to come creeping back.

The real magic comes from finding yourself in the tools.

While I was learning, I gave myself permission to explore. I poked through subreddits and flipped through books, looking for projects that interested me. I still couldn’t relate to most of what I found, but every now and then, something called to me.

The spark I needed came when I learned about digital archiving and web scraping. Remember that fanfiction downloading example I mentioned? For a librarian-in-training, this was exciting! For the first time, when I sat down to code, I didn’t feel dread. I felt possibility.

The first program I ever wrote for myself was called “Get Current.” It was a simple bit of code that opened all my favorite blogs in a browser, each in its own tab. I was absurdly proud of myself. I’d proven that coding was something I could do for myself, to build things I would use and solve real problems in my life.

You might not find my resolution helpful because it’s so specific to my interests — and that’s precisely the point.

My way into coding was specific to me.

If you want to try this for yourself and find what’s specific to you, here’s what I’d say:

Explore what else is out there.

Even if you have to search really hard for a really long time. Keep going until you find projects you think are cool.

Until you find people like you, the coders who don’t fit the mold. Until you start to think,

“Yes, this is me. I want to make something like that.”

This is what recognition feels like. And when you see yourself in the tools, they become yours.

Image Created with Gemini

Coding is not Magical. Or Special. And You Can do it, too.

After nearly a decade in tech spaces, if I could tell people anything, it would be this:

Coding, including vibe coding and traditional programming, is a form of problem-solving.

That’s it. Strip away the glamor of VC funding, boy geniuses, and branded Yetis, and that’s what’s left.

All forms of problem-solving are just tools in your toolbox. Some are better suited to certain tasks than others. The more tools you have, the more options you’ll have when confronted with a new challenge.

Now that I’ve completed one vibe coding project, I can add that tool to my toolbox.

Vibe coding is now within my personal realm of possibility. I have done more than simply learned a new skill; I have broadened my worldview.

My challenge for anyone reading this is to explore the possibilities for themselves.

To find your own edges, where you bump up against internal resistance, that feeling of “I could never do that.”

Maybe you have an internalized CompSci 101 professor — or a parent, or a coworker, or a classmate — who lives rent-free in your head.

Then, look for your spark.

Read Substacks by other women.

Poke around in niche subreddits.

Watch videos of people building their own cyberdecks.

Read this developer’s blog where he gushes about season 4 of Bridgerton.

Check out the Electronic Literature Collection, where English majors and Art kids are making some seriously cool stuff.

Search until your browser becomes a mirror, and you can finally see yourself.

You can vibe code so much more than a $10 million app. Maybe, like me, you just want to make your pixel-art possum clickable.

AI is for you. Vibe coding is for you. Start building.

If This Resonated With You

We’re so grateful to Anna Dallara for allowing us to share her story here on Code Like a Girl. If this resonated, don’t just read it. Follow her work. Writers like this deserve readers who show up.

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