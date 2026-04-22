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Returning to tech after maternity leave can be a shock, especially if you expect yourself to just slide back in like nothing’s changed.

You tell yourself you’ve still got it. That you can keep up, pick things up quickly, and prove nothing’s changed.

That’s what I believed too.

I’ve Got This (Or So You Tell Yourself)

If you’re anything like me, always feeling like you can take anything on and be the reliable one, maybe you can relate:

feeling the pressure to prove yourself, even if no one is asking you to.

the voice that says: “Don’t worry, I’m back! I’ve got this. I’ll take it ALL on.”

Not because you have to, but because that’s how you’ve always operated.

And underneath it all, you expect that version of you to still be there, unchanged.

But then reality starts to catch up.

The World Of Tech Moves Fast

Coming back can feel like trying to jump onto a moving train.

New tech stacks

JavaScript updates

The ever-evolving iterations of Agile

You tell yourself you just need to go faster. Work harder. Push through.

Keep smiling. Keep up. Don’t let anyone see you struggling.

The Internal Fight

But inside, unbidden, things start to feel different. Your brain feels like Tetris on speed mode.

Tasks and responsibilities come thick and fast; too much to process and no space to think clearly.

You’re juggling

childcare

missing your kids

wanting to be amazing at your job

trying to feel like yourself again

And then the guilt creeps in.

Guilty for leaving early.

Guilty for not being at home.

It can feel like you’re getting it wrong everywhere.

Invasive thoughts:

Why does this feel so hard?

How is everyone else just - coping?

But at the same time, you still love what you do. Which makes it even harder to make sense of.

And that’s before even getting to the less obvious stuff: Things you might not have language for yet, like ADHD, burnout, or hormonal changes that affect your focus, energy, and resilience.

And instead of recognizing that, you turn it inward:

“Why can’t I just handle this?”

The Breaking Point

At some point, you might start to feel you’re grinding to a halt.

Like, the harder you try, the heavier and more impossible everything gets.

And you start wondering if the only way to cope is to step away completely.

“Is tech even right for me anymore?”

That’s the point I reached.

A role where I could have progressed fast and well.

A supportive company.

A boss who genuinely wanted me to succeed.

It didn’t feel like an external problem.

It felt like something was wrong with me.

But what I couldn’t see at the time - and what a lot of people I speak to now also struggle with - is this:

It’s not that you’re failing. It’s that the way you’re trying to work no longer works for you.

Finding Help

When I started getting support, things didn’t change overnight.

But something important got stirred up.

I stopped trying to force myself to stay in the race and started paying attention to what I actually needed.

That was the beginning of a long journey toward self-acceptance.

Connecting With Others

I see this pattern all the time now, when I’m speaking to women in the tech industry.

One person I worked with had returned to tech after having a child. She had previously been a tech lead. Confident, visible, and the “go-to” person in the team. Someone people relied on.

But when she returned to a more flexible, part-time role, things felt different.

She started:

worrying about being visible in meetings in case people raised their eyebrows

second-guessing her judgment - was it ok to ask questions, or did she sound too junior?

getting stuck in perfectionism - she had to deliver 100% or keep quiet

Not because she’d lost her ability but because her confidence had taken a hit.

We worked on small, practical things:

taking more ownership in one-to-one conversations with her manager

creating structure around her goals

noticing when perfectionism and fear of judgment were taking over

Slowly, things changed.

She started contributing more openly with her team, committing code regularly again, and thinking about where she wanted to go next in her career.



She rediscovered what she thought she’d lost - but on her own terms. And got promoted twice.

I spoke to her just the other day.

She’s changed jobs again - and this time she’s happy.

You’re not alone

There are also more sources of support than many people realize.

Things like:

Employee Assistance Programs offered by workplaces

mentors inside or outside your organization

coaches who understand the realities of tech careers

communities for women and underrepresented people in tech

friends and peers who simply listen without judgment

Some communities people find helpful include:

And sometimes just showing up to a networking event or meetup can remind you that you’re part of something bigger than the role you’re currently struggling in.

None of these solves everything overnight. But they can help you feel less alone while you figure things out. And that can make a huge difference.

A Friendly Reminder

If you’re in this place right now, one thing matters more than anything else:

You don’t have to carry everything on your own.

A few things that might help:

talk to someone you trust about what’s really going on

ask questions at work instead of assuming you should already know everything

look for communities where you can connect with others in tech

give yourself permission to move at a different pace

You might not feel like the same person you were before.

But that doesn’t mean you’ve lost anything.

You’re just learning how to work in a different way now.

And you’re doing better than you think.

If This Resonated With You

We’re so grateful to Atty for allowing us to share her story here on Code Like a Girl. If this resonated, don’t just read it. Follow her work. Writers like this deserve readers who show up.

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