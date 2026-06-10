TL;DR: Women are negotiating more than ever, but the pay gap keeps widening. The missing piece isn't the ask. It's what happens when someone says no. Research confirms women face real social penalties for pushing assertively, so the discomfort at that first no is partly accurate signal. The skill is learning to tell the difference between danger and the game.

Image generated with AI by the Author.

A woman I was working with said this to me recently, mid-negotiation:

Leaving is like dating. Exciting and shiny and new.

In-role negotiation is like marriage guidance therapy.

I’d rather lay on a bed of nails.

She was in her early fifties — senior, successful, secure. Mid-negotiation for a package that required sign-off at the highest level of her organization.

She wasn’t about to walk out. But she had started talking to a recruiter. Not because the offer on the table was insulting. Because the process felt so deeply, viscerally unpleasant that leaving and starting fresh somewhere new had begun to feel like the easier option.

That’s worth sitting with for a moment. A woman at the top of her game, with every reason to hold the line, was seriously considering leaving value on the table simply because claiming it felt so bad.

The Negotiation Threshold

What I call the negotiation threshold is your personal capacity to tolerate the discomfort that negotiation produces. Not your skill level, not your confidence in the abstract, your ability to sit in the tension, hold your position, and not flinch.

It shows up in three distinct ways: whether you start a negotiation at all, because the anticipated discomfort is already enough to stop you; whether you concede too quickly, because the actual discomfort in the room becomes unbearable before you’ve extracted full value; and whether you can sustain a protracted negotiation, because the cumulative weight of it grinds you down until walking away feels like relief.

This woman was struggling with the third.

Why It Feels So Bad

But why does it feel so bad?

Here’s what I think is underneath it. Women have spent their entire lives having their value assessed by other people.

What we look like. How we come across. Performance reviews that comment on personality rather than performance.

We have been appraised, evaluated, and found wanting — or occasionally sufficient — by external judges for as long as we can remember. Our worth has always been something conferred, not claimed.

Walking into a negotiation and saying, out loud, to someone who holds power over the outcome: I am worth more than you’re offering — that cuts against a very deep grain.

It’s not just uncomfortable. It asks us to do something we’ve been quietly conditioned not to do: to be the ones who set the price.

And seniority doesn’t automatically fix it. My client was in her early fifties. It still felt awful.

Something Is Still Going Wrong After the Ask

We’ve moved on from the era of Women Don’t Ask. Laura Kray at Berkeley Haas has shown that among MBA graduates, the asking gap has largely closed, and may even have marginally reversed. Younger women are asking. Good.

But the pay gap hasn’t closed. Among that same cohort, women earned around 88% of men’s pay at graduation and only around 63% ten years later. So something is still going wrong after the ask.

The negotiation threshold, I’d argue, is a significant part of what.

Because the gap isn’t really about whether women ask anymore. It’s about what happens next — what women do when they ask, and someone says no.

The Wrong Dictionary

Here’s the crux of it.

For women, no in everyday life generally means no.

You say it and mean it.

You hear it and respect it.

That’s not weakness, it’s a high-integrity communication culture, one where words carry their stated meaning.

But in negotiation, no is frequently a move, not a verdict.

It means: let’s see if you hold.

It means: convince me.

It means: not yet.

It means a dozen things that are not, in fact, no.

Nobody tells women this. So we apply the only dictionary we have — and we retreat.

The man on the other side of the table almost certainly knows that no is a gambit.

Not because he’s a more sophisticated negotiator by nature, but because he’s been playing that game since he was twelve.

Arguing about football stickers.

Negotiating his curfew.

Getting told no and discovering, often enough, that it wasn’t the end of the conversation.

Women, by and large, haven’t had the same practice ground.

The Discomfort Is Accurate — Just Not Complete

And here’s the part that matters: the discomfort isn’t irrational.

There is substantial research from Hannah Riley Bowles, Linda Babcock, and others showing that women face a real social penalty for negotiating assertively for themselves. Men and women alike respond more negatively to women who push. The backlash is real, it’s documented, and it kicks in before anyone’s conscious brain has a chance to intervene.

So when a woman’s nervous system fires an alarm at that first no — when her body tells her to back down — it isn’t malfunctioning. It’s drawing on accumulated data. The discomfort is a partly accurate signal.

The problem isn’t that she’s feeling it. The problem is that she can’t yet distinguish between the discomfort that means danger and the discomfort that just means this is the game, and you’re in it.

That distinction is everything. And it is learnable.

The Threshold Moves

The threshold can be raised. Not through willpower, and not through being told to toughen up, but through understanding, practice, and language.

The first step is simply to notice it. To become aware of your own visceral response when money comes up, or when you get that first pushback.

Where do you feel it? What does it do to your thinking?

Most women can describe it precisely — the tightening, the urge to smooth things over, the sudden desire to seem reasonable at any cost.

That recognition is not nothing. It’s the beginning of a different relationship with the moment.

The second is to build a small repertoire of language for staying in the room. Not aggressive language, but language that gently tests whether a wall is actually a wall. Language that buys you a beat, holds your position, and gives the other side a chance to move, without the conversation curdling.

Help me understand what’s driving that.

I’d like to find a way to make this work — can we explore what might be possible?

Warm. Curious. Immovable.

The third is to talk to other women about it. Genuinely — not the curated version.

The conversations where you describe the bed of nails feeling, where you share what you said and what you wish you’d said, where you realize you are not uniquely bad at this.

You’ve just been handed a rulebook written for someone else.

This Is Not a Personal Failing

None of this is a personal failing to be fixed in a weekend workshop. It’s a rational response to an environment that was never designed with you in mind. The discomfort is real, the stakes are real, and the system is genuinely harder to navigate when you’re playing by rules that were written before you arrived.

But the threshold does move. And in my experience, it moves fastest when women stop navigating this alone, when they start sharing the real stories with the language that worked, the moments they held the line, what it cost them, and what it got them.

How does your negotiation threshold show up? A bed of nails? Or something else?

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This story was originally published on The Negotiation Gap.

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